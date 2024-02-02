China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has revealed that China's cumulative PV capacity has reached 609.49 GW at the end of 2023China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has revealed that China's cumulative PV capacity has reached 609.49 at the end of 2023. The newly installed PV capacity for 2023 was 216.88 GW, which represents a 148.12% increase from 2022. In 2022, the country added 87.41 GW of solar. According to NEA's figures, China deployed around 163.88 GW in the first 11 months of 2023 and around 53 GW in December alone, which is 144.23 more than in December 2022. The NEA ...

