Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
02.02.2024 | 13:24
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2024 of 3.85p per share (2022:3.75p), payable 12 March 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 16 February 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 15 February 2024.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

2 February 2024


