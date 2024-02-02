VISIOMED GROUP: Visiomed Group announces a great start of the year for its Smart Salem centers with a new footfall record in January

More than 13,504 tests performed in January 2024

An average of 614 tests per day

Volume growth of +34% compared with January 2023

Paris, February 1, 2024

VISIOMED GROUP (FR0013481835 - ALVMG), a group dedicated to innovative healthcare technologies and services, announces a new footfall record in January 2024 for its Smart Salem subsidiary.

Following a strong growth in 2023 (+41% in volume compared with 2022), Smart Salem confirms its excellent start of the 2024 financial year as it welcomed 13,504 people in January 2024 (+34% compared with January 2023).

The major strategic actions implemented by the Group to consolidate Smart Salem's growth (new centers, diversification of services and tests, strengthening of marketing and sales) are therefore confirming their very positive impact, and build great expectations for Visiomed Group's activities in Dubai in 2024.

Clément Pacaud, CEO of Visiomed Group, comments: "We are starting the new year at Smart Salem with a record month and records weeks and days. The Group intends to build on the hard work of our teams and this excellent performance to support our development strategy in the region."

Number of tests performed (by volume) January 2024 January 2023 Change

Jan-24/Jan-23 Medical Fitness segment 13,251 10,067 +32% Wellness Tests segment 253 n.a. n.a. Total number of tests performed 13,504 10,067 +34%

***

About VISIOMED GROUP

Founded in 2007, VISIOMED GROUP relies on a long experience in the health sector to invest in innovative health technologies and services in France and abroad.

The Group now has focused its activities on the Middle East since 2021 and the acquisition of Smart Salem, the first digital medical analysis centre accredited by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) in the United Arab Emirates, 100% owned by Visiomed Group.

Visiomed is also accelerating its development in the region with the creation of Smart Health, a joint venture that will lead the deployment of the Group's innovative centres in Saudi Arabia.

Based in Paris, Visiomed Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ALVMG). For more information, visit www.visiomed-group.com

CONTACTS

Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE Investor Relations Financial Press Relations visiomed@actus.fr fndiaye@actus.fr Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 78 Phone: +33 1 53 67 36 75

