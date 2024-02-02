London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) ("Akanda" or the "Company"), an international medical cannabis company, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors whereby the investors have agreed to purchase 280,851 common shares at a purchase price of $0.406 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,462,991 common shares in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant is equal to the price at which one common share is sold in the offering, minus $0.0001, and the exercise price of each pre-funded warrant is $0.0001 per share. The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full, subject to certain beneficial ownership limitations as set forth in the pre-funded warrant.

Univest Securities LLC is acting as the financial advisor in connection with the offering.

The gross proceeds to Akanda are estimated to be approximately $708,000 before deducting the financial advisor fees and other offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about February 2, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Akanda intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general working capital and general corporate expenses.

The offering is being made pursuant an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3, as amended (File No. 333-276577) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective on January 29, 2024. The securities may be offered only by means of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge on the SEC's website at http://sec.gov .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda's portfolio includes Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with an EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK. The Company's seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with California-based Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world; Cansativa Group, a leading importer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe; and Cellen Life Sciences' Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains c statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Akanda's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Akanda's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". These statements include, among others, statements regarding the completion of the offering, the anticipated proceeds from the offering and the use of such proceeds. Forward-looking statements may relate to anticipated events or results including, but not limited to business strategy, product development and sales and growth plans. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akanda does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

