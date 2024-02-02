AGFA HealthCare is Set to Demonstrate 'Imaging Without Barriers' at HIMSS24

At HIMSS 2024, AGFA HealthCare will showcase how Enterprise Imaging accelerates imaging expansion, eases network integration and delivers geographic scalability.

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / In Orlando, AGFA HealthCare is set to engage with IT innovators who can discover how its Enterprise Imaging Platform keeps the entire healthcare eco-system in flow: to multi-specialty physicians, IT specialists, management, and patients. Developing "imaging without barriers," AGFA HealthCare will demonstrate its ability to leverage medical imaging across the care continuum, empowering clinicians to provide consistent delivery of patient care - anytime, anywhere.



See imaging without barriers at HIMSS24

Developed to enable location-agnostic image engagement, the Imaging Health Network (IHN) brings a unique approach with a one-of-a-kind connected experience - offering frictionless access and hassle-free collaboration. Enabling a newly orchestrated flow for physicians, including fast access to the patient's imaging record, the IHN creates a cross-enterprise Imaging Health Record (IHR), which supports clinical history completeness and confidence and enables the patient's road to wellness.

Supporting the HIMSS 2024 theme of "Creating Tomorrow's Health," AGFA HealthCare teams will empower IT leaders to navigate and pioneer in the vibrant landscape of modern healthcare technologies. Such innovations include:

Streaming Client: Radiologists need images that display in near real-time, wherever they are. With our web-based technology, AGFA Enterprise Imaging makes images available in near real time, empowering all members of the care team to collaborate seamlessly. By enabling physicians to break free from geographic constraints, it supports imaging without barriers.

SaaS: Software as a Service (SaaS) delivers benefits, including faster deployments, lower costs, reduced hardware and maintenance, enhanced scalability and integration, ease of use, remote accessibility, and reduced IT bottlenecks.

Cloud Services: These customizable services seamlessly close the image management infrastructure gap, delivering a solution that is secure, scalable, and accessible; easy to maintain and use at a predictable cost.

Mark Burgess, President for North America at AGFA HealthCare, comments:

"AGFA HealthCare is thrilled to be joining the HIMSS Conference and to showcase our innovative solutions. These include our Enterprise Imaging Cloud with AGFA HealthCare's Streaming Client solutions, which are designed for physician efficiency while meeting the organization's strategic, financial and operational goals."

The latest generation of AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging breaks the paradigm of routing data to the user and instead brings the "user to the data" via near real-time streaming technology - truly supporting "tomorrow's health." HIMSS 2024 attendees are invited to experience such innovations and our "life in flow" at AGFA HealthCare Booth #1860. Contact us for a conversation at your convenience.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care - supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates - channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. Imaging Health Network and Imaging Health Record are trademarks of Agfa HealthCare N.V. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Contact Information:

Jessica Baldry

Marketing Communications

jessica.baldry@agfa.com

+447583203971

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare

View the original press release on newswire.com.