Freitag, 02.02.2024
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units and unit rights of Metacon AB (56/24)

With effect from February 05, 2024, the paid subscription units in Metacon AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   META BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021513413              
Order book ID:  321408                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 05, 2024, the unit rights in Metacon AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including February 14, 2024. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   META UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021513405              
Order book ID:  321409                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
