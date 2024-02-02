Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Imagine Health Centres Downtown Calgary, has shown exceptional performance in the recent Group Practice Review ("GPR") by the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta ("CPSA"). This evaluation marks a significant achievement in healthcare service quality, with the clinic achieving an impressive 90% compliance rate in meeting the Standards of Practice ("SOP"), a notably high score that underscores the Company's dedication to healthcare excellence.

The clinic's achievement reflects the ethos of CPSA's Physician Practice Improvement Program ("PPIP"), focusing on continuous quality improvement and personal development in healthcare practices, a key initiative for Alberta physicians since 2021.

The clinic has been commended for its comprehensive approach to managing physician-patient relationships, continuity of care, and episodic care management. Their adherence to rigorous infection prevention and control policies, along with their well-managed medical device reprocessing, set a high standard in healthcare services.

While the GPR identified areas for improvement, particularly in the documentation of patient history, the clinic has proactively responded by transitioning to a state-of-the-art Electronic Medical Record ("EMR") system, further demonstrating its commitment to enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

Datametrex CEO, Charles Park, commented, "We are extremely proud of the team at Imagine Health Centres, Downtown Calgary. Their dedication to maintaining high standards in healthcare is evident in these outstanding GPR results. Achieving such a high compliance rate is not only a testament to their hard work but also reflects our commitment to providing exceptional care to our patients."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence and Healthcare. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology. For more on Datametrex, please visit our YouTube channel and Company website.

