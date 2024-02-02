OL GROUPE: Said Benrahma joins OL on a loan with an option to buy until the end of the season

Said Benrahma joins OL

on a loan with an option to buy

until the end of the season

Lyon, February 2, 2024

After obtaining all the necessary documents for the validation of the operation, Olympique Lyonnais confirms the arrival on loan of the 28-year-old Algerian international forward, Said Benrahma, from West Ham, until June 30, 2024.

This loan, valued at £5.1 million (approximately €6 million), includes an option to purchase for £12.3 million (approximately €14.4 million) and a 10% interest on the capital gain in the event of a potential future transfer.

Originally from Aïn Témouchent, Algeria, Said Benrahma joined OGC Nice's training center in 2013 and quickly rose through the ranks in Ligue 1. Turning professional in 2015, he was subsequently loaned to several French clubs, donning the colors of Angers, Gazélec Ajaccio, and Châteauroux, where he scored 12 goals in 34 matches, attracting attention from England.

Arriving at Brentford during the summer of 2018, a Championship club, Said Benrahma quickly garnered admiration, scoring 30 goals and providing 27 assists in fewer than 100 appearances. This remarkable journey led the Algerian international (21 caps) to sign with West Ham in October 2020, where he played 155 matches in just over 3 seasons, notably winning the Conference League on June 7, 2023, against Fiorentina (2-1).

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted with the arrival of Said Benrahma, an experienced player with nearly 350 matches at the highest level.









