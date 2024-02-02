Cadence Design Systems: Cadence's 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarship Awarded to 28 Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems

By Ryan Robello

Over the past six years, Cadence's Diversity in Technology Scholarship Program has directly supported students from underrepresented communities in their journeys to receive a bachelor's, master's, or PhD degree in a technical field. We are excited to announce the recipients of our 2023 Diversity in Technology Scholarships! In the first of a four-part blog series, we're spotlighting the outstanding academic achievements of 28 students.

As our scholarships continue to make impactful differences in the lives of student applicants and their families, we could not be happier with the growth of our reach this cycle. In 2023, we shattered our previous application record and received more than 300 submissions, seeing an increase of nearly double year-over-year. We are truly elated by the overwhelming number of responses. We were also inspired by the thoughtful essays, impressive resumes, and acclaimed recommendations we received. These talented students represent the next generation of diverse innovators, which signifies the importance of scholarships that support science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Cadence is proud to contribute these funds as part of our mission to create an inclusive environment that fosters a range of perspectives across the tech industry. Each awardee is currently pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in a technical field such as computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or electronic engineering. They were selected based on their leadership skills, recognition of their accomplishments, endorsement from professors, and their drive to shape the world of technology.

Throughout these blog posts, we look forward to highlighting the individual stories of our recipients and learning more about the ways they aim to impact technology in their careers.

Congratulations to this year's 28 Cadence Diversity in Technology scholarship recipients!

Black Students in Technology Latinx Students in Technology Women in Technology Adedamola Adesokan

University of New Mexico Allison Delgado

Santa Clara University Arisa Chue

Stanford University Alavajoy Asante

University of North Carolina at Charlotte Emily Arana

University of California, Davis Ecy King

Stanford University Aramide Ogundiran

Morgan State University Jimena Noa-Guevara

Oregon State University Hyunsu Chae

University of Texas at Austin Jonan Mazni

New York Institute of Technology Jose Guajardo

University of California, Berkeley Iwinosa Aideyan

Clemson University Kelvin Kwakye

North Carolina State University Rosalinda Garcia

Oregon State University Layla Ghalayini

Georgia Institute of Technology Kyle Johnson

University of Washington Sarah Barreto Ornellas

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lily Chen

Massachusetts Institute of Technology Nkechi Akwari

University of Cincinnati Vinicius Cabral do Nascimento

Purdue University Mansi Sood

Carnegie Mellon University Oluwadamiola Oke

The George Washington University Xiomara Gonzalez

University of Texas at Austin Nishith Chakraborty

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Precious Kolawole

Carleton University Promise Ekpo

Cornell University Saba Mansour

Cornell University Sneha Narasimhan

North Carolina State University

