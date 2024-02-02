South African real estate trust Growthpoint Properties has signed an offtake deal with local electricity trader Etana Energy for 195 GWh of renewable energy. The contracted power will be sourced from wind, with a smaller component of hydro and large-scale solar capacity.Growthpoint Properties has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with South Africa green energy supplier Etana Energy for 195 GWh of annual renewables capacity. The total represents 32% of Growthpoint's total current annual electricity consumption and will be used across its commercial property buildings in several jurisdictions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...