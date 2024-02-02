Danish researchers report that treating non-fullerene acceptor-based organic solar cells with vitamin C provides an antioxidant activity that alleviates the degradative processes arising from heat, light, and oxygen exposure. The cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 9.97 %, an open-circuit voltage of 0.69 V, a short-circuit current density of 21.57 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 66%.A team of researchers from the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) sought to match the advances being made in power conversion efficiencies for organic solar cells (OPV) made with non-fullerene acceptor (NFA) ...

