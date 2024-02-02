Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest - name change

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 February 2024. ISIN: DK0060804052 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL --------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity DKK --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACAECO --------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: ACAECODKK --------------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 143047 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66