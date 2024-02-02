UK-based Alcemi says it has obtained planning permission for the construction of 1.5 GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in Scotland, developed in partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).The Scottish Government Energy Consents Unit has given the go-ahead to London-based renewables company Alcemi and Danish investment firm CIP for the construction of two massive BESS projects. The planning permission was granted to the 1 GW/2 GWh Rawhills Energy Storage facility in Coalburn, south of Glasgow, and the 500 MW/1,000 MWh Devilla Energy Storage site in Fife, north of ...

