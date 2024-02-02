Anzeige
Freitag, 02.02.2024
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2024 | 13:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest - name change

The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 February
2024. 



ISIN:          DK0060804052             
---------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL 
---------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity DKK
---------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ACAECO                
---------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     ACAECODKK               
---------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 143047                
---------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
