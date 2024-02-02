Anzeige
Freitag, 02.02.2024
WKN: A400EJ | ISIN: US45773H4092 | Ticker-Symbol: GBM
Frankfurt
02.02.24
14:01 Uhr
4,790 Euro
+4,238
+767,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
4,8605,05015:28
02.02.2024 | 14:00
INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: INOVIO Reports Inducement Grant Under Inducement Plan

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it has made an equity grant to a newly hired employee under its 2022 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

The Compensation Committee of INOVIO's Board of Directors has approved the award of restricted stock units ("RSU"s) covering an aggregate of 3,750 shares of common stock and an option to purchase an aggregate of 5,833 shares of common stock, with a grant date of January 31, 2024 (the "Grant Date"), to the newly hired employee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs will vest over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the Grant Date. The stock option has an exercise price of $5.39, the closing price of INOVIO's common stock on the Grant Date. The stock option will vest and become exercisable with respect to one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option vested on the Grant Date, and an additional one-fourth of the shares underlying the stock option on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the Grant Date. The vesting of the RSUs and stock option will be subject to the employee's continued employment with INOVIO on the applicable vesting dates. Each of these awards is subject to the terms and conditions of a stock option agreement and RSU award agreement, as applicable, under the Inducement Plan.

About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit www.inovio.com.

Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Thomas Hong, (267) 440-4298, [email protected]

SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
