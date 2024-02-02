IR Labs Inc.: irlabs Investor Relations Agency Welcomes Ira M. Gostin to the Team as it Grows its Presence in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / irlabs, a leading Canadian investor relations firm is pleased to announce that Ira M. Gostin, MBA, APR, of Reno, Nevada has joined the company in the role of vice president, investor relations, and will be managing client investor relations (IR) mandates as well as supporting the expansion of irlabs' presence in the U.S.

"We are very excited about Ira joining the irlabs team to help us expand our presence into the U.S.," said Alyssa Barry, principal and co-founder of irlabs. "Ira is a consummate professional with an investor relations, public relations and marketing career rich in experience, relationships and accomplishments, and we warmly welcome him to irlabs."

With a background in strategic marketing communications, Gostin has been practising investor relations in the resource sector since 2010, working as vice president, investor relations and corporate communications for Tahoe Resources Inc. (TSX: TAHO) from its formation through subsequent initial public offering, and then through its acquisition by Pan American Silver (TSX: PAAS). He then stepped into the role of head of IR for Rye Patch Gold Corp. (TSXV: RPM) until its acquisition by Alio Gold Inc. (NYSE: ALO) in 2018.

Since then Gostin has worked as a strategic advisor for exploration and mining companies both in Canada and the U.S. He has worked with listed companies on the TSX, TSX Venture, NYSE and Nasdaq stock exchanges developing and executing IR programs. He has been involved in over US$1 billion in equity raises and acquisitions in his career.

"I am thrilled to join the team at irlabs, Canada's premier investor relations agency and help them further grow into the resource/mining sector and expand into the U.S.," said Gostin. "irlabs is a team of innovative IR and marketing professionals and I'm really looking forward to contributing to the depth this team has in servicing global clients."

Gostin is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), NIRI: The Association of Investor Relations, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), has won numerous awards for IR campaigns and annual reports and was named Communications Strategist of the Year by Corporate LiveWire in 2023.

