Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), a global leader in innovative app development, is excited to announce the strategic decision to retain ownership of the highly anticipated LootUp App. Initially considered sold, Quantum's board of directors and CEO Justin Waiau recognized the app's immense potential, exceeding the monetary value of the sale and possible AI integration. The parties have mutually agreed that no refunds will be issued for any deposits or payments related to the LootUp App sale.

LootUp is not just a simple crypto wallet; it's a revolutionary all-in-one platform designed to simplify digital asset management. Users can seamlessly store, swap, and trade cryptocurrencies within a user-friendly interface, minimizing volatility risk through the integrated USDL stablecoin gas system. USDL eliminates the price fluctuations that plague traditional gas fees, paving the way for real-world cryptocurrency utility.

"By keeping LootUp within Quantum's portfolio, we're unlocking the potential to revolutionize how people interact with the digital asset landscape," says CEO Justin Waiau. "With its intuitive design and innovative features, LootUp is poised to become a game-changer in the industry."

Quantum International Corp. is ushering in a new era of app and AI integration development, one that prioritizes user experience and empowers individuals to confidently navigate the evolving digital landscape. With the relaunch of LootUp App. Quan is poised to make a significant impact on the future of finance.

