SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Radarr Technologies, a leading AI-based social and digital listening, analytics, and consumer engagement company. As a result of the acquisition, Genesys will accelerate the unification and personalization of the customer experience by combining the Radarr capabilities with the Genesys Cloud platform. Through the connection of insights across traditional service channels and public social media feeds, Genesys will enhance the power of experience orchestration, helping businesses deliver rich contextual customer engagement that drives loyalty and differentiation.

"Our focus has been on making it possible for organizations to deliver personalized experiences at scale by connecting every touchpoint across the customer journey," said Tony Bates, CEO and chairman of Genesys. "Adding the depth of the Radarr AI portfolio, including its models for attitudinal, sentiment and interaction analysis of social media and rich data insights, will significantly progress our objective to help organizations unify the customer experience beyond what's possible today."

Public social media has become the primary way many consumers around the world engage with businesses today. The AI-powered Multilingual Sentiment Models within the Radarr solution will give organizations a direct line of sight into these conversations and across more than 100 languages. By combining this solution with the Genesys Cloud platform, organizations around the world can have unmatched reach to engage with their customers on their terms.

In advance of native integration for Genesys Cloud, organizations can begin accessing capabilities from Radarr through an integration offered in the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace expected during the first quarter of 2024 with limited regional availability.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 7,500 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

About Radarr Technologies

Radarr Technologies is an award-winning social and digital data analytics company that helps businesses make decisions from relevant social media and digital conversations in real-time using data visualizations, dashboards and insights reporting. The best-in-class mid to large-sized businesses, including several Fortune 500 clients across Asia and the world, use Radarr's digital intelligence platform to listen, respond, analyze, publish and act on insights. Radarr is run by co-founders Ram Bhamidi and Prerna Pant, and was set up in 2013 in Singapore, with offices in Singapore and Bengaluru, India. The co-founders and team will join Genesys upon completion of the acquisition.

Forward-Looking Statements

