Researchers in Japan have developed an automated system to perform photoabsorption and photoluminescence spectroscopy, optical microscopy, and white-light flash time-resolved microwave conductivity tests.Scientists at Osaka University have developed a robotic system that uses machine learning to automate the assessments of novel solar cells. The researchers described their findings in "Exploration of Solution-Processed Bi/Sb Solar Cells by Automated Robotic Experiments Equipped with Microwave Conductivity," which was recently published in JACS Au. They said the robot can perform photoabsorption ...

