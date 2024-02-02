In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that, last year, large regions were 10% or more above long term trends for solar radiation, including Western and Northern Europe, Eurasia, much of China, Southern Australia, the Midwestern and Southern US, Central and most of South America.2023 was not only the hottest year in modern records, but was also the sunniest year so far this century, according to analysis by Solcast. 2023's margin as the sunniest year of the century was particularly large for non-polar landmasses - the places we live, and the places where our solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...