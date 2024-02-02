Global energy storage specialist Fluence has more than 1 GW of battery projects operating or under construction in Australia. It is now broadening its strategy beyond hardware to include optimizing asset performance and servicing.From pv magazine Australia Australia is experiencing one of the most rapid shifts toward clean energy in the world and global energy storage provider Fluence aims to support the next frontier of the battery-based energy storage scale-up the country will need. Fluence President and Chief Executive Officer Julian Nebreda said energy storage technology providers and developers ...

