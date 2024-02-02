Pixium Vision announces the rejection of the sale plan (plan de cession) by the Court and the conversion of the receivership proceedings into liquidation proceedings

Paris, France, February 2, 2024 - 02:00 p.m. (CET) - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces the decision of the Paris Commercial Court, by a judgment of January 31, 2024, to reject the sale plan (plan de cession) presented by the company NeuroTech Vision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NeuroTech Vision LLC, which is itself controlled by Priveterra Capital.

Pixium announces that the Paris Commercial Court has pronounced in a judgment of the same day, the conversion of the Company's receivership proceedings, opened by a judgment of November 13, 2023, into judicial liquidation proceedings.

Given the opening of judicial liquidation proceedings, there will be no resumption of the listing, and Euronext will soon proceed with the delisting of Pixium shares.



About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

