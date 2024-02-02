







TOKYO, Feb 2, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - In its showcase at MWC Barcelona 2024, Fujitsu will demonstrate how it's "connecting the world for a sustainable future" with a range of innovative network technologies, AI use cases, and transformative Fujitsu Uvance offerings for its customers and society.Fujitsu will introduce AI-enhanced network technologies critical for Open RAN deployments, including 5G virtualized radio base stations and the optical transmission system, with a variety of real-world use cases and demonstrations. Technology demos will reveal Fujitsu's initiatives for the 6G era and a preview of the next generation of innovative solutions under development, including the high-performance, low-power FUJITSU-MONAKA (code-name) processor. Fujitsu will also show how generative AI powers commercial offerings like the ESG Management Platform, which supports decision-making for both business and social sustainability, along with other AI use cases and solutions. Under its vision for Fujitsu Uvance, which aims to realize a sustainable world, Fujitsu will contribute to the realization of Sustainability Transformation (SX) together with its customers through the development of network technology utilizing AI.Exhibition highlights1. AI zone:In addition to introducing the latest applications of Fujitsu Kozuchi, an AI platform supporting a more sustainable society, Fujitsu will demonstrate Fujitsu Kozuchi VisionAI technology for real-time, high-precision tracking.2. Fujitsu Uvance zone:Demos that show how the ESG Management Platform, which utilizes data to help realize optimal ESG management from both financial and non-financial perspectives to maximize value, collects and visualizes data, as well as implements recommendations necessary for management decisions and support decision-making through interactive analysis and simulation using generative AI.3. Connectivity zone:Solutions that use proprietary technologies including generative AI to dramatically streamline network operations, presenting the root cause of a failure and the basis for proposed responses from diverse domain knowledge datasetsMulti-platform vRAN solutions supporting communications services and AI use casesORAN compliant RU solutions that work with AI-powered applications for high performance and low power consumptionThe 1FINITY optical transmission system that realizes a low-latency, high-capacity, low-power all-photonics network essential for AI applicationsDigital twin technology to support automation and efficiency of network operations life cycleExciting new technologies being developed by Fujitsu including photonic disaggregated computer solutions, 6G initiatives, and the next-generation, high-performance energy-saving processor FUJITSU-MONAKA (code-name) ahead of its 2027 market launchOverview of MWC Barcelona 2024 and Fujitsu boothDate: Monday, February 26, 2024 to Thursday, February 29, 2024Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, SpainFujitsu booth: 2G60 (Hall 2)About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.