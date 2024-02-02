EQS-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Bond

PRESS RELEASE 2 February 2024 Fiven ASA publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm Fiven ASA ("Fiven") has issued a senior secured sustainability-linked floating rate bond loan of EUR 110,000,000, within a total framework amount of EUR 170,000,000, on the Nordic bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 6.70 per cent. per annum and matures 11 December 2026. Fiven has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible. In connection with this, Fiven Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on Fiven's website (fiven.com). For further information, please contact: Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

Telephone: +47 975 10 481

Email: Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:05 CET on 2 February 2024.



