Freitag, 02.02.2024
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
WKN: 886939 | ISIN: SE0000190126 | Ticker-Symbol: IDVA
Tradegate
01.02.24
09:30 Uhr
29,100 Euro
-0,140
-0,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2024 | 15:42
Industrivärden, AB: Year-End Report January 1 - December 31, 2023

  • Net asset value on December 31, 2023, was SEK 150.3 billion, or SEK 348 per share. During the year, net asset value increased by 19%, corresponding to SEK 55 per share. On February 1, 2024, net asset value was SEK 341 per share.
  • The total return for 2023 was 33% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 19% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange's total return index (SIXRX).
  • During the year, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.9 billion, of which SEK 1.1 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.9 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.6 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 7.75 per share (7.25).
20232022
Dec 31Dec 31
Net asset value, SEK M 150,252126,477
Net asset value per share, SEK 348293
Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 328.30253.00
Debt-equities ratio 5%5%
20232022
SEK M Jan - DecJan - Dec
Earnings per share, SEK 62.15-32.34
Dividend income 6,4185,479
Dividend paid 3,1312,915
Equities portfolio:
Purchases 2,8543,184
Sales --

This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Sverker Sivall (+46-8-666 64 19, ssl@industrivarden.se) at 3:40 p.m. CET on February 2, 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
