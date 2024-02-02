MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saint-Gobain today announced that it has acquired the business assets of International Cellulose Corporation (ICC), a privately owned manufacturer of commercial specialty insulation products, including spray-on thermal and acoustical finishing systems.

The acquisition of ICC's assets will allow Saint-Gobain to reinforce its leadership position in light and sustainable construction by offering fireproofing and insulation solutions that will enhance energy conservation and efficiency in commercial spaces. Manufactured with natural, plant-based fibers and high recycled content, ICC products meet some of the world's most rigorous sustainability standards such as LEED®V.4 and GREENGUARD Gold certifications, aligning with Saint-Gobain's focus on sustainability. Cellulose, the primary raw ingredient in ICC products, contains high levels of sequestered carbon, furthering Saint-Gobain's net-zero carbon by 2050 commitment.

"With plant fiber-based spray insulation products that allow commercial spaces to be more energy efficient, safe and comfortable, International Cellulose Corporation is a perfect fit for Saint-Gobain North America," said Mark Rayfield, President and CEO of Saint-Gobain North America and CertainTeed. "I look forward to welcoming the ICC team to the Saint-Gobain family and working together to meet our sustainability goals and our purpose: 'Making the World a Better Home.'"

With approximately 50 employees at its manufacturing site in Houston, Texas, the acquisition of ICC will allow Saint-Gobain to establish its Commercial Building and Infrastructure (CBI) business as a leader in cementitious fireproofing and sprayed acoustic insulation, complementing Saint-Gobain's steel fireproofing solutions and contractor offering. ICC's product portfolio complements existing Saint-Gobain insulation solutions such as GCP's fireproofing products, acquired by Saint-Gobain in 2022, and CertainTeed's interior insulation portfolio.

International Cellulose Corporation will join CertainTeed's Commercial Building and Infrastructure business, in the Americas Region. The acquisition includes the assets of Ecosorb International, a subsidiary of International Cellulose Corporation.

Today's announcement follows several other North American growth investments announced by Saint-Gobain in recent months:

In November, Saint-Gobain broke ground on a new roofing manufacturing and distribution center in Bryan, Texas, which will create approximately 130 new jobs in the area and reaffirm its commitment to serving customers in the southern United States.

In October, Saint-Gobain announced that it had acquired the remaining equity interest and assets from Seven Hills Paperboard LLC, including a gypsum paper board liner manufacturing facility in Lynchburg, Virginia, from its joint venture partner WestRock.

In September, Saint-Gobain completed the $1.325 billion acquisition of Building Products of Canada Corp., reinforcing its leadership in light and sustainable construction in the Canadian market.

In July, Saint-Gobain announced a $235 million expansion of its CertainTeed Gypsum facility in Palatka, Florida, more than doubling production capacity and creating over 100 new jobs.

In April, Saint-Gobain celebrated the opening of its CertainTeed Corners facility in Social Circle, Georgia, enhancing its portfolio of high-quality interior finishing products and growing its presence in the southeastern United States.

Last year, the company acquired the rights to technology from recycling partner Asphaltica, which will allow Saint-Gobain to grow its ability to recycle asphalt shingle waste.

In 2022, Saint-Gobain announced the acquisitions of both Kaycan and GCP, strengthening its leadership positions in siding and construction chemicals respectively.

With over 145 manufacturing locations in United States and Canada, every current and future member of the company's team plays a vital role in achieving its sustainability goals. A current list of job openings at all Saint-Gobain locations can be found on the company's careers website.

About CertainTeed

With innovative building solutions made possible through its comprehensive offering of interior and exterior products, CertainTeed is transforming how the industry builds. As leaders in building science and sustainable construction, CertainTeed makes it easier than ever to create high-performance, energy-efficient places to live, work and play, so that together we can make the world a better home.

A subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, one of the world's largest and oldest building products companies, CertainTeed has more than 6,900 employees and more than 60 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada. The group had total sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021. www.certainteed.com

About Saint-Gobain

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose, "MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€51.2 billion in sales in 2022

168,000 employees, locations in 75 countries

Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain, visit www.saint-gobain.com and follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

