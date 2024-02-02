Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2024
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No new Standardized Expiration Months on HPOL, PCELL, SF and XACT (26/24)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided as of February 1, 2024, not to list any
new standardized expiration months for Equity Derivatives (Call and Put
Options, Forwards, Futures, Gross Return Forwards and Gross Return Futures) on
the following underlying instruments: Hexpol (HPOL), Powercell Sweden (PCELL),
Stillfront Group (SF) and XACT OMXS30 ETF (XACT). 



Listing of new strikes in the already listed expirations that have open
interest will continue as usual until the expiration date. 



Any series with no open interest will be suspended and delisted. This also
applies to a series where the 

Open Interest existing at present is closed before the expiration day of that
series. 



HPOL:

Suspended and to be delisted: Jun 2025 and Dec 2025;

Maintained for trading and clearing: Feb 2024, Mar 2024, Apr 2024, Jun 2024,
Sep 2024 and Dec 2024; 



PCELL:

Maintained for trading and clearing: Feb 2024, Mar 2024, Apr 2024;



SF:

Suspended and to be delisted: Apr 2024 and Dec 2024;

Maintained for trading and clearing: Feb 2024, Mar 2024, Jun 2024 and Sep 2024;



XACT:

Suspended and to be delisted Jun 2024, Sep 2024 and Dec 2024;

Maintained for trading and clearing Feb 2024, Mar 2024 and Apr 2024.



Flexible futures and option contracts on the underlying instruments in question
will continue to be offered after the expiration of the standardized contracts. 



For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1192470
