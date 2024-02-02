Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
02.02.24
15:29 Uhr
2,660 Euro
+0,140
+5,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
02.02.2024 | 16:04
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
02-Feb-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 February 2024 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures" or the "Company") 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
 1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
(a)      Name                                   Ben Wilkinson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                              Chief Financial Officer 
(b)      Initial notification/Amendment                      Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer 
(a)      Name                                   Molten Ventures plc 
(b)      LEI                                    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
(a)      Description of the Financial Instrument                  Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
(b)      Identification code of the Financial Instrument              GB00BY7QYJ50 
(c)      Nature of the transaction                         Purchase of shares 
(d)      Price(s) and volume(s)                          Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                                            223.89 pence  8,896 
 
       Aggregated information 
(e)      -       Aggregated volume                      8,896 
       -       Price                            GBP19,917.25 
(f)      Date of the transaction                          2 February 2024 
(g)      Place of the transaction                         London Stock Exchange

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer)                            +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis) 
Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                                               +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
George De Felice 
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor, Joint Global Co-ordinator, Joint Bookrunner, Joint Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                                        +44 (0)20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
Powerscourt (PR) 
                                               +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Elly Williamson 
                                               +44 (0)7817 657 528 
Ollie Simmonds

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  301508 
EQS News ID:  1829475 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1829475&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2024 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
