Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Invitation to Earnings Presentation for the Fourth Quarter of 2023

Bermuda, February 2, 2024, Avance Gas Holding Ltd. (ticker "AGAS") will on Wednesday February 14, 2024, release its unaudited results for the fourth quarter of 2023. In connection with the earnings release, an audio webcast and conference call will be held at 14:00 (CET). The presentation and webcast link will be available from the Investor Relation section at Avance Gas' website http://www.avancegas.com prior the presentation. Webcast can also be accessed by using the following links:





Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qn6w57nr



Conference: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe8c6eceb67ed456c9c903090331769f5



A Q&A session will be held after the conference call/webcast.For further queries: please contact:Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFOTelephone: +47 23 11 40 00Email: IR@avancegas.comABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns nineteen LPG ships consisting of thirteen VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery and sale in Q1/Q2 2024 and four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com



