Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units and unit rights of Metacon AB (56/24)

With effect from February 05, 2024, the paid subscription units in Metacon AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: META BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513413 Order book ID: 321408 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 05, 2024, the unit rights in Metacon AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 14, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: META UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021513405 Order book ID: 321409 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB