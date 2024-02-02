Chinese manufacturer TSUN says its Titan series of microinverters can handle 15 A of continuous input DC current. They also feature a 97.2% efficiency and four maximum power point tracking (MPPT) channels.Chinese inverter manufacturer TSUN has launched a new series of single-phase microinverters with a continuous input DC current of 15 A and continuous output power of 3 kW. Dubbed Titan, the new microinverter series boasts a 97.2% efficiency rating and a 99.9% nominal maximum power point tracker (MPPT) efficiency. "The microinverter boasts full compatibility with solar modules ranging from 380W ...

