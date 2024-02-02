Shenzhen Hiking PV has unveiled plans to set up a joint venture with a state-run company to build gigawatt-level perovskite/polysilicon tandem cell and panel production capacity in Guangdong province, while Hoshine has announced progress at its PV integration park in Xinjiang.Shenzhen Hiking PV has unveiled plans to set up a joint venture with a state-run investment company to build gigawatt-level perovskite/polysilicon tandem cell and panel production lines in a new factory in Zhongshan, Guangdong province. The proposed factory will have a total capacity of 7 GW of perovskite/polysilicon tandem ...

