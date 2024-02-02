The "Switzerland Alternative Lending Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 75+ KPIs on Alternative Lending Market Size, By End User, By Finance Model, By Payment Instrument, By Loan Type and Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The alternative lending market in Switzerland showcases a buoyant growth trajectory as highlighted by a fresh in-depth data-centric analysis, now available for perusal. This comprehensive study dissects the industry across numerous dimensions, revealing that Switzerland's alternative lending landscape is expected to surge by a notable 16.5% annually to reach a market size of US$314.9 million in 2023.

The report delineates a robust medium to long term outlook for Switzerland's alternative financing, anchored by steady adoption rates. Positioning itself as a prevalent force, this segment of financial services is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2027. From a market size standing at US$270.2 million in 2022, the industry is projected to escalate to approximately US$458.5 million by 2027.

Market Dynamics Unveiled

Underpinned by over 75 key performance indicators (KPIs), the report offers a lucid perspective on the alternative lending market's dynamics conveying both value and volume statistics for a holistic market comprehension. The extensive research encompasses variables such as transaction value, average transaction value, and transaction volume, ensuring stakeholders have access to a multi-dimensional view of the market.

In-depth Segment Analysis

Thorough segment analysis forms the backbone of the study, with data unfolding across various end-user categories, finance models, and payment instruments. The narrative extends from peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace lending, balance sheet lending, to investment modalities like invoice trading and debt-based securities, which are all meticulously quantified and forecasted.

Economic Metrics

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population Caliber

Banking Penetration and Unbanked Population Insights

Unemployment Rate Trends

Loan Default Rates Across the Board

Payment mechanisms intertwine with lending models to present an in-depth analysis of transaction dynamics. Ranging from traditional cash and cheques to modern e-money transactions, each payment instrument's impact is elaborated upon, providing stakeholders with critical insights into consumer and business lending behaviors.

Consumer Attitude and Behavior Analysis

Mirroring the market's diverse nature, the study also accentuates consumer attitudes and behaviors. It sheds light on how demographics such as age, income, and gender shape financial decision-making within the realm of alternative lending.

Key Attributes Fueling Market Expansion

Strategic positioning within economic indicators facilitating comprehensive market analysis and informed decision-making

Industry attractiveness analysis charting new trends and intelligent segmentation

Predictive growth projections assisting prospective investors and companies to strategize their market approach effectively

An analysis of loan types give a granular understanding of market preferences and trends

Market Participants and Potential Beneficiaries

The report serves a range of stakeholders including but not limited to financial institutions, fintech companies, investors, policymakers, and academic researchers working in or with the Swiss alternative lending market who are looking to garner actionable insights and forward-thinking data to cement their market stance.

Professionals in the financial services sector and market observers recognize the significant value that such depth of analysis brings to the multifaceted world of alternative lending. With its latest release, the industry is equipped to navigate the complex yet promising waters of alternative finance with confidence and strategic acumen.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $314.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $458.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Switzerland

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9g8uk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240202553225/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900