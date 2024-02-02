HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NYSE: VRTS) today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data or as noted) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change 9/30/2023 Change U.S. GAAP Financial Measures Revenues $ 214.6 $ 198.4 8 % $ 219.3 (2 %) Operating expenses $ 175.6 $ 167.2 5 % $ 174.4 1 % Operating income (loss) $ 39.0 $ 31.2 25 % $ 44.9 (13 %) Operating margin 18.2 % 15.7 % 20.5 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 30.8 $ 35.4 (13 %) $ 30.9 - % Earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 4.21 $ 4.77 (12 %) $ 4.19 - % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7.320 7.419 (1 %) 7.379 (1 %) Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Revenues, as adjusted $ 193.4 $ 176.3 10 % $ 197.5 (2 %) Operating expenses, as adjusted $ 129.5 $ 120.2 8 % $ 130.5 (1 %) Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 63.9 $ 56.1 14 % $ 67.0 (5 %) Operating margin, as adjusted 33.0 % 31.8 % 33.9 % Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 44.8 $ 38.3 17 % $ 45.8 (2 %) Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 6.11 $ 5.17 18 % $ 6.21 (2 %) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted, as adjusted 7.320 7.419 (1 %) 7.379 (1 %) (1) See the information beginning on page 10 for reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures and other important disclosures

Earnings Summary

The company presents U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP earnings information in this release. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services to individuals and institutions and uses these measures to evaluate financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures can be found beginning on page 10 of this earnings release.

Assets Under Management and Asset Flows (in billions) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change 9/30/2023 Change Ending total assets under management $ 172.3 $ 149.4 15 % $ 162.5 6 % Average total assets under management $ 162.7 $ 148.6 9 % $ 167.9 (3 %) Total sales $ 6.2 $ 7.3 (14 %) $ 5.8 7 % Net flows $ (3.8 ) $ (3.4 ) 12 % $ (1.5 ) N/M N/M - Not Meaningful

Total assets under management of $172.3 billion at December 31, 2023 increased 6% from $162.5 billion at September 30, 2023 primarily due to market performance with positive net flows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in institutional and open-end funds. In addition, the company provided services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets.

Total sales increased 7% to $6.2 billion from $5.8 billion in the third quarter due to higher retail sales, with growth in both retail separate accounts and open-end funds. Retail separate account sales of $2.1 billion increased 15% from $1.8 billion led by growth in the private client channel. Open-end fund sales of $2.9 billion increased 9% from $2.7 billion primarily reflecting higher sales of mid-cap, small/mid-cap, and bank loan strategies. Institutional sales of $1.2 billion declined modestly from $1.3 billion in the prior quarter, which included a $0.3 billion collateralized loan obligation (CLO) issuance.

Net flows of ($3.8) billion compared with ($1.5) billion in the third quarter. Institutional net flows of ($2.2) billion compared with ($0.4) billion and included repositioning by several large retirement plan mandates. Retail separate account net flows of $0.4 billion increased from $0.3 billion in the prior quarter, with net inflows in both the intermediary sold and private client channels. Open-end fund net flows of ($2.0) billion compared with ($1.5) billion in the prior quarter due to higher redemptions across strategies but included continued positive net flows in small/mid-cap and global equity strategies.

GAAP Results

Operating income of $39.0 million declined 13% from $44.9 million in the prior quarter due to a 2% decrease in revenues, reflecting lower average assets under management, and a 1% increase in operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflected CLO issuance expenses and fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, partially offset by lower employment expenses, primarily variable incentive compensation, and lower distribution and other asset-based expenses.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. of $4.21 per diluted share included ($0.71) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests, ($0.36) of CLO issuance expense, ($0.18) of acquisition and integration costs, and ($0.13) of fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, partially offset by $0.35 of realized and unrealized gains on investments. Net income per diluted share of $4.19 in the prior quarter included ($0.67) of fair value adjustments to affiliate noncontrolling interests and ($0.30) of acquisition and integration costs.

The effective tax rate of 26% increased from 24% in the prior quarter, primarily reflecting changes in valuation allowances related to marketable securities.

Non-GAAP Results

Revenues, as adjusted, of $193.4 million decreased 2% from $197.5 million in the prior quarter primarily due to 3% lower average assets under management partially offset by higher performance fees.

Employment expenses, as adjusted, of $96.7 million decreased from $98.8 million in the prior quarter primarily due to lower variable incentive compensation. Other operating expenses, as adjusted, of $31.2 million increased from $30.1 million largely due to higher travel and related expenses and increased market data expenses.

Operating income, as adjusted, of $63.9 million and the related margin of 33.0% decreased from $67.0 million and 33.9% in the prior quarter, respectively, due to the lower investment management fees driven by lower average assets under management.

Net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, per diluted share was $6.11, a modest decrease of $0.10, or 2%, from $6.21 in the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflected lower investment management fees due to lower average assets under management.

The effective tax rate, as adjusted, of 27% was unchanged from the prior quarter.

Select Balance Sheet Items (Unaudited) (in millions) As of As of 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change 9/30/2023 Change Cash and cash equivalents $ 239.6 $ 338.2 (29 %) $ 195.4 23 % Gross debt (1) $ 258.8 $ 261.6 (1 %) $ 279.5 (7 %) Contingent consideration (2) $ 90.9 $ 128.4 (29 %) $ 94.4 (4 %) Redeemable noncontrolling interests (3) $ 74.2 $ 95.5 (22 %) $ 70.6 5 % Total equity exc. noncontrolling interests $ 864.0 $ 817.0 6 % $ 862.1 - % Working capital (4) $ 100.6 $ 193.2 (48 %) $ 105.6 (5 %) Net debt (cash) (5) $ 19.2 $ (76.7 ) N/M $ 84.1 (77 %)

(1) Excludes deferred financing costs of $5.4 million, $6.5 million, and $5.7 million, as of December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023, respectively (2) Represents estimates of revenue participation and contingent payments (3) Excludes redeemable noncontrolling interests of consolidated investment products of $30.6 million, $18.3 million, and $25.7 million as of December 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2023, respectively (4) Defined as cash and cash equivalents plus accounts receivable, net, and deferred compensation related investments less accrued compensation and benefits, accounts payable and accrued liabilities, dividends payable, debt principal payments due over next 12 months and revenue participation amounts earned as of the balance sheet date and due within 12 months. As of December 31, 2023, deferred compensation related investments were added to the definition of working capital and prior period amounts have been adjusted to conform to this definition. (5) Defined as gross debt less cash and cash equivalents N/M - Not Meaningful

Working capital of $100.6 million at December 31, 2023 compared with $105.6 million at September 30, 2023, as return of capital and debt repayment offset cash earnings.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 97,952 shares of common stock for $20.0 million. For the full year 2023, the company repurchased 223,807 shares for $45.0 million and reduced shares outstanding by 1%.

The company repaid the remaining $20.0 million balance of the revolving credit facility during the quarter. Net debt was $19.2 million, or 0.1x EBITDA, at December 31, 2023.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NYSE: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.

U.S. GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Three

Months

Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change 9/30/2023 Change 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Change Revenues Investment management fees $ 182,149 $ 163,648 11 % $ 184,869 (1 %) $ 711,475 $ 728,339 (2 %) Distribution and service fees 13,535 14,606 (7 %) 14,333 (6 %) 56,153 67,518 (17 %) Administration and shareholder service fees 18,189 18,973 (4 %) 19,069 (5 %) 73,857 85,862 (14 %) Other income and fees 714 1,144 (38 %) 1,000 (29 %) 3,783 4,660 (19 %) Total revenues 214,587 198,371 8 % 219,271 (2 %) 845,268 886,379 (5 %) Operating Expenses Employment expenses 99,847 87,676 14 % 101,587 (2 %) 404,742 371,259 9 % Distribution and other asset-based expenses 23,470 24,365 (4 %) 24,157 (3 %) 96,802 112,612 (14 %) Other operating expenses 31,164 31,811 (2 %) 30,494 2 % 125,871 126,178 - % Operating expenses of consolidated investment products 2,611 2,481 5 % 553 372 % 4,224 4,408 (4 %) Restructuring expense 133 - N/M 691 (81 %) 824 4,015 (79 %) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,290 5,120 (75 %) - N/M (5,510 ) 8,020 N/M Depreciation expense 1,670 1,088 53 % 1,504 11 % 5,804 3,923 48 % Amortization expense 15,446 14,609 6 % 15,382 - % 61,027 58,504 4 % Total operating expenses 175,631 167,150 5 % 174,368 1 % 693,784 688,919 1 % Operating Income (Loss) 38,956 31,221 25 % 44,903 (13 %) 151,484 197,460 (23 %) Other Income (Expense) Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net 4,056 3,529 15 % (1,918 ) N/M 6,525 (12,489 ) N/M Realized and unrealized gain (loss) of consolidated investment products, net 449 4,147 (89 %) (1,013 ) N/M (2,404 ) (39,296 ) (94 %) Other income (expense), net 622 (352 ) N/M 128 386 % (440 ) (153 ) 188 % Total other income (expense), net 5,127 7,324 (30 %) (2,803 ) N/M 3,681 (51,938 ) N/M Interest Income (Expense) Interest expense (5,987 ) (4,512 ) 33 % (6,222 ) (4 %) (23,431 ) (13,173 ) 78 % Interest and dividend income 3,673 2,578 42 % 2,872 28 % 12,458 4,448 180 % Interest and dividend income of investments of consolidated investment products 53,206 35,889 48 % 49,803 7 % 197,707 107,325 84 % Interest expense of consolidated investment products (43,182 ) (33,374 ) 29 % (38,218 ) 13 % (155,335 ) (80,234 ) 94 % Total interest income (expense), net 7,710 581 N/M 8,235 (6 %) 31,399 18,366 71 % Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 51,793 39,126 32 % 50,335 3 % 186,564 163,888 14 % Income tax expense (benefit) 13,294 13,291 - % 12,181 9 % 45,088 57,260 (21 %) Net Income (Loss) 38,499 25,835 49 % 38,154 1 % 141,476 106,628 33 % Noncontrolling interests (7,665 ) 9,565 N/M (7,248 ) 6 % (10,855 ) 10,913 N/M Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $ 30,834 $ 35,400 (13 %) $ 30,906 - % $ 130,621 $ 117,541 11 % Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 4.30 $ 4.87 (12 %) $ 4.26 1 % $ 18.02 $ 15.90 13 % Earnings (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 4.21 $ 4.77 (12 %) $ 4.19 - % $ 17.71 $ 15.50 14 % Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 1.90 $ 1.65 15 % $ 1.90 - % $ 7.10 $ 6.30 13 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 7,178 7,262 (1 %) 7,258 (1 %) 7,249 7,391 (2 %) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 7,320 7,419 (1 %) 7,379 (1 %) 7,375 7,582 (3 %) N/M - Not Meaningful

Assets Under Management - Product and Asset Class (in millions) Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 By Product (period end): Open-End Funds (1) $ 53,000 $ 53,865 $ 56,828 $ 54,145 $ 56,062 Closed-End Funds 10,361 10,358 10,166 9,472 10,026 Retail Separate Accounts 35,352 37,397 38,992 38,665 43,202 Institutional Accounts (2) 50,663 53,229 62,330 60,257 62,969 Total $ 149,376 $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259 By Product (average) (3) Open-End Funds (1) $ 54,870 $ 54,141 $ 56,120 $ 56,511 $ 54,132 Closed-End Funds 10,389 10,424 10,224 10,001 9,591 Retail Separate Accounts 33,381 35,352 37,397 38,992 38,665 Institutional Accounts (2) 49,981 52,444 59,248 62,368 60,319 Total $ 148,621 $ 152,361 $ 162,989 $ 167,872 $ 162,707 By Asset Class (period end): Equity $ 81,894 $ 87,511 $ 91,211 $ 87,984 $ 96,703 Fixed Income 36,903 36,596 38,361 37,352 37,192 Multi-Asset (4) 19,937 20,597 20,914 19,937 21,411 Alternatives (5) 10,642 10,145 17,830 17,266 16,953 Total $ 149,376 $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259

Assets Under Management - Average Management Fees Earned (6) (in basis points) Three Months Ended 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 By Product: Open-End Funds (1) 47.2 47.6 49.3 51.1 49.7 Closed-End Funds 57.1 57.1 57.6 58.2 58.4 Retail Separate Accounts 42.6 44.2 44.1 43.3 43.3 Institutional Accounts (2)(7) 32.0 31.8 31.6 30.3 33.2 All Products (7) 41.7 42.0 42.2 42.0 42.6

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products (3) Averages are calculated as follows: - Funds - average daily or weekly balances - Retail Separate Accounts - prior-quarter ending balance - Institutional Accounts - average of month-end balances in quarter (4) Consists of strategies and client accounts with substantial holdings in at least two of the following asset classes: equity, fixed income, and alternatives (5) Consists of managed futures, event-driven, real estate securities, infrastructure, long/short, and other strategies (6) Represents investment management fees, as adjusted, divided by average assets. Investment management fees, as adjusted, exclude the impact of consolidated investment products and are net of revenue-related adjustments. Revenue-related adjustments are based on specific agreements and reflect the portion of investment management fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products (7) Includes performance-related fees, in basis points, earned during the three months ended as follows: 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 Institutional Accounts 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.4 2.2 All Products 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.8

Assets Under Management - Asset Flows by Product (in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2022 3/31/2023 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 Open-End Funds (1) Beginning balance $ 54,454 $ 53,000 $ 53,865 $ 56,828 $ 54,145 $ 78,706 $ 53,000 Inflows 3,029 3,011 2,550 2,687 2,940 13,985 11,188 Outflows (6,839 ) (4,792 ) (4,692 ) (4,137 ) (4,905 ) (28,549 ) (18,526 ) Net flows (3,810 ) (1,781 ) (2,142 ) (1,450 ) (1,965 ) (14,564 ) (7,338 ) Market performance 2,806 2,771 2,163 (1,034 ) 4,260 (15,113 ) 8,160 Other (2) (450 ) (125 ) 2,942 (199 ) (378 ) 3,971 2,240 Ending balance $ 53,000 $ 53,865 $ 56,828 $ 54,145 $ 56,062 $ 53,000 $ 56,062 Closed-End Funds Beginning balance $ 10,146 $ 10,361 $ 10,358 $ 10,166 $ 9,472 $ 12,068 $ 10,361 Inflows 2 4 20 - - 191 24 Outflows - - - - - - - Net flows 2 4 20 - - 191 24 Market performance 631 205 (1 ) (504 ) 753 (1,346 ) 453 Other (2) (418 ) (212 ) (211 ) (190 ) (199 ) (552 ) (812 ) Ending balance $ 10,361 $ 10,358 $ 10,166 $ 9,472 $ 10,026 $ 10,361 $ 10,026 Retail Separate Accounts Beginning balance $ 33,381 $ 35,352 $ 37,397 $ 38,992 $ 38,665 $ 44,538 $ 35,352 Inflows 1,221 1,367 1,346 1,849 2,118 5,710 6,680 Outflows (1,651 ) (1,288 ) (1,434 ) (1,524 ) (1,726 ) (6,440 ) (5,972 ) Net flows (430 ) 79 (88 ) 325 392 (730 ) 708 Market performance 2,401 1,966 1,683 (652 ) 4,144 (8,456 ) 7,141 Other (2) - - - - 1 - 1 Ending balance $ 35,352 $ 37,397 $ 38,992 $ 38,665 $ 43,202 $ 35,352 $ 43,202

Institutional Accounts (3) Beginning balance $ 46,993 $ 50,663 $ 53,229 $ 62,330 $ 60,257 $ 51,874 $ 50,663 Inflows 2,999 1,852 3,660 1,274 1,179 10,407 7,965 Outflows (2,162 ) (2,047 ) (1,478 ) (1,648 ) (3,406 ) (8,747 ) (8,579 ) Net flows 837 (195 ) 2,182 (374 ) (2,227 ) 1,660 (614 ) Market performance 2,976 2,906 2,440 (1,434 ) 5,165 (12,168 ) 9,077 Other (2) (143 ) (145 ) 4,479 (265 ) (226 ) 9,297 3,843 Ending balance $ 50,663 $ 53,229 $ 62,330 $ 60,257 $ 62,969 $ 50,663 $ 62,969 Total Beginning balance $ 144,974 $ 149,376 $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 187,186 $ 149,376 Inflows 7,251 6,234 7,576 5,810 6,237 30,293 25,857 Outflows (10,652 ) (8,127 ) (7,604 ) (7,309 ) (10,037 ) (43,736 ) (33,077 ) Net flows (3,401 ) (1,893 ) (28 ) (1,499 ) (3,800 ) (13,443 ) (7,220 ) Market performance 8,814 7,848 6,285 (3,624 ) 14,322 (37,083 ) 24,831 Other (2) (1,011 ) (482 ) 7,210 (654 ) (802 ) 12,716 5,272 Ending balance $ 149,376 $ 154,849 $ 168,316 $ 162,539 $ 172,259 $ 149,376 $ 172,259

(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents open-end and closed-end fund distributions net of reinvestments, the net change in assets from cash management strategies, and the impact of non-sales related activities such as asset acquisitions/(dispositions), seed capital investments/(withdrawals), current income or capital returned by structured products and the use of leverage (3) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations

(in thousands except per share data)

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release differ from financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a result of the reclassification of certain income statement items, as well as the exclusion of certain expenses and other items that are not reflective of the earnings generated from providing investment management and related services. Non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations and should not be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measures.

The following are reconciliations and related notes of the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended Revenues 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 Total revenues, GAAP $ 214,587 $ 198,371 $ 219,271 Consolidated investment products revenues (1) 2,258 2,264 2,337 Investment management fees (2) (9,933 ) (9,758 ) (9,823 ) Distribution and service fees (2) (13,537 ) (14,607 ) (14,334 ) Total revenues, as adjusted $ 193,375 $ 176,270 $ 197,451

Operating Expenses Total operating expenses, GAAP $ 175,631 $ 167,150 $ 174,368 Consolidated investment products expenses (1) (2,611 ) (2,481 ) (553 ) Distribution and other asset-based expenses (3) (23,470 ) (24,365 ) (24,157 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (15,446 ) (14,609 ) (15,382 ) Restructuring expense (5) (133 ) - (691 ) Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (925 ) - 278 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) (3,050 ) (6,175 ) (3,013 ) Other (8) (472 ) 637 (379 ) Total operating expenses, as adjusted $ 129,524 $ 120,157 $ 130,471

Operating Income (Loss) Operating income (loss), GAAP $ 38,956 $ 31,221 $ 44,903 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) 4,869 4,745 2,890 Amortization of intangible assets (4) 15,446 14,609 15,382 Restructuring expense (5) 133 - 691 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) 925 - (278 ) Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 3,050 6,175 3,013 Other (8) 472 (637 ) 379 Operating income (loss), as adjusted $ 63,851 $ 56,113 $ 66,980 Operating margin, GAAP 18.2 % 15.7 % 20.5 % Operating margin, as adjusted 33.0 % 31.8 % 33.9 %

Three Months Ended Income (Loss) Before Taxes 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 Income (loss) before taxes, GAAP $ 51,793 $ 39,126 $ 50,335 Consolidated investment products (earnings) losses (1) (1,316 ) (441 ) (429 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) 15,446 14,609 15,382 Restructuring expense (5) 133 - 691 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (783 ) - 212 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 3,050 6,175 3,013 Other (8) 472 (637 ) 379 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (5,078 ) (3,322 ) (3,146 ) Income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted $ 63,717 $ 55,510 $ 66,437

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Income tax expense (benefit), GAAP $ 13,294 $ 13,291 $ 12,181 Tax impact of: Amortization of intangible assets (4) 4,202 3,988 4,209 Restructuring expense (5) 36 - 189 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (213 ) - 58 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) 830 1,686 824 Other (8) (11 ) (3,766 ) 276 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (801 ) (46 ) 441 Income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted $ 17,337 $ 15,153 $ 18,178 Effective tax rate, GAAPA 25.7 % 34.0 % 24.2 % Effective tax rate, as adjustedB 27.2 % 27.3 % 27.4 % A Reflects income tax expense (benefit), GAAP, divided by income (loss) before taxes, GAAP B Reflects income tax expense (benefit), as adjusted, divided by income (loss) before taxes, as adjusted

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., GAAP $ 30,834 $ 35,400 $ 30,906 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax (4) 10,764 9,942 10,603 Restructuring expense, net of tax (5) 97 - 502 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (570 ) - 154 Acquisition and integration expenses, net of tax (7) 2,220 4,489 2,189 Other, net of tax (8) 5,689 (8,216 ) 5,056 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses, net of tax (9) (4,277 ) (3,276 ) (3,587 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted $ 44,757 $ 38,339 $ 45,823 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 7,320 7,419 7,379 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, GAAP $ 4.21 $ 4.77 $ 4.19 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted, as adjusted $ 6.11 $ 5.17 $ 6.21

Three Months Ended Administration and Shareholder Services Fees 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 Administration and shareholder service fees, GAAP $ 18,189 $ 18,973 $ 19,069 Consolidated investment products fees (1) 24 32 (5 ) Administration and shareholder service fees, as adjusted $ 18,213 $ 19,005 $ 19,064

Employment Expenses Employment expenses, GAAP $ 99,847 $ 87,676 $ 101,587 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (925 ) - 278 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) (1,760 ) - (2,642 ) Other (8) (472 ) 637 (379 ) Employment expenses, as adjusted $ 96,690 $ 88,313 $ 98,844

Other Operating Expenses Other operating expenses, GAAP $ 31,164 $ 31,811 $ 30,494 Acquisition and integration expenses (7) - (1,055 ) (371 ) Other operating expenses, as adjusted $ 31,164 $ 30,756 $ 30,123

Total Other Income (Expense), Net Total other income (expense), net GAAP $ 5,127 $ 7,324 $ (2,803 ) Consolidated investment products (1) 1,681 (3,782 ) 5,262 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (1,397 ) - 518 Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses (9) (5,078 ) (3,322 ) (3,146 ) Total other income (expense), net as adjusted $ 333 $ 220 $ (169 )

Interest and Dividend Income Interest and dividend income, GAAP $ 3,673 $ 2,578 $ 2,872 Consolidated investment products (1) 2,158 1,111 3,004 Deferred compensation and related investments (6) (311 ) - (28 ) Interest and dividend income, as adjusted $ 5,520 $ 3,689 $ 5,848

Total Noncontrolling Interests Total noncontrolling interests, GAAP $ (7,665 ) $ 9,565 $ (7,248 ) Consolidated investment products (1) 1,316 441 429 Amortization of intangible assets (4) (480 ) (679 ) (570 ) Other (8) 5,206 (11,345 ) 4,953 Total noncontrolling interests, as adjusted $ (1,623 ) $ (2,018 ) $ (2,436 )

Notes to Reconciliations: Reclassifications: 1. Consolidated investment products - Revenues and expenses generated by operating activities of mutual funds and CLOs that are consolidated in the financial statements. Management believes that excluding these operating activities to reflect net revenues and expenses of the company prior to the consolidation of these products is consistent with the approach of reflecting its operating results from managing third-party client assets. Other Adjustments: Revenue Related 2. Investment management/Distribution and service fees - Each of these revenue line items is reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing company sponsored investment products and servicing the client. The amount of fees fluctuates each period, based on a predetermined percentage of the value of assets under management, and varies based on the type of investment product. The specific adjustments are as follows: Investment management fees - Based on specific agreements, the portion of investment management fees passed-through to third-party intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. Distribution and service fees - Based on distinct arrangements, fees collected by the company then passed-through to third-party client intermediaries for services to investors in sponsored investment products. The adjustment represents all of the company's distribution and service fees that are recorded as a separate line item on the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries. Expense Related 3. Distribution and other asset-based expenses - Primarily payments to third-party client intermediaries for providing services to investors in sponsored investment products. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that do not utilize third-party client intermediaries. 4. Amortization of intangible assets - Non-cash amortization expense or impairment expense, if any, attributable to acquisition-related intangible assets, including any portion that is allocated to noncontrolling interests. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions. 5. Restructuring expense - Certain non-recurring expenses associated with restructuring the business, including lease abandonment-related expenses and severance costs associated with staff reductions that are not reflective of ongoing earnings generation of the business. 6. Deferred compensation and related investments - Compensation expense, gains and losses (realized and unrealized), and interest and dividend income related to market performance of deferred compensation and related balance sheet investments. Market performance of deferred compensation plans and related investments can vary significantly from period to period. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the Company's operating results with prior periods. 7. Acquisition and integration expenses - Expenses that are directly related to acquisition and integration activities. Acquisition expenses include certain transaction related employment expenses, transaction closing costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration, certain professional fees, and financing fees. Integration expenses include costs incurred that are directly attributable to combining businesses, including compensation, restructuring and severance charges, professional fees, consulting fees, and other expenses. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with other asset management firms that have not engaged in acquisitions. Components of Acquisition and Integration Expenses for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Acquisition and Integration Expenses 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 Employment expenses $ 1,760 $ - $ 2,642 Other operating expenses - 1,055 371 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,290 5,120 - Total Acquisition and Integration Expenses $ 3,050 $ 6,175 $ 3,013

8. Other - Certain expenses that are not reflective of the ongoing earnings generation of the business. Employment expenses and noncontrolling interests are adjusted for fair value measurements of affiliate minority interests. Other operating expenses are adjusted for non-capitalized debt issuance costs. Interest expense is adjusted to remove gains on early extinguishment of debt and the write-off of previously capitalized costs associated with the modification of debt. Income tax expense (benefit) items are adjusted for uncertain tax positions, changes in tax law, valuation allowances, and other unusual or infrequent items not related to current operating results to reflect a normalized effective rate. Management believes that making these adjustments aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods. Components of Other for the respective periods are shown below:

Three Months Ended Other 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2023 Employment expense fair value adjustments $ 472 $ (637 ) $ 379 Tax impact of adjustments (128 ) 174 (104 ) Other discrete tax adjustments 139 3,592 (172 ) Affiliate minority interest fair value adjustments 5,206 (11,345 ) 4,953 Total Other $ 5,689 $ (8,216 ) $ 5,056

Seed Capital and CLO Related 9. Seed capital and CLO investments (gains) losses - Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) of seed capital and CLO investments. Gains and losses (realized and unrealized) generated by investments in seed capital and CLO investments can vary significantly from period to period and do not reflect the company's operating results from providing investment management and related services. Management believes that making this adjustment aids in comparing the company's operating results with prior periods and with other asset management firms that do not have meaningful seed capital and CLO investments.

Definitions:

Revenues, as adjusted, comprise the fee revenues paid by clients for investment management and related services. Revenues, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP, namely in excluding the impact of operating activities of consolidated investment products and reduced to exclude fees passed through to third-party client intermediaries who own the retail client relationship and are responsible for distributing the product and servicing the client.

Operating expenses, as adjusted, is calculated to reflect expenses from ongoing continuing operations. Operating expenses, as adjusted, for purposes of calculating net income attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, differ from U.S. GAAP expenses in that they exclude amortization or impairment, if any, of intangible assets, restructuring and severance, the effect of consolidated investment products, acquisition and integration-related expenses and certain other expenses that do not reflect the ongoing earnings generation of the business.

Operating margin, as adjusted, is a metric used to evaluate efficiency represented by operating income, as adjusted, divided by revenues, as adjusted.

Earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted, represent net income (loss) attributable to Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., as adjusted, divided by weighted average shares outstanding, as adjusted, on either a basic or diluted basis.

