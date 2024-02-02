Tap Global Group Plc - Notice of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Tap Global Group Plc ( AQSE: TAP ), the cryptocurrency app bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held on 27 February 2024 at 10:00 a.m. GMT at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 60 Gracechurch St, London, EC3V 0HR.

Copies of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy have been sent to all shareholders.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website at https://investor.tap.global/investors/financial-reports-documents .

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc

David Carr, Chief Executive Officer Via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

Guy Miller

Narisha Ragoonanthun +44 (0)20 220 9795 Tennyson Securities (Broker)

Alan Howard +44 (0)20 7186 9030 Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations) Ben Simons

Kendall Hill

Peter Jacob +44 (0)20 7390 0230 tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

The Tap group of companies provide an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and crypto settlement service. A single regulatory registration, via the wholly owned operating business Tap Global Limited, provides Tap customers with access to several major crypto exchanges through the Tap App allowing them to purchase over 40 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in the customer's wallet. The wallet can also store fiat currency denominated in Sterling, Euros and/or USD.

Through the single app, Tap's over 250,000 users can access several major cryptocurrency exchanges and, utilising Tap's proprietary Artificial Intelligence middleware, customers benefit from best-execution and pricing in real time. Through the Tap card (UK and Europe only), users can also convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat to spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Tap is one of only a handful of unified solutions operators fully regulated to provide Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) services and was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company approved by Mastercard in Europe.

About Tap Global Limited

Tap Global Limited is registered in Gibraltar with the registration number 118724 and the registered office of Madison Building, Line Wall Road, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA. Tap Global Limited is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with license No. 25532.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

