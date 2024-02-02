



Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - von NuWays AG

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu EV Digital Invest AG



Unternehmen: EV Digital Invest AG

ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5



Anlass der Studie:

Empfehlung: HOLD

seit: 02.02.2024

Kursziel: 4.80

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Topic: After a historically bad year 2023 for EVDI and the whole sector, the worst seems to be over, and

we see light at the end of the tunnel for EVDI. Here is why:

The real-estate sector shows first signs of a recovery. Apart from normalizing construction cost inflation

(4.3% in Q4'23 vs 16.9% in Q4'22), real estate prices are coming down as well, as shown by the Q3

housing price index (-10.2% yoy). That paired with declining financing rates (10y swap rates are -95bps

since October), should allow for a revitalization of the industry in 2024 that should bode well for EVDI.

Cross-selling potential with wevest. Once the integration of wevest is completed, we expect crossselling

potentials between the wevestŽs and EVDIŽs customer base strengthening the client relationship.

ECSP license enable new products. The recently granted ECSP license, allows EVDI to offer new

products such as whole loans and senior loans. On top, cross-country generation and financing of loans

is possible. That, paired with the wevest license which allows for loans with a volume of up to EUR 8m,

should drive sales going forward.



Interesting opportunities in the renewable space. Like its peer Exporo, EVDI could further diversify its

business by additionally offering renewable energy projects such as solar parks on its platform. We observe

that the demand for such products on the investor as well as on the project developer side is growing.

While the margins (spreads) in this space are lower due to lower interest expenses, the risks are

lower as well.



Apart from that, EVDI announced changes in the management board end of last year. Tobias Barten

(former Co-CEO) left the company to take over as CEO of EVDIŽs partner Engel&Völkers Capital. Karl

Poerschke, the former Head of Finance succeeded in the role of COO. While we consider Karl as a perfect

match, the new role of Tobias should further fuel collaborations between EVDI and EVC.

While we see a lot of upside in the mid-term, we remain conservative for the moment, trimming our estimates

for FY23 and beyond in order to reflect the weak industry sentiment with insolvencies and delays

that could cause impairments.



HOLD with a reduced PT of EUR 4.80, based on DCF.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/28787.pdf

Die Analyse oder weiterführende Informationen zu dieser können Sie hier downloaden www.nuways-ag.com/research.



