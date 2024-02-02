Cloudfresh achieves the Work Transformation - SMB Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage

Google Cloud Recognizes Cloudfresh's Technical Proficiency and Proven Success In Work Transformation

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Cloudfresh announced that it has achieved the Work Transformation - SMB Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the partner Specialization, Cloudfresh has proven their capability and capacity to build customer solutions in the Work Transformation field using Google Cloud technology.

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners with proven technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

Earning the Work Transformation - SMB Specialization is a testament to Cloudfresh's expertise and service delivery within the Google Cloud ecosystem. More than a credential, it recognizes Cloudfresh's dedication and proven execution in transitioning businesses to Google Workspace through comprehensive implementation spanning governance, migration, training, support, and ongoing optimization.

Cloudfresh's team of Google Cloud-certified specialists have completed extensive hands-on training and successfully designed customized Google Workspace solutions for customers across sectors. By thoroughly assessing client business needs, developing tailored migration plans, configuring administrator controls policies, providing end-user support, and offering ongoing administration, Cloudfresh enables customers to fully leverage Google Cloud tools to enhance productivity.

"Attaining the Work Transformation - SMB Specialization by Google Cloud is a testament to our specialists' deep expertise, who diligently crafted, deployed, and supported tailored solutions for our clients. It signifies our ability to provide SMB organizations with comprehensive Google Workspace solutions covering governance, technical implementation, and ongoing support. This specialization paves the path for us to continue empowering clients to maximize their productivity and efficiency."

Vitaliy Safanyuk, Chief of Project & Products at Cloudfresh

As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud and Google Workspace in the Sell Engagement Models, Cloudfresh has demonstrated the technical knowledge and service capabilities to drive organizational change management and optimize the value of Google Workspace deployments. They are positioned to continue evolving their offerings and collaborating closely with customers to transform workflows using Google Cloud's robust work collaboration suite.

