Freitag, 02.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
WKN: A2DJ60 | ISIN: SE0009495559 | Ticker-Symbol: K1Z
Frankfurt
02.02.24
08:00 Uhr
0,002 Euro
-0,001
-22,22 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.02.2024 | 16:10
239 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) (57/24)

With effect from February 02, 2024, the units rights in Chordate Medical
Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including February 13, 2024. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:.   CMH UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021486180              
Order book ID:  321367                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from February 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Chordate
Medical Holding AB (publ) will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading
will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CMH BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021486198              
Order book ID:  321355                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
