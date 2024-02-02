Trendyol makes plans to enter the Ukrainian market

ISTANBUL, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye that connects a wide array of products and producers with international audiences, is making plans for an entry into the Ukrainian market.

This move follows Trendyol's recent successful launches in Germany, Azerbaijan, The Gulf States and the Central and Eastern European (CEE) market.

Trendyol Group President, Çaglayan Çetin this week participated in a series of meetings held in Ukraine alongside First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svrydenko, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Alexander Kamyshin and Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Baykar, the leading Turkish technology company, as part of both companies international investment strategy planning.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svrydenko expressed her pleasure in meeting Trendyol Group President, Çaglayan Çetin and Baykar CEO, Haluk Bayraktar commenting: "It's important that Turkish companies are ready to invest in Ukraine now, without waiting for the war to end. Their interest extends beyond the swiftly advancing high-tech sector and defense industry during wartime. There's also a keen interest in collaboration within the logistics and marketplace with an export focus. We explored ways to enhance our cooperation and build stronger economic ties. I believe that increased trade can help bring our nations closer together."

Trendyol's commitment to providing a seamless and convenient e-commerce experience, coupled with its dedication to promoting economic growth through cross-border trade, positions the company as a key player in the ongoing evolution of international e-commerce.

Trendyol sees high potential in Ukraine with its fast-developing e-commerce market, an appetite for Turkish products and an opportunity to open up both domestic and international markets to Ukrainian brands using its world-class digital infrastructure and growing international footprint.

As the company ventures into new markets, Trendyol remains steadfast in its mission to connect consumers with producers, and invest in digital and logistics infrastructure, such as its warehouse in Poland, which plays an important regional role with a 3m unit stock capacity.

