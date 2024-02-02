Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today announced its groundbreaking partnership with Kelvin Kiptum, the men's marathon world record holder and only athlete to complete a marathon in under two hours and one minute. As Amazfit's ambassador, Kiptum will utilize the Amazfit Cheetah Pro to manage training and races, and the Amazfit Helio Ring to optimize recovery, ahead of marathon races in Rotterdam and Paris.

Amazfit ambassador Kelvin Kiptum set to break marathon world record (Graphic: Business Wire)

Zepp Health expressed enthusiasm for this dynamic partnership. Pengtao Yu, VP of Industrial Design, Brand Consumer Marketing, stated: "We are thrilled about the collaboration between Amazfit and Kelvin Kiptum. As a health technology company, we are proud to support Kelvin's quest to break records and inspire individuals worldwide to pursue their own health and fitness goals. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to empowering people to lead healthier lives through intelligent healthcare fitness solutions."

Kelvin's recent marathon achievement in Chicago, clocking a remarkable 2:00:35, sets the stage for an extraordinary collaboration. Conquering recent marathons in Valencia and London, the 24-year-old runner aims to shatter the 2-hour mark in Rotterdam this April, and clinch gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

To aid his preparation, Kelvin will wear Amazfit's Cheetah Pro. This specialist running watch features MaxTrack dual-band circularly-polarized GPS antenna, with 99.5% the accuracy of a professional GPS locator, along with the innovative Zepp Coach an AI solution generating tailored plans for athletes looking for optimal marathon preparation. This cutting-edge technology will support Kelvin as he hones the finer details of his training.

Kelvin Kiptum shares his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Teaming up with Amazfit for this groundbreaking journey is truly exciting. The Amazfit Cheetah Pro has become an integral part of my training regimen. As I aim to break the 2-hour mark in Rotterdam and pursue gold at the Paris Olympics, I am confident that Amazfit will be my ultimate ally in pushing the limits of human potential. Together, we are set to redefine what's possible."

This partnership extends beyond the track, with Kiptum also utilizing recently-announced Amazfit Helio Ring to take control of his recovery, with in-depth analysis of sleep quality, mental and physical Readiness, and emotional state enabled by the smart ring's BioTracker and EDA sensors.

The symbiosis between Amazfit and Kelvin Kiptum is emblematic of a shared commitment to breaking limits. Just as the brand's smartwatch and smart-ring are crafted for athletes seeking to push boundaries with the support of cutting-edge technology, Kelvin Kiptum continuously exemplifies the limitless potential of human ability.

By forging strategic partnerships with elite athletes like Kelvin Kiptum, Amazfit aims to create a platform that transcends geographical boundaries, providing valuable insights into performance, training, and endurance for aspiring and professional athletes.

The Amazfit Cheetah Pro is available at Amazfit.com and select retailers worldwide. The Amazfit Helio ring will be released later this spring.

