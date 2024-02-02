In this interview, Jochen Staiger of Commodity TV speaks with Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. They discuss the company's performance in 2023, including meeting production guidance and cost challenges. They also explore the exploration efforts and mine life extension plans for the Guanaceví and Bolañitos mines. The conversation then shifts to growth project Terronera, which already is in construction, its financing, and the anticipated production and cost projections. They touch on the leverage of the silver price of the company and the potential of future projects like Parral and Pitarrilla. The share price has fallen quite a lot and we think these are good entry prices. Company overview: Endeavour Silver Corp. - http://www.edrsilver.com ISIN: CA29258Y1034 , WKN: A0DJ0N , FRA: EJD.F , TSX: EDR.TO , Valor: 1935513 More videos about Endeavour Silver Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/endeavour-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Interview Production Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV