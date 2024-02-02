BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(Legal Entity Identifier: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Information disclosed in accordance with Article 5 Transparency Directive and DTR 4.1

Annual Results Announcement for the year ended 30 November 2023

Performance record



As at

30 November 2023 As at

30 November 2022 Net assets (£'000)1 575,925 633,357 Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 600.72 626.10 Ordinary share price (mid-market) (pence) 579.00 595.00 Benchmark Index2 14,713.60 15,652.96 Discount to cum income net asset value3 (3.6)% (5.0)%







For the year

ended

30 November 2023 For the year

ended

30 November 2022 Performance (with dividends reinvested) Net asset value per share3 (2.3)% (31.1)% Ordinary share price3 (0.8)% (35.5)% Benchmark Index2 (6.0)% (17.5)% Average discount to cum income net asset value for the year3 (5.2)% (3.5)%

For the year

ended

30 November 2023 For the year

ended

30 November 2022

Change

% Revenue Net profit on ordinary activities after taxation (£'000) 16,510 13,257 +24.5% Revenue earnings per ordinary share (pence)4 16.56 12.95 +27.9% --------------- --------------- --------------- Dividends per ordinary share (pence) Interim 3.30 2.60 +26.9% Final 11.45 8.50 +34.7% --------------- --------------- --------------- Total dividends payable/paid 14.75 11.10 +32.9% ========= ========= =========

Annual performance for the ten years to 30 November 2023



Benchmark Index1

NAV per share Ordinary share price (mid-market) 2014 (0.6) (1.1) (5.7) 2015 11.9 23.2 27.7 2016 6.3 7.3 (2.1) 2017 21.3 33.9 43.8 2018 (9.0) (2.7) 1.8 2019 8.0 24.4 42.8 2020 3.8 9.1 8.2 2021 24.5 37.0 38.8 2022 (17.5) (31.1) (35.5) 2023 (6.0) (2.3) (0.8)



Annual performance figures to 30 November change %, calculated in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested.

Sources: BlackRock and Datastream.

1 The change in net assets reflects portfolio movements, dividends paid, share issues and share buybacks during the year.

2 The Company's Benchmark Index is the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index. With effect from 22 March 2018, the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index replaced the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index as the Company's Benchmark Index. From 1 December 2013 to 21 March 2018, the Company's Benchmark Index was the Numis Smaller Companies excluding AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index. Prior to 1 December 2013, the Company's Benchmark Index was the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index. The performance of the Benchmark Indices during these periods has been blended to reflect these changes.

3 Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

4 Further details are given in the Glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Chairman's statement

Financial year's highlights

· NAV outperformed the Benchmark Index over one year by 3.7 percentage points

· Performance remains strong over the longer term; our NAV has outperformed the Benchmark Index by 17% over five years (share price by 29.0%) and by 72.5% over 10 years (share price by 95.8%)

· NAV underperformed the Benchmark Index over three years by 4.3%, and outperformed over five years by 17% and over 10 years by 72.5%

· Share price narrowed to a 3.6% discount to NAV at the year end and traded at an average discount of 5.2% to NAV during the financial year

· Final dividend declared of 11.45p per share (2022: 8.50p)

(All returns are in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested).

OVERVIEW



I am pleased to report that the Company outperformed our benchmark index by 3.7% during the twelve months to 30 November 2023. Although it is disappointing that in absolute terms our Net Asset Value fell by 2.3% for the year under review, over the longer term, performance remains strong, with the Company's NAV return outperforming the benchmark index by 17.0% over five years and by 72.4% over ten years. At the share price level, the outperformance was 29.0% and 95.8% over the same periods.

As you will read in the Investment Manager's report which follows, our portfolio manager, Dan Whitestone, highlights that UK Smaller Company valuations are very low, both versus their own history and other asset classes. 2023 has once again been difficult to navigate, with significant market volatility and a widening gap between the fortunes of smaller and larger companies. However, given a macroeconomic backdrop of falling inflation, rising consumer confidence, and strong wage growth, these factors may well serve as a potential catalyst for a re-rating of the sector. Therefore, the outlook for our asset class may be brighter than many recognise.

Trading and earnings across our portfolio remain robust and the level of revenue produced by our portfolio has increased by 27.9% This has enabled the Board to increase our total dividends for the year by an impressive 32.9% year-on-year.

MARKET OVERVIEW

In my Half-Yearly statement in July, I described how the first six months of our financial year were dominated by powerful geopolitical and macroeconomic drivers. Markets were focused on the path of inflation and interest rates, seemingly above all else and this theme continued through the second half of the financial year to 30 November 2023.

The rate of UK inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, steadily reduced during the year, down from 10.7% at the start of our financial year to 3.9% as at 30 November 2023. This brought some welcome relief to UK consumers and corporates alike. The path of inflation had been driven by high energy and food prices and although these fell during the year, they remain far higher than in recent years. Ongoing structural issues in the UK labour market also kept wage demands high, somewhat offsetting the easing rate of food inflation and lower energy prices.

The Bank of England (BOE) continued its policy of monetary tightening throughout most of the year with the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voting to hold the base rate at 5.25% in September 2023. This is the highest level since February 2008 and ended a run of fourteen consecutive rate increases since December 2021. It was well-received by the equity markets. In the US, the Central Bank held the base rate of interest steady at 5.25% signalling interest rate cuts were likely in 2024. This saw almost all asset classes rise significantly in a year-end rally in response. In contrast the BOE was more hawkish, flagging that UK wage growth remained elevated and that the MPC will continue to consider the economic data before a rate cut was contemplated. This supports a 'higher for longer' narrative and more recently, UK data has been mixed with wage growth softening but with inflation above expectations in December at 4.0%, potentially pushing back expectations of an interest rate cut in early 2024.

Another feature of the year under review was the elevated geo-political risk, with the focus switching from the conflict in Ukraine to rising tensions in the Middle East. There is increasing concern around the inflationary impact of disruption to major shipping routes in the Red Sea and an escalation into a wider conflict in the region. Looking forward, there are also several significant elections in 2024, notably in the UK, US and Europe, with a range of outcomes, all of which could impact market volatility and sentiment.

For a second year running the UK equity market continues to look cheap on a range of valuation metrics and this gives our portfolio manager cause for genuine optimism for UK smaller companies. He notes that the trading environment is more benign, with falling inflation, strong employment data and wage growth out-pacing inflation for the first time in many years. Importantly, sales growth and earnings remain robust for many of the companies within our portfolio, and the revenue generated by our portfolio this year rose by an impressive 27.9%. This has enabled the Board to increase the total dividend paid by the Company by 32.9% versus the prior financial year. In addition, the UK economy has displayed notable resilience, with household balance sheets and corporate earnings in better shape than many anticipated. In 2023 the UK avoided a much-feared economic recession and is forecasting modest growth in 2024. A 'soft landing' - a slowdown in economic growth that avoids a recession - may still be possible, although UK GDP growth was 0.3% in November 2023. In any case, the current cycle of monetary policy tightening appears to have peaked, and markets are focusing on if and when interest rates will be cut; an event that may be the catalyst for a broader change in market sentiment towards UK Smaller Companies and, in particular, the high-quality growth companies in which we invest.

PERFORMANCE

Over the twelve months to 30 November 2023, the Company's NAV returned -2.3%, compared with a total return of -6.0% from the Company's Benchmark Index, the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index, an outperformance of 3.7 percentage points. At the share price level, the return was -0.8% as the Company's share rating narrowed from a discount of 5.0% at the start of the financial year to a discount of 3.6% at the year end.

The longer-term performance remains strong. The Company's NAV return underperformed the Benchmark Index by 4.3% over three years, outperformed by 17.0% over five years and by 72.4% over ten years. The share price underperformed the Benchmark Index by 7.7% over three years, outperformed by 29.0% over five years and by 95.8% over ten years. (All percentages calculated in Sterling terms with dividends reinvested.)

As at close of business on 31 January 2024, the Company's NAV had increased by 8.8%, compared to the Benchmark Index which increased by 5.4%. The share price over the same period increased by 6.0%. Further information on portfolio performance, positioning and the outlook for the forthcoming year can be found in the Investment Manager's report below.

The Board and our Manager remain focused on achieving the Company's objectives of providing shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return and remain confident in the investment approach and process. We thank shareholders for your loyalty and support.

PERFORMANCE FEE

Following an outperformance versus the benchmark during the financial year, a performance fee accrual of £2,014,000 has been accrued. Our performance fee is calculated over a two-year rolling period and therefore no fee is payable to the Manager for the current financial year. Further information on management fees can be found in Note 4 to the financial statements below.

POLICY ON SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT/PREMIUM

We recognise that a widening of, and volatility in, the Company's discount is viewed by some investors as a key disadvantage of investment trusts. The Board believes that the best way of addressing any discount volatility over the longer term is to generate good performance and to create demand for the Company's shares in the secondary market through broadening awareness of the Company's unique structure, strong investment team and robust investment process, and our long-term investment track record in an attractive sector that is difficult to navigate.

The Board considers several factors in determining whether the premium/discount to NAV (the share rating) at which the Company's shares trade is excessive or otherwise. These may include but are not limited to: whether the share rating is commensurate with the current demand for UK Smaller Companies and whether the Company's shares are trading in normal market conditions; the ongoing attractiveness of the investment proposition, in particular the strength of the portfolio management team and process; and the strong long-term performance delivered for shareholders, both in absolute and relative terms.

SHARE BUY BACK ACTIVITY

During the year to 30 November 2023 the Company's share rating ranged between a discount of 1.0% to 9.2% and ended the year at 3.6% (30 November 2022: discount of 5.0%). The 12-month average discount at 30 November 2023 was 5.2% (2022: average discount: 3.5%). During the financial year the Company bought back a total of 5,286,703 ordinary shares into treasury (2022: 2,015,000) for a total consideration of £29,807,000 (2022: £11,544,000). All shares were bought back at a discount to the prevailing NAV, were therefore accretive to existing shareholders, and were placed into treasury for future re-issue. The advantage of holding shares in treasury over cancelling them is that they remain listed. This means that where there is an opportunity to re-issue these shares, the Company does not have to pay additional fees for admission to trading as would be required with an issue of new shares. It is the Board's policy that it will generally only take shares into treasury where it believes there is a reasonable likelihood of re-issue in the future.

Since 30 November 2023 and up to the latest practicable date of 31 January 2024, a further 580,669 shares have been bought back for a total consideration of £3.519.000. As at this date, the Company's shares were trading at a discount of 6.1%. No ordinary shares were issued during the period.

The Board believes that the share buy back activity undertaken has been effective and has been in shareholders' interests. Despite what has been a challenging and volatile year, it is pleasing that the Company's share rating has been relatively stable and has traded within a fairly tight range for most of the year, and at a consistently tighter discount relative to the peer group average. As we navigate these more volatile and uncertain markets, your Board will continue to monitor the Company's share rating and may deploy its powers to issue or buy back the Company's shares where it believes that it is in shareholders' long-term best interests to do so.

As it does each year, the Board will once again seek at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to renew the authorities granted by shareholders to issue or buy back shares. We encourage shareholders to vote in favour of these resolutions which are described in more detail in the Director's Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

REVENUE RETURN AND DIVIDENDS

The revenue return per share for the year amounted to 16.56 pence per share, compared with 12.95 pence per share for the previous year, an increase of 27.9%. The Board recognises that, although the Company's objective is capital growth, shareholders value the dividends paid by the Company. The Directors are therefore pleased to declare a proposed final dividend of 11.45 pence per share for the year ended 30 November 2023 (2022: 8.50p). This, together with the interim dividend of 3.30 pence per share paid on 1 September 2023, gives a total dividend for the year of 14.75 pence per share, increasing the total dividend distributed to shareholders in the prior financial year by 32.9%. This dividend will be paid on 28 March 2024, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming AGM, to shareholders on the Company's register on 23 February 2024.

BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY

The Board regularly considers its composition and that of its committees and has an ongoing succession plan in place designed to ensure that it retains an appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence, and diversity that meets or exceeds relevant best practice and the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code, including guidance on tenure and the composition of the Board's committees.

We are cognisant of the benefits of a diverse range of skills on the Board and the Company is compliant with the Parker Review recommendation that FTSE 350 companies have at least one director from an ethnically diverse background by 2024. The Board is also compliant with the recommendations of the FTSE Women Leaders Review. The review set targets for FTSE 350 companies which are designed to achieve boards with 40% female representation (previously 33%) and at least one woman in the role of Chair or Senior Independent Director on the board by the end of 2025. We have also disclosed data on the breakdown of the Board by gender and ethnicity. The disclosure can be found within the Annual Report and Accounts.

The Board is cognisant of the concept of "overboarding" and considers the time commitment required by the Directors' other roles, taking into account their nature and complexity. The Board reviews this information annually, for each Director, including my own as Chairman of the Board, to ensure that all Directors have sufficient capacity to carry out their role effectively. Before recommending a Director for re-election, their independence, attendance record and ongoing commitment to the affairs of the Company is also considered. Further information on the Board's assessment of Directors independence and other time commitments can be found in the Corporate Governance Statement contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

BOARD PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

As a constituent of the FTSE 350, and as recommended by the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company undertook a comprehensive, externally facilitated, Board performance evaluation this financial year. The evaluation was carried out by a wholly independent third party, Stogdale St James Limited and included one-to-one interviews with the Board, representatives of the Manager and service providers, the completion of evaluation questionnaires and the observation of the Board and its interactions by the evaluator. A separate evaluation of my performance as Chairman was also undertaken by the independent evaluator, the results of which were considered by our Senior Independent Director and circulated to the Board. This process resulted in a small number of findings and recommendations that the Board will adopt, notwithstanding that the overall conclusion was very positive in terms of the effectiveness of the Board, its composition, and the skills, expertise and commitment of the Directors. We believe that the combination of our ongoing succession plan and structured search and selection process through which the Board identifies new appointments, coupled with the annual Board evaluation of their ongoing performance, allows the Board to confidently assert that its composition is appropriate for a Company of this size and complexity and that each Director is effectively discharging their role. Further information on the evaluation of the performance of the Board can be found within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Further details of the background and experience the Board of Directors can be found in their biographies contained within the Annual Report and Accounts. The Board's policy on Board diversity and associated disclosures can be found in the Corporate Governance Statement within the Annual Report and Accounts.

OUR APPROACH TO ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) INTEGRATION

Consideration of material ESG issues is built into our Manager's investment process and climate risk is considered to be a key part of investment risk, an approach your Board supports. The style of our Investment Manager naturally steers away from companies with weak balance sheets and poor cash flow which is a common characteristic of the few resource stocks in the Benchmark Index. It should be noted that the Company does not have an explicit mandate for sustainable, ESG or impact-focused investment, nor has it adopted exclusionary screens. The Investment Manager's integration of ESG factors into his analysis is, though, an important lens through which to identify long term winners, just as poor ESG outcomes provide a useful tool in establishing candidates for the short book.

Further information on the Manager's approach to responsible investing can be found within the Annual Report and Accounts.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in person on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 at 12.00 p.m. at the offices of BlackRock at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL. Details of the business of the meeting are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Prior to the formal business of the meeting, our Investment Manager will make a presentation to shareholders. This will be followed by a question and answer session. Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person but who wish to follow the AGM proceedings can do so via a live webinar this year. Details on how to register, together with access details, will be available shortly on the Company's website at: www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg or by contacting the Company Secretary at cosec@blackrock.com. It is not possible to attend, speak or vote via this medium and it is solely intended to provide shareholders with the ability to watch the proceedings.

Additionally, if you are unable to attend you can exercise your right to vote by proxy or appoint a proxy to attend in your place. Details of how to do this are included on the AGM Proxy Card provided to shareholders with the annual report. If you hold your shares through a platform or nominees, you will need to contact them and ask them to appoint you as a proxy in respect of your shares in order to attend, speak and vote at the AGM. Further information on the business of this year's AGM can be found in the Notice of the AGM contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION AND ENGAGEMENT

We appreciate how important access to regular information is to our shareholders. To supplement our Company website, we offer shareholders the ability to sign up to the Trust Matters newsletter which includes information on the Company as well as news, views and insights on the investment trust market. Information on how to sign up is included on the inside front cover of the Annual Report and Accounts.

Following positive feedback and greater attendance and participation at the Company's AGM last year, I have once again sought to engage with shareholders who hold their shares through an intermediary or platform via the provisions of Section 793 of the Companies Act 2006. The Board encourages all shareholders to either attend the AGM or exercise your right to vote by proxy.

The Board is aware that certain execution only investment platforms are now providing shareholders with the ability to vote electronically. The Board encourages shareholders to take advantage of this functionality where it is available to you.

The Board takes its responsibilities very seriously and is committed to exercising the highest standard of corporate governance. It also regularly considers the views of its major shareholders, offering to meet with them annually, and seeks to engage with all shareholders where possible. Should you wish to contact me, you can do so via our Company Secretary whose details are set out within the Annual Report and Accounts.

OUTLOOK

As you will read in his report which follows, our portfolio manager is optimistic about the future. He highlights what he believes is a significant mis-pricing of UK Small Cap companies, evidenced by the disconnect between the growth in corporate sales and earnings and the valuations ascribed by the market. UK smaller companies are currently trading at valuations which look very cheap versus other asset classes, and compared with their historical averages. In addition, our portfolio highlights in his report the differential between the performance of UK small-cap and large cap equities, the widest since the Global Financial Crisis. With a gradually improving macroeconomic backdrop and several potential catalysts for a re-rating of the sector, not least a cut in interest rates, he believes the opportunity set presented by our asset class is highly compelling for the medium-term investor.

Our Investment Manager's fundamental philosophy remains unchanged, with a continued focus on financially strong companies with innovative business models and differentiated offerings which are capable of delivering sustained growth over time. This approach has served the Company well over many years and the Board remains fully supportive of our Investment Manager and his approach.

CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL

Chairman

2 February 2024

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT FOR YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2023

MARKET REVIEW AND OVERALL INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

Interest rate policy and inflation remained top of minds during the second half of the financial year, with markets heavily influenced on a month-by-month basis by the latest inflation figures and rhetoric from central banks around the world. Thankfully, inflation has been coming down throughout the year, and most recently we have seen a stark change in narrative from higher for longer to peak rates and imminent central bank pivot. This has not been a consistent narrative throughoutthe past six months, with spikes in volatility caused by concerns for the growth outlook for China, mixed economic data fuelling the "higher for longer" narrative, fears of the 'inevitable' hard recession, geopolitical conflict, and mixed earnings, to name a few. And whilst the most recent change in sentiment has provided a supportive backdrop for the Company, it does continue the trend of heightened volatility within markets.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

For the second half of 2023, the Company's NAV outperformed the benchmark by +1.3%, falling by 2.4% in absolute terms versus our benchmark which fell by 3.7%. In terms of the underlying portfolio performance, the long book, before fees, lost 2.9% whilst the short book had a strong period generating 0.9% for the six months ended 30 November 2023 (for the full year, before fees, the long portfolio contributed -2.0% and the short portfolio contributed +0.4% respectively to NAV returns).

This takes the Company's total return for the financial year of 2023 to -2.3%, and although disappointing to report a loss it should be noted that the Company outperformed its benchmark by +3.7% over this same period, indeed outperforming in both the first half and the second half of our financial year.

For the purposes of this performance review we think it more instructive to comment specifically on the second half to avoid repeating the detailed write up of the first half presented in our interim financial statements. More detail in respect of performance attribution is set out in the table in the glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

The second consecutive year of losses for our benchmark reflects the significant negative sentiment that clouds UK and small and medium sized companies in particular. This is reflected in the fund flow data which shows November 2023 marked the 28th consecutive month of outflows in UK small and mid-caps. It is my view that this pervasive selling pressure has resulted in a significant mispricing within UK small and mid-caps, evidenced by the low price-to-earnings ratio for the small and mid-cap universe (FTSE 250 10.5x and FTSE Small Cap 8.3x) but also the extent of relative underperformance versus the FTSE 100. To put this into context, the FTSE 250 has underperformed the FTSE 100 in 17 of the last 24 months, and now is the largest and longest period of relative underperformance on record, far exceeding the Great Financial Crisis.

However, despite the bearish views, persistently high inflation, a recession, and a collapse in corporate profitability, the second half of 2023 has given cause for more optimism reflecting falling inflation, strong employment and increasing consumer confidence. The underlying fundamentals (i.e. sales growth, margins, balance sheet strength, free cash generation) of many of the Company's holdings remain robust and company updates on the whole have been supportive. Of course, in any given year there will be disappointments, and this year is no exception, but in aggregate, I think the earnings of the Company's holdings and the broader small and mid-cap investment universe have proved far more resilient than many predicted.

Focusing on the biggest contributors and detractors for the second half, the largest contributor was Ergomed which announced a recommended cash offer from the Private Equity firm Permira at a 28% premium to the previous day's closing price. Whilst helpful to this period's performance we are incredibly disappointed to lose another of our genuinely differentiated and exciting UK mid-cap growth companies which we have had the privilege of owning for many years. We congratulate Miro Reljanovic (Founder and CEO) for all he has delivered and wish him the best. However, in our view Ergomed is a great example of the inherent value within the broader UK mid-cap complex (and our long book!), where many predominantly international earners, with strong balance sheets continue to grow, yet trade on significant valuation discounts to their US listed peers.

The second biggest contributor was our short position in a UK listed software company. After a meteoric rise, fuelled by news flow about very large contract wins, the shares were suspended earlier this year upon the detection of a fraud. After an independent investigation, it transpired most of those contract wins did not exist and 90% of bookings were fake. Revenues, rather than growing, were actually falling. After coming within days of running out of cash, the company completed a restructuring and rescue fund raising in July. We closed out our short in the placing 96% below the suspension price.

The third biggest contributor was from our long position in Computacenter which has continued to trade well, reporting a 24% year-over-year increase in organic gross invoice income at their interims, reflecting strong end market dynamics (digital transformation, cyber security etc) and continued market share gains. Other notable contributors include Tatton AssetManagement, Games Workshop, Baltic Classified Group, and Hill & Smith, all of which delivered successive positive updatesthroughout the period and ended with earnings higher than predicted at the start of the year.

Turning to the detractors, the biggest was from our long position in CVS Group, which fell sharply on the news that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are launching an inquiry into how "veterinary services are bought and sold amid concerns that pet owners may not be getting a good deal or receiving the information needed to make good choices". Whilst we have spoken to management at length and also have experience of CMA inquiries into other industries, due to the sensitivity of this we feel it imprudent to comment now. We still own this stock, which at the time of writing, accounts for around 2.5% of NAV.

The second largest detractor was WH Smith which despite reporting continued solid trading throughout the period, fell back either due to the lack of an upgrade to full-year guidance or just general aversion to UK mid-cap growth companies. WH Smith remains a top 10 holding at the time of writing. The third largest detractor was SigmaRoc which also continued to deliver solid trading results throughout the period, reporting like-for-like revenue growth of 13% and a double-digit profit increase, yet the shares languished on 7x current year's earnings.

PORTFOLIO POSITIONING AND OUTLOOK

2023 saw a continuation of many themes of uncertainty carried forward from 2022, and the market continued to grapple with the interplay between inflation, monetary and fiscal policy and corporate earnings. The overall positioning of the Company reflects our outlook which has not changed significantly over the last six months. As discussed in our interim report, my view remains that interest rates had peaked and inflation would fall markedly. As the year-on-year impact on inflation rolled over, the impending fall in utility bills would offer some meaningful shelter to those still to re-mortgage to a new higher priced fixed deal. Over a third of homeowners mortgage free, and a large percentage of the mortgage book having re-mortgaged earlier in 2023, there are many who will benefit from strong employment, falling utility costs and higher interest on cash. Indeed, many banks have upgraded their household cash flow forecasts through 2023 as a consequence and consumer confidence continues to remain robust. Generally speaking, financial conditions are not too stretched; corporates and consumers are reasonably well capitalised, and banks have plenty of capital. As such, the path of employment will dictate the consumer outlook, but we continue to expect the trough to be shallower than in previous downturns.

For UK domestic focused PLCs, 2024 will likely see growing dispersion in financial returns as those with strong market share stories (digital, trading down, new product verticals, etc) will outperform and grow despite a more challenging backdrop. Input costs have now reversed for many and so the attention will focus on top line and in particular underlying volume growth as price will become a far less significant lever to flex. The converging valuations of many UK consumer shares has been a source of immense frustration for us, with well-capitalised market share winners, with high gross margins trading on similar price to earnings ratios and free cash flow yields to their far inferior peer group. We hope 2024 will mark the year of more dispersion in valuations between winners and losers which should benefit this Company well.

Housebuilding and RMI (Repair, Maintenance and Improvement) has had a tough 2023, but I continue to believe the outlook is far better than it was in September 2022, despite valuations in a similar place. In recent weeks I have added to housebuilders as well as RMI related plays, as in my view valuations are close to trough on earnings that are also close to trough so the recovery potential in both earnings and multiple is substantial. With positioning so extreme, we have seen only in recent days and weeks what implications that can have on these types of shares as falling borrowing costs, a steadying housing market and strong employment have forced a reappraisal.

We retain a significant exposure to industrials and our approach remains selective. Though industrial activity moderated in 2023, there have been many cross currents and dispersion between companies and sub-sectors and geographies. Destocking has been a big theme in the sector, with supply chain issues initially leading to overordering, and then in turn overstocking (as supply chain issues resolved); this then led many businesses to destock, cutting orders and resulting in a slowdown in revenues. The stop-start nature of these supply chain issues throughout the year has impacted a range of geographies and sub-sectors differently, as they are all at different points in the cycle. We got some of these dynamics right and some wrong in 2023.

Within General Industrial we noticed that quite a few of our companies flagged a recent pick up in their book-to-bill ratios in November and December 2023. Perhaps there is some genuine emerging evidence that several have turned a corner and growth can accelerate through 2024. Reshoring in the US, as well as several Government programmes (Chips, IRA) continues to provide additional tailwinds of growth for quite a few US focused, but UK listed, small and mid-caps we have exposure to e.g. Hill & Smith.

There is much that can be debated about the economic outlook, but we think the valuation of UK small and mid-cap companies is compelling. It is therefore with some sadness, that the great de-equitization of UK public sector continues. Non-market participants are seemingly taking a very different view on the value of company equity and thereby their associated cash flows, and this is evidenced by i) corporate share buy-backs (the majority of our investments are buying back their equity), ii) Corporate M&A (e.g. Deutsche's cash-bid for Numis), and iii) Private Equity (e.g. Permira's acquisition of Ergomed, and EQT's acquisition of Dechra Pharmaceuticals). These were 3 holdings of the Company we were very sorry to see depart, and in the case of Ergomed and Dechra are the loss of holdings this Company has owned for many years. Alas, we expect this is a trend that will continue; private equity continues to sit on near record levels of cash (we estimate circa US$438 billion in Europe) which they are keen to deploy. A challenge for us will be to ensure we don't let the significant disconnect in valuations away from strong fundamentals and future cash flow growth enable others to realise the inherent value available in our home market, denying us of compelling future returns just for a cash bid today. My hope is that this focuses the market on the opportunities in front of us and catalyses a re-rating.

Looking ahead to 2024, market volatility is unlikely to abate, and 2024 will mark a significant year for Elections worldwide which may well inject further turbulence into the macro backdrop. However, there are reasons for optimism. We enter 2024 with inflation and mortgage rates falling, whilst productivity and factory construction and corporate profits are rising. Labour markets are showing signs of softness but remain robust, and with low levels of unemployment many are experiencing the benefits of real wage growth for the first time in years, which should in time lead to higher services PMIs. Inventory balances are low after a prolonged period of destocking and so our hope is that manufacturing PMIs turn upwards which will boost the outlook for growth. As for inflation, we believe pressure will ease this year with deflationary pressures gaining traction during the course of 2024. Oil and gas prices are low (at the time of writing) amidst concerns of oversupply which will continue to alleviate pressure on corporate input costs and consumer wallets. In the US, the indications over recent weeks are that the Fed is likely to hold rates (with a bias to cut). As we've seen in the last couple of months, we think this has the potential to catalyse a broadening out of market leadership away from some very narrow areas of outperformance, both in the US and the UK, which overall should be a net positive for our positioning. In summary, the picture we see is one of a gradual recovery, and in our view this is not reflected in valuations of UK small and medium sized companies which we think offer compelling value in both absolute and relative terms. Indeed, the Company now possesses many companies on single digit price to earnings ratios, with double digit Free Cash Flow yields, but unlike so many archetypical "value" sectors, have far superior growth prospects. As a result, the net market exposure of the Company is slowly increasing and is now around 106%, while the gross is c.114%.

DAN WHITESTONE

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

2 February 2024

PORTFOLIO OF INVESTMENTS

1 ? Breedon (2022: 12th)

Construction & Materials

Market value: £18,919,000

Share of net assets: 3.3% (2022: 2.4%)

Supplier of construction materials

2 ? Gamma Communications* (2022: 7th)

Mobile Telecommunications

Market value: £17,506,000

Share of net assets: 3.0% (2022: 2.8%)

Provider of communication services to UK businesses

3 ? Oxford Instruments (2022: 2nd)

Electronic & Electrical Equipment

Market value: £15,989,000

Share of net assets: 2.8% (2022: 3.1%)

Designer and manufacturer of tools and systems for industry and research

4 ? Grafton Group (2022: 13th)

Support Services

Market value: £15,915,000

Share of net assets: 2.8% (2022: 2.1%)

Builders' merchants in the UK, Ireland and Netherlands

5 ? YouGov* (2022: 11th)

Media

Market value: £15,642,000

Share of net assets: 2.7% (2022: 2.4%)

Provider of survey data and specialist data analytics

6 ? 4imprint Group (2022: 3rd)

Media

Market value: £15,344,000

Share of net assets: 2.7% (2022: 3.1%)

Supplier of promotional merchandise in the US

7 ? Rotork (2022: 23rd)

Electronic & Electrical Equipment

Market value: £14,498,000

Share of net assets: 2.5% (2022: 1.6%)

Manufacturer of industrial flow equipment

8 ? WH Smith (2022: 9th)

General Retailers

Market value: £14,285,000

Share of net assets: 2.5% (2022: 2.6%)

Retailer of books, stationery, magazines, newspapers and confectionary

9 ? Computacenter (2022: 16th)

Software & Computer Services

Market value: £13,978,0001

Share of net assets: 2.4% (2022: 2.0%)

Computer services

10 ? CVS Group* (2022: 5th)

General Retailers

Market value: £13,924,000

Share of net assets: 2.4% (2022: 2.9%)

Operator of veterinary surgeries

* Traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange.

1 Includes long derivative positions.

Percentages shown are the share of net assets.

The market value shown is the gross exposure to the shares through equity investments and long derivative positions. For equity investments, the market value is the fair value of the shares. For long derivative positions, it is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract.

Percentages in brackets represent the portfolio holding as at 30 November 2022. Arrows indicate the change in relative ranking of the position in the portfolio compared to its ranking as at 30 November 2022.

# Company £'000^ % Description 11 Tatton Asset Management* Financial Services 12,693 2.2 Provision of discretionary fund management services to the IFA market 12 Hill & Smith Holdings Industrial Metals & Mining 12,513 2.2 Supplier of infrastructure products and galvanizing services 13 Sigmaroc* Construction & Materials 12,318 2.1 Buy-and-build group targeting construction materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe 14 Moneysupermarket.com Software & Computer Services 10,7371 1.9 Provider of price comparison website specialising in financial services 15 IntegraFin Financial Services 10,6171 1.8 UK savings platform for financial advisors 16 Workspace Group Real Estate Investment Trusts 10,540 1.8 Supply of flexible workspace to businesses in London 17 Dunelm Group General Retailers 10,383 1.8 Retailer of homeware products 18 Watches of Switzerland Personal Goods 10,314 1.8 Retailer of luxury watches 19 Bytes Technology Software & Computer Services 9,791 1.7 Specialist in software, security and cloud services 20 Qinetiq Group Aerospace & Defence 9,737 1.7 Provider of scientific and technological services to the defence, security and aerospace markets 21 Boku* Support Services 9,685 1.7 Digital payments platform 22 Mattioli Woods* Financial Services 9,410 1.6 Provider of wealth management services 23 Chemring Group Aerospace & Defence 9,245 1.6 Provider of technology products and services to aerospace, defence and security markets 24 Morgan Sindall Construction & Materials 8,9301 1.6 Supplier of office fit out, construction and urban regeneration services 25 TT Electronics Electronic & Electrical Equipment 8,9131 1.5 Global manufacturer of electronic components 26 Baltic Classifieds Group Software & Computer Services 8,9051 1.5 Operator of online classified businesses in the Baltics 27 SIG Industrial Support Services 8,526 1.5 Supplier of building, roofing and insulation products 28 Future Media 8,068 1.4 Multi-platform media business covering technology, entertainment, creative arts, home interest and education 29 JET2* Travel & Leisure 7,791 1.4 Low cost tour operator and airline 30 GlobalData* Media 7,1771 1.2 Data analytics and consulting 31 Howden Joinery Group General Retailers 7,0101 1.2 Kitchen and joinery product supplier 32 Next Fifteen Communications* Media 6,947 1.2 Provider of digital communication products and services 33 Indivior PLC Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 6,807 1.2 Pharmaceuticals business specialising in addiction and mental health treatments 34 Deliveroo Software & Computer Services 6,783 1.2 Online food delivery business 35 Vesuvius Industrial Engineering 6,5641 1.1 British engineered ceramics company 36 Intermediate Capital Group Investment Banking & Brokerage 6,147 1.1 Private equity business 37 Luceco Electronic & Electrical Equipment 6,131 1.1 Supplier & manufacturer of high quality LED lighting products 38 Alfa Financial Software Software & Computer Services 6,126 1.1 Provider of software to the finance industry 39 FTSE 250 Index Future Financial Services 5,8441 1.0 Index future 40 Robert Walters Support Services 5,813 1.0 Provider of specialist recruitment services 41 Cranswick Food Producers 5,802 1.0 Producer of premium, fresh and added-value food products 42 Londonmetric Property Real Estate Investment Trusts 5,7871 1.0 Investor in, and developer of property 43 Serica Energy* Oil, Gas & Coal 5,685 1.0 Oil and gas producer 44 Ascential Software & Computer Services 5,498 1.0 Specialist information and data analytics company 45 Bellway Household Goods and Home Construction 5,429 0.9 UK housebuilder 46 Kier Group Support Services 5,318 0.9 UK construction, services and property group 47 Euronext& Financial Services 5,2831 0.9 European stock exchange 48 Young & Co's Brewery Travel & Leisure 5,234 0.9 Owner and operator of pubs mainly in the London area 49 Lok'nStore* Real Estate Investment & Services 5,200 0.9 Provider of self-storage space in the UK 50 Hunting Oil Equipment and Services 5,0661 0.9 Oil services business 51 Hiscox Non-life Insurance 5,0241 0.9 Provision of insurance services 52 Sirius Real Estate Real Estate Investment & Services 4,961 0.9 Owner and operator of business parks, offices and industrial complexes in Germany 53 Auction Technology Group General Retailers 4,861 0.8 Operator of marketplaces for curated online auctions 54 OSB Group Financial Services 4,831 0.8 Specialist lending business 55 Judges Scientific* Electronic & Electrical Equipment 4,719 0.8 Designer and producer of scientific instruments 56 Xero*& Software & Computer Services 4,6851 0.8 Software company specialising in accounting for small businesses 57 Games Workshop Leisure Goods 4,630 0.8 Developer, publisher and manufacturer of miniature war games 58 Herc Holdings& Industrial Transportation 4,6091 0.8 Equipment rental business 59 Porvair Industrial Engineering 4,601 0.8 Specialist filtration and environmental technology 60 AB Dynamics* Industrial Engineering 4,400 0.8 Developer and supplier of specialist automotive testing systems 61 Zotefoams Chemicals 4,3701 0.8 Manufacturer of polyolefin foams used in sport, construction, marine, automation, medical equipment and aerospace 62 Clarkson Industrial Transportation 4,297 0.7 Provider of shipping services 63 Victorian Plumbing* Home Improvement Retailers 4,0241 0.7 Online retailer of bathroom products 64 Polar Capital Holdings Financial Services 3,984 0.7 Provider of investment management services 65 Senior Plc Aerospace & Defence 3,961 0.7 Specialist engineering business 66 Crest Nicholson Household Goods and Home Construction 3,959 0.7 UK housebuilder 67 Babcock International Group Aerospace & Defence 3,956 0.7 British aerospace, defence and nuclear engineering services company 68 Ashtead* Oil, Gas & Coal 3,914 0.7 International equipment rental business 69 TP ICAP Investment Banking & Brokerage 3,736 0.6 Inter-dealer broker 70 Permanent TSB Banks 3,729 0.6 Irish bank 71 Redrow Household Goods and Home Construction 3,491 0.6 UK housebuilder 72 Marshalls Construction & Materials 3,4431 0.6 British construction materials group 73 MJ Gleeson Household Goods and Home Construction 3,301 0.6 UK housebuilder 74 SThree Support Services 3,258 0.6 Provider of specialist professional recruitment services 75 Restore* Support Services 3,251 0.6 Records management business 76 Eckoh* Software & Computer Services 3,166 0.5 Global provider of secure payments products 77 GPE Real Estate Investment Trusts 3,1421 0.5 Owner of commercial real estate in central London 78 Spectris Electronic & Electrical Equipment 3,133 0.5 Supplier of productivity enhancing instrumentation and controls 79 Aston Martin Automobiles & Parts 3,129 0.5 Luxury sports car manufacturer 80 Accesso Technology* Software & Computer Services 3,1281 0.5 Provider of ticketing and virtual queuing solutions 81 DiscoverIE Electronic & Electrical Equipment 3,025 0.5 International designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics 82 Renishaw Electronic & Electrical Equipment 3,016 0.5 Engineering and scientific technology company 83 Safestore Real Estate Investment Trusts 2,957 0.5 Provider of self-storage units 84 Rambus& Technology Hardware & Equipment 2,9291 0.5 US listed chip and silicone IP producer 85 Medpace Holdings& Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2,8781 0.5 Clinical research organization (CRO) conducting global clinical research for the development of drugs and medical devices 86 Cerillion* Software & Computer Services 2,838 0.5 Provider of billing, charging and customer management systems 87 Ashmore Group Financial Services 2,7261 0.5 Emerging market focused investment manager 88 Kainos Group Software & Computer Services 2,6761 0.5 Provider of digital technology solutions 89 PayPoint Industrial Support Services 2,6191 0.5 Digital payments business 90 Impax Asset Management* Financial Services 2,595 0.5 Provider of asset management services 91 Dechra Pharmaceuticals Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2,442 0.4 Developer and supplier of pharmaceutical and other products focused on the veterinary market 92 Advanced Medical Solutions* Healthcare Equipment & Services 2,4011 0.4 Developer and manufacturer of advanced wound care solutions 93 The Pebble Group* Media 2,357 0.4 Designer and manufacturer of promotional goods 94 Oxford Biomedica Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2,2521 0.4 Gene cell therapy 95 Spirent Technology Hardware & Equipment 2,224 0.4 Multinational telecommunications testing 96 Animalcare Group* Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2,024 0.4 Veterinary pharmaceuticals business 97 XP Power Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,874 0.3 Leading provider of power solutions 98 MaxCyte* Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 1,816 0.3 Clinical-stage global cell-based therapies and life sciences company 99 Big Technologies* Software & Computer Services 1,684 0.3 Provider of remote personal monitoring products 100 Gooch & Housego* Electronic & Electrical Equipment 1,506 0.3 Designer and manufacturer of advanced photonic systems 101 Team17* Leisure Goods 1,504 0.3 Video game developer and publisher 102 Vivendum Industrial Engineering 9121 0.2 Manufacturer of hardware and software for the film industry --------------- --------------- Long investment positions (excluding BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Fund) 641,715 111.4 ======== ======== Short investment positions (22,086) (3.8) ========= =========

1 Includes long derivative positions

* Traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange

& Holdings listed on exchanges outside of the UK

^ The market value shown is the gross exposure to the shares through equity investments and long derivative positions. For equity investments, the market value is the fair value of the shares. For long derivative positions, it is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract

Percentages shown are the share of net assets

At 30 November 2023, the Company held equity interests in six companies comprising more than 3% of a company's share capital as follows: Tatton Asset Management (4.1%); Sigmaroc (3.7%); TT Electronics (3.4%); Luceco (3.1%); Eckoh (3.1%); and Mattioli Woods (3.0%).

FAIR VALUE AND GROSS MARKET EXPOSURE OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2023





Fair value1 Gross market

exposure2, 3 Gross market exposure as a %

of net assets2 £'000 £'000 2023 2022 Long equity investment positions (excluding BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquidity Environmentally Aware Fund) 557,594 557,594 96.8 91.1 Long derivative positions (1,120) 84,121 14.6 15.7 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Subtotal of Long investment positions 556,474 641,715 111.4 106.8 ========= ========= ========= ========= Short investment positions 368 (22,086) (3.8) (2.5) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Subtotal of Long and Short investment positions 556,842 619,629 107.6 104.3 ========= ========= ========= ========= Cash and cash equivalents 24,022 (38,764) (6.7) (3.5) Other net current liabilities (4,940) (4,940) (0.9) (0.8) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net assets 575,924 575,925 100.0 100.0 ========= ========= ========= =========

The Company uses gearing through the use of long and short derivative positions. Gross and Net Gearing as at 30 November 2023 were 115.2% and 107.6% respectively (2022: 109.3% and 104.3% respectively). Gross and Net Gearing are Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

1 Fair value is determined as follows:

- Long equity investment positions are valued at bid prices where available, otherwise at latest market traded quoted prices.

- The exposure to securities held through long derivative positions directly in the market would have amounted to £85,241,000 at the time of purchase, and subsequent movement in market prices have resulted in unrealised losses on the long derivative positions of £(1,120,000) resulting in the value of the total long derivative market exposure to the underlying securities decreasing to £84,121,000 as at 30 November 2023. If the long positions had been closed on 30 November 2023, this would have resulted in a loss of £(1,120,000) for the Company.

- The notional exposure of selling the securities gained via the short derivative positions would have been £(22,454,000) at the time of entering into the contract, and subsequent movement in market prices have resulted in unrealised gains on the short derivative positions of £368,000 resulting in the value of the total short derivative market exposure of these investments increasing to £(22,086,000) at 30 November 2023. If the short positions had been closed on 30 November 2023, this would have resulted in a gain of £368,000 for the Company.

2 Gross market exposure for equity investments is the same as fair value; bid prices are used where available and, if unavailable, latest market traded quoted prices are used. For both long and short derivative positions, the gross market exposure is the market value of the underlying shares to which the portfolio is exposed via the contract.

3 The gross market exposure column for cash and cash equivalents has been adjusted to assume the Company traded direct holdings, rather than exposure being gained through long and short derivative positions.

DISTRIBUTION OF INVESTMENTS AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2023



Sector % of

long portfolio % of

short portfolio % of

net portfolio Oil, Gas & Coal 1.6 0.0 1.6 Oil Equipment and Services 0.8 0.0 0.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- Oil & Gas 2.4 0.0 2.4 ========= ========= ========= Chemicals 0.7 0.0 0.7 Industrial Metals & Mining 2.0 0.0 2.0 --------------- --------------- --------------- Basic Materials 2.7 0.0 2.7 ========= ========= ========= Aerospace & Defence 4.4 0.0 4.4 Construction & Materials 7.0 (0.4) 6.6 Electronic & Electrical Equipment 10.1 0.0 10.1 Industrial Engineering 2.7 0.0 2.7 Industrial Support Services 1.8 (0.2) 1.6 Industrial Transportation 1.4 (0.3) 1.1 Support Services 7.0 (0.2) 6.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- Industrials 34.4 (1.1) 33.3 ========= ========= ========= Food Producers 1.0 0.0 1.0 Personal Goods 1.7 0.0 1.7 --------------- --------------- --------------- Consumer Staples 2.7 0.0 2.7 ========= ========= ========= Healthcare Equipment & Services 0.4 0.0 0.4 Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology 2.9 (0.2) 2.7 --------------- --------------- --------------- Health Care 3.3 (0.2) 3.1 ========= ========= ========= Automobiles & Parts 0.5 0.0 0.5 Consumer Services 0.0 0.0 0.0 General Retailers 8.2 (0.7) 7.5 Home Improvement Retailers 0.6 0.0 0.6 Household Goods and Home Construction 2.6 0.0 2.6 Leisure Goods 1.0 0.0 1.0 Media 9.0 0.0 9.0 Travel & Leisure 2.1 0.0 2.1 --------------- --------------- --------------- Consumer Discretionary 24.0 (0.7) 23.3 ========= ========= ========= Banks 0.6 0.0 0.6 Closed End Investments 0.0 (0.2) (0.2) Financial Services 9.4 (0.6) 8.8 Investment Banking & Brokerage 1.6 (0.4) 1.2 Non-life Insurance 0.8 0.0 0.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- Financials 12.4 (1.2) 11.2 ========= ========= ========= Real Estate Investment & Services 1.6 0.0 1.6 Real Estate Investment Trusts 3.6 0.0 3.6 --------------- --------------- --------------- Real Estate 5.2 0.0 5.2 ========= ========= ========= Software & Computer Services 12.9 (0.4) 12.5 Technology Hardware & Equipment 0.8 0.0 0.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- Technology 13.7 (0.4) 13.3 ========= ========= ========= Mobile Telecommunications 2.8 0.0 2.8 --------------- --------------- --------------- Telecommunications 2.8 0.0 2.8 ========= ========= ========= Total Investments 103.6 (3.6) 100.0 ========= ========= =========

The above percentages are calculated on the net portfolio as at 30 November 2023. The net portfolio is calculated as long equity and derivative positions, less short derivative positions as at 30 November 2023.

Analysis of the portfolio

Market capitalisation as at 30 November 2023

Long positions1 % of net portfolio Short positions % of net portfolio £5bn - £10bn 2.5% 0.0% £2.5bn - £5bn 12.2% -0.7% £2bn - £2.5bn 4.8% 0.0% £1.5bn - £2bn 11.7% -0.7% £1bn - £1.5bn 30.3% -0.5% £500m - £1bn 15.4% -1.0% £0m - £500m 26.7% -0.7%

1 The above investments may comprise exposures to long equity and long derivative positions.

Source: BlackRock

Position size as at 30 November 2023

Market value Long positions1 Short positions £15m - £20m 6 0 £10m - £15m 12 0 £5m - £10m 33 0 £2.5m - £5m 39 0 £0m - £2.5m 12 -13

1 The above investments may comprise exposures to long equity and long derivative positions.

Source: BlackRock.

Portfolio holdings within Key Benchmark Indices

Gross Basis1 Net Basis2 FTSE 250 55.5% 53.7% FTSE AIM 29.5% 30.8% FTSE Small Cap 8.7% 9.4% Other 4.5% 4.2% FTSE 100 1.8% 1.9%

Portfolio holdings within Benchmark Index (the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM

(excluding Investment Companies) Index)

Gross Basis1,3 Net Basis2,3 Within Benchmark 68.2% 70.4% Off-Benchmark 31.8% 29.6%

Source: BlackRock.

1 Long exposure plus short exposure as a percentage of the portfolio in aggregate excluding investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

2 Long exposure less short exposure as a percentage of the portfolio excluding investment in BlackRock's Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

3 Holdings included within the Benchmark Index as at 30 November 2022 were 58.6% on a Gross Basis and 56.8% on a Net Basis.

STRAGETIC REPORT

The Directors present the Strategic Report of the Company for the year ended 30 November 2023.

PRINCIPAL ACTVITIES

The Company is a public company limited by shares which carries on business as an investment trust and its principal activity is portfolio investment.

OBJECTIVE

The Company's objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive total return through investment primarily in UK smaller and mid-capitalisation companies traded on the London Stock Exchange.

STRATEGY, BUSINESS MODEL, INVESTMENT POLICY AND INVESTMENT PROCESS

The Company invests in accordance with the objective given above. The Board is collectively responsible to shareholders for the long-term success of the Company and is its governing body. There is a clear division of responsibility between the Board and the Manager, BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM). Matters for the Board include setting the Company's strategy, including its investment objective and policy, setting limits on gearing (both bank borrowings and the effect of derivatives), capital structure, governance, and appointing and monitoring of performance of service providers, including the Manager.

The Company's business model follows that of an externally managed investment trust; therefore the Company does not have any employees and outsources its activities to third party service providers, including the Manager who is the principal service provider.

The management of the investment portfolio and the administration of the Company have been contractually delegated to BFM. The Manager, operating under guidelines determined by the Board, has direct responsibility for the decisions relating to the day-to-day running of the Company and is accountable to the Board for the investment, financial and operating performance of the Company.

Other service providers include the Depositary and the Fund Accountant, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited, and the Registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC. Details of the contractual terms with third party service providers are set out in the Directors' Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The Company's performance is measured against the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index (the Benchmark Index). The Investment Manager, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)), may invest in companies outside the Benchmark Index without restriction, subject to the following limits.

The Company may hold up to 15% of its gross assets, at the time of acquisition, in securities of companies which are listed or traded on a stock exchange outside the UK.

In addition to the normal long only portfolio, the Company will likely hold a mixture of long and short contracts for difference (CFDs) and/or comparable equity derivatives that would result in a typical net market exposure of between 100% and 115%. In extremis, the Company could deploy the full 30% of permissible leverage into short CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives, thereby reducing its overall net market exposure to 70%.

The Company may also invest up to 2.5% of its net assets (measured at the time of investment) in unquoted securities, including securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United Kingdom. However, the Company may invest more than 2.5%, but no more than 3.75%, of its net assets (both measured at the time of investment), in unquoted securities in circumstances where such investment is in an existing investee company and, in the Investment Manager's opinion, a failure of the Company to make such investment would have a material adverse effect on the value of the Company's investment in such investee company.

In addition, the Company is permitted to employ leverage up to 30% of net assets, which it does primarily through the use of CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives, rather than bank borrowings, therefore enabling the Company to have a maximum net market exposure of 130%.

In normal circumstances the Company will likely hold a mixture of long and short CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives that would result in a typical net market exposure of between 100% and 115%*.

Portfolio risk will be mitigated by investment in a diversified portfolio of holdings. No more than 5% of the Company's gross assets, at the time of acquisition, may be invested in any one single holding, excluding holdings in cash or money market funds, where up to 10% of the Company's gross assets may be held. The Company may also invest in collective investment vehicles. However, the Company will not invest more than 10% of its gross assets, at the time of the acquisition, in other listed closed-ended investment funds, unless such companies have a stated investment policy not to invest more than 15% of their gross assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds, in which case the limit is 15% of gross assets.

The Board's policy is that net gearing, borrowings less cash, should not exceed 20% of gross assets. The Company expects to employ any leverage primarily through its use of CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives.

No material change will be made to the investment objective and policy without shareholder approval.

INVESTMENT PROCESS

A unique feature of the Company is that it has the ability to go both long and short up to approximately 30% of the Company's net assets.

Notwithstanding recent positive returns from UK small and mid-capitalisation companies, while the sector has generated positive returns over the long term, there can be significant volatility. Such an environment provides an attractive opportunity to add value via both long and short positions which can exploit share price moves whether up or down. As the maximum short portfolio exposure through derivatives is 30% of net assets, the Company will at all times retain an exposure to the market, as shown in the chart contained within the Annual Report and Accounts. In the course of their research the investment management team comes across companies which they judge are likely to underperform; the ability to take short positions therefore enhances the opportunity to make money for shareholders. This is not possible in a conventional or long only portfolio.

When markets are expected to rise in the medium term, the long/short strategy is used to generate additional market exposure through ensuring that the long exposure exceeds the short exposure in a range between 0% to 15% of the net assets of the Company. Rising or 'bull' markets have historically (in the UK) persisted for longer than falling or 'bear' markets. A typical net market exposure might therefore be between 100% and 115%. This is lower than the 'gross exposure', which is the combination of the long equity positions, plus the net of long and short derivative positions expressed as a percentage of net assets.

ESG INTEGRATION

The Manager defines Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration as the practice of incorporating material ESG information and consideration of sustainability risks into investment decisions in order to enhance risk-adjusted returns. This statement does not imply that the Company has an ESG-aligned investment objective, but rather describes how ESG information is considered as part of the overall investment process.

Of course, ESG information is not the sole consideration for investment decisions; instead, the Manager assesses a variety of economic and financial indicators which include ESG considerations in combination with other information in the research phase of the investment process to make investment decisions appropriate to their client's objectives. This may also include relevant third party insight, as well as internal engagement commentary and input from BlackRock Investment Stewardship (BIS) on governance issues. The Investment Manager conducts regular portfolio reviews with the BlackRock Risk and Quantitative Analysis (RQA) team. These reviews include discussion of the portfolio's exposure to material ESG risks, as well as exposure to sustainability-related business involvements, climate-related metrics, traditional financial risks and other factors.

The Manager's approach to ESG integration is to broaden the total amount of information its investment professionals consider in order to improve investment analysis, seeking to meet or exceed economic return and financial risk targets. ESG factors can be useful and relevant indicators for investment purposes and can help portfolio managers with their decision-making through identifying potentially negative events or corporate behaviour. The Investment Manager works closely with BIS to assess the governance quality of companies and understand any potential issues, risks or opportunities.

The Manager's research team monitors differing levels of risk throughout the process and believes that avoiding major downside events can generate significant outperformance over the long-term. Inputs from the RQA team are an integral part of the investment process. The RQA team analyse market and portfolio risk factors including stress tests, correlations, factor returns, cross-sectional volatility and attributions. The Manager's evaluation procedures and financial analysis of the companies within the portfolio also take into account environmental, social and governance matters and other business issues.

The Company does not meet the criteria for Article 8 or 9 products under the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the investments underlying this financial product do not take into account the EU criteria for environmentally sustainable economic activities. The Investment Manager has access to a range of data sources, including principal adverse indicator (PAI) data, when making decisions on the selection of investments. However, whilst BlackRock considers ESG risks for all portfolios and these risks may coincide with environmental or social themes associated with the PAIs, the Company does not commit to considering PAIs in driving the selection of its investments.

Further information on the Manager's approach to ESG and sustainability can be found in the report on Responsible Investing contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

* The AIC measures gearing at gross level, rather than net market exposure level (i.e. gearing is calculated as borrowings + long CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives + short CFDs and/or comparable equity derivatives) and therefore the published gearing figures will be higher than the typical net market exposure of between 100% and 115%.

PERFORMANCE

The Investment Manager's report above includes a review of the main developments during the year, together with information on investment activity within the Company's portfolio.

RESULTS AND DIVIDENDS

The results for the Company are set out in the Statement of Comprehensive Income below. The total loss for the year, after taxation, was £15,749,000 (2022: a loss of £295,888,000) of which the revenue return amounted to £16,510,000 (2022: £13,257,000) and a capital loss of £32,259,000 (2022: loss of £309,145,000).

Details of the dividends declared in respect of the year are set out in the Chairman's Statement above.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

At each Board meeting, the Directors consider a number of performance measures to assess the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The key performance indicators (KPIs) used to measure the progress and performance of the Company over time, and which are comparable to those reported by other investment trusts, are set out in the table below. These KPIs fall within the definition of 'Alternative Performance Measures' (APMs) under guidance issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and additional information explaining how these are calculated is set out in the Glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

The Board monitors the KPIs at each meeting. Additionally, it regularly reviews a number of indices and ratios to understand the impact on the Company's relative performance of the various components such as asset allocation and stock selection. This includes an assessment of the Company's performance and ongoing charges against its peer group of investment trusts with similar investment objectives.



Year ended

30 November 2023 Year ended

30 November 2022 Net asset value total return1,2 (2.3)% (31.1)% Share price total return1,2 (0.8)% (35.5)% Benchmark Index total return3 (6.0)% (17.5)% Discount to cum income net asset value2 3.6% 5.0% Revenue return per share 16.56p 12.95p Total dividend per share 14.75p 11.10p Ongoing charges2,4 0.54% 0.54% Ongoing charges including performance fees2,5 0.87% 0.54%

1 This measures the Company's share price and NAV total return, which assumes dividends paid by the Company have been reinvested.

2 Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

3 The Company's Benchmark Index is the Numis Smaller Companies plus AIM (excluding Investment Companies) Index.

4 Ongoing charges represent the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding the performance fee, finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation, prior year expenses written back and certain non-recurring items as a % of average daily net assets.

5 Ongoing charges represent the management fee, performance fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation, prior year expenses written back and certain non-recurring items as a % of average daily net assets. Further information on the management fees paid by the Company can be found in Note 4 to the financial statements below.

SHARE PRICE DISCOUNT/PREMIUM

The Directors recognise that it is in the long-term interests of shareholders that the Company's shares do not trade at an excessive discount or premium to their prevailing NAV for any material length of time. In the year under review the discount/premium to NAV of the ordinary shares on a cum income basis has ranged between a discount of 9.2% and 1.0%, with the average being a discount of 5.2%. The shares ended the year at a discount of 3.6% on a cum income basis. As at 31 January 2024 the discount was 6.1%.

As it does each year, the Board will also be seeking to renew the authority from shareholders at the AGM to issue new shares (or to reissue shares held in treasury) and to buy back shares. Further information on these powers and the Board's policy in this respect can also be found in the Chairman's Statement above.

PRINCIPAL RISKS

As required by the UK Code of Corporate Governance, the Board has in place a robust, ongoing process to identify, assess and monitor the principal and emerging risks of the Company, including those that they consider would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. Emerging risks are considered by the Board as they come into view and are incorporated into the Company's risk register where applicable. Additionally, the Manager considers emerging risks in numerous forums and the Risk and Quantitative Analysis team produces an annual risk survey. Any material risks of relevance to the Company identified through the annual risk survey will be communicated to the Board.

A core element of this process is the Company's risk register, which identifies the risks facing the Company and the likelihood and potential impact of each risk, together with the controls established for mitigation. A residual risk rating is calculated for each risk, which allows the effect of any mitigating procedures to be reflected in the register. The current risk register includes a range of risks spread between investment performance risk, income/dividend risk, legal & regulatory risk, counterparty risk, operational risk, market risk, political risk and financial risk.

The risk register, its method of preparation and the operation of key controls in the Manager's and third party service providers' systems of internal control are reviewed on a regular basis by the Audit Committee. In order to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the Manager's and other third party service providers' risk management processes and how these apply to the Company's business, the Audit Committee periodically receives presentations from BlackRock's Internal Audit and Risk & Quantitative Analysis teams. Where produced, the Audit Committee also reviews summaries of the Service Organisation Control (SOC1) reports from the Company's service providers.

The principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company during the financial year, together with the potential effects, controls and mitigating factors, are set out below.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

Principal risk

The Board is responsible for:

· setting the investment policy to fulfil the Company's objectives; and

· monitoring the performance of the Company's Investment Manager and the strategy adopted.

An inappropriate policy or strategy may lead to:

· poor performance compared to the Company's Benchmark Index, peer group or shareholder expectations;

· a widening discount to NAV;

· a reduction or permanent loss of capital; and

· dissatisfied shareholders and reputational damage.

Mitigation/Control

To manage these risks the Board:

· regularly reviews the Company's investment mandate and long-term strategy;

· has set, and regularly reviews, the investment guidelines and has put in place appropriate limits on levels of gearing and the use of derivatives;

· receives from the Investment Manager a regular explanation of stock selection decisions, portfolio gearing and any changes in gearing and the rationale for the composition of the investment portfolio;

· receives from the Investment Manager regular reporting on the portfolio's exposure through derivatives, including the extent to which the portfolio is geared in this manner and the value of any short positions;

· monitors the maintenance of an adequate spread of investments in order to minimise the risks associated with particular sectors, based on the diversification requirements inherent in the Company's investment policy; and

· monitors the share price discount or premium to NAV.

MARKET RISK

Principal risk

Market risk arises from changes to the prices of the Company's investments. It represents the potential loss the Company might suffer through holding investments and derivatives. Market risk includes the potential impact of events which are outside the scope of the Company's control, such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the hostilities in the Middle East, and the impacts of climate change.

Mitigation/Control

The Board carefully considers the diversification of the portfolio, asset allocation, stock selection, unquoted investments and levels of gearing on a regular basis and has set investment restrictions and guidelines which are monitored and reported on by the Investment Manager. The Board monitors the implementation and results of the investment process with the Investment Manager, and key market risk factors are discussed.

The Board also recognises the benefits of a closed-end fund structure in extremely volatile markets such as those experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the potential impact of the hostilities in the Middle East on the global economy. Unlike open-ended counterparts, closed-end funds are not obliged to sell down portfolio holdings at low valuations to meet liquidity requirements for redemptions. During times of elevated volatility and market stress, the ability of a closed-end fund structure to remain invested for the long-term enables the Investment Manager to adhere to disciplined fundamental analysis from a bottom-up perspective and be ready to respond to dislocations in the market as opportunities present themselves.

INCOME/DIVIDEND RISK

Principal risk

The amount of dividends and future dividend growth will depend on the performance of the Company's underlying portfolio holdings. Changes in the composition of the portfolio and any change in the tax treatment of the dividends or interest received by the Company may reduce the level of dividends received by shareholders.

Mitigation/Control

The Board monitors this risk through the receipt of detailed income forecasts and considers the level of income at each meeting. The Company also has a revenue reserve and powers to pay dividends from capital which could potentially be used to support the Company's dividend if required.

FINANCIAL RISK

Principal risk

The Company's investment activities expose it to a variety of financial risks that include market risk, foreign currency risk and interest rate risk. At 30 November 2023, the Company had approximately 29.5% of its gross asset value invested in AIM traded equity securities and 4.5% of its gross assets in international markets, and, by the very nature of its investment objective, largely invests in smaller companies. Liquidity in these securities can from time to time become constrained, making these investments difficult to realise at or near published prices.

Mitigation/Control

The Company is not materially exposed to foreign currency and interest rate risk. For mitigation of market risk, see above. There are also risks linked to the Company's use of derivative transactions including long and short investment positions. Details are disclosed in note 11 of the Annual Report and Accounts, together with a summary of the policies for managing and controlling these risks in note 16 of the Annual Report and Accounts.

OPERATIONAL RISK

Principal risk

In common with most other investment trust companies, the Company has no employees. The Company therefore relies upon the services provided by BlackRock (the Manager and AIFM) and The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited (the Depositary and Fund Accountant) who maintain the Company's accounting records.

Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company could have a material adverse effect on the Company's performance. Disruption to the accounting, payment systems or custody records, as a result of a cyber-attack or otherwise, could impact the monitoring and reporting of the Company's financial position.

The security of the Company's assets, dealing procedures, accounting records and maintenance of regulatory and legal requirements, depend on the effective operation of these systems.

Mitigation/Control

The Board reviews the overall performance of the Manager, Investment Manager and all other third party service providers and compliance with the investment management agreement on a regular basis.

The Fund Accountant's and the Manager's internal control processes are regularly tested and monitored throughout the year and are evidenced through their Service Organisation Control (SOC 1) reports, which are subject to review by an Independent Service Assurance Auditor. The SOC 1 reports provide assurance in respect of the effective operation of internal controls.

The Company's financial instruments held in custody are subject to a strict liability regime and in the event of a loss of such financial instruments held in custody, the Depositary must return assets of an identical type or the corresponding amount, unless able to demonstrate that the loss was a result of an event beyond its reasonable control.

The Board considers succession arrangements for key employees of the Manager and the Board also considers the business continuity arrangements of the Company's key service providers on an ongoing basis and reviews these as part of its review of the Company's risk register. In respect of the unprecedented risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of the ability of service providers to function effectively, the Board has received reports from key service providers setting out the measures that they have put in place to address the crisis, in addition to their existing business continuity framework. Having considered these arrangements and reviewed service levels since the crisis has evolved, the Board is confident that a good level of service has and will be maintained.

The Board also receives regular updates from BlackRock's internal audit function and the Company's Audit Committee Chairman attends an annual briefing from the head of BlackRock's internal audit function once a year. This is supplemented by a written report which describes the progress made against the current internal audit plan, any issues identified and the plan for the forthcoming year.

LEGAL AND REGULATORY RISK

Principal risk

The Company has been approved by HM Revenue & Customs as an investment trust, subject to continuing to meet the relevant eligibility conditions, and operates as an investment trust in accordance with Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010. As such, the Company is exempt from capital gains tax on the profits realised from the sale of its investments.

Any breach of the relevant eligibility conditions could lead to the Company losing its investment trust status and being subject to corporation tax on capital gains realised within the Company's portfolio. In such event the investment returns of the Company may be adversely affected. Any serious breach could result in the Company and/or the Directors being fined or the subject of criminal proceedings or the suspension of the Company's shares which would in turn lead to a breach of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

Mitigation/Control

The Investment Manager monitors investment movements, the level of forecast income and expenditure and the amount of proposed dividends, if any, to ensure that the provisions of Chapter 4 of Part 24 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 are not breached, and the results are reported to the Board at each meeting.

Following authorisation under the Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive as retained and onshored in the UK (AIFMD), the Company and its appointed Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) are subject to the risks that the requirements of the AIFMD are not correctly complied with. The Board and the AIFM also monitor changes in government policy and legislation which may have an impact on the Company.

Compliance with the accounting standards applicable to quoted companies and those applicable to investment trusts are also regularly monitored to ensure compliance.

RISK OF REGULATORY CHANGE

Principal risk

Amongst other relevant laws and regulations, the Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, the Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive (as retained and onshored in the UK), the Market Abuse Regulation (also as retained and onshored in the UK), the UK Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Mitigation/Control

The Company Secretary and the Company's professional advisers monitor developments in relevant laws and regulations and provide regular reports to the Board in respect of the Company's compliance.

The Market Abuse Regulation came into force across the EU on 3 July 2016 and has been retained and onshored in the UK following Brexit. The Board has taken steps to ensure that individual Directors (and their Persons Closely Associated) are aware of their obligations under the regulation and has updated internal processes, where necessary, to ensure the risk of non-compliance is effectively mitigated.

COUNTERPARTY

Principal risk

The potential loss that the Company could incur if a counterparty is unable (or unwilling) to perform on its commitments. The Company's investment policy also permits the use of both exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives (including contracts for difference).

Mitigation/Control

Due diligence is undertaken before contracts are entered into and exposures are diversified across a number of counterparties. The Board reviews the controls put in place by the Investment Manager to monitor and to minimise counterparty exposure, which include intra-day monitoring of exposures to ensure that these are within set limits.

The Depositary is liable for restitution for the loss of financial instruments held in custody, unless it is able to demonstrate that the loss was due to an event beyond its reasonable control.

VIABILITY STATEMENT



The Directors have assessed the prospects of the Company over a longer period than the 12 months referred to by the "Going Concern" guidelines.

The Board conducted this review for the period up to the AGM in 2029, being a five-year period from the date that this Annual Report will be approved by shareholders. This is generally the investment holding period investors consider while investing in the smaller companies' sector. The Board is cognisant of the uncertainty surrounding the potential duration of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the hostilities in the Middle East, their impact on the global economy, and the prospects for the Company's portfolio holdings. In making its assessment the Board has also considered the following factors:

· the Company's principal risks as set out above;

· the impact of a significant fall in UK equity markets on the value of the Company's investment portfolio in the light of the heightened volatility resulting from the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, the hostilities in the Middle East, and any potential impact on the global economy, and the path of inflation and interest rates in the UK;

· the ongoing relevance of the Company's investment objective; and

· the level of demand for the Company's shares.

The Directors have also considered the Company's revenue and expense forecasts and the fact that expenses and liabilities are relatively stable. The Company also has a portfolio of investments which provides a level of cash receipts in the form of dividends and which are considered to be relatively realisable if required.

The Directors reviewed the assumptions and considerations underpinning the Company's existing going concern assertion (please see the disclosure in the Directors' Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts), which are based on:

· processes for monitoring costs;

· key financial ratios;

· evaluation of risk management and controls;

· compliance with the investment objective;

· the Company's ability to meet its liabilities as they fall due;

· portfolio risk profile;

· share price discount to NAV;

· gearing;

· counterparty exposure and liquidity risk;

· the operational resilience of the Company and its key service providers and their ability to continue to provide a good level of service for the foreseeable future; and

· the effectiveness of business continuity plans in place for the Company and key service providers.

The Company has a relatively liquid portfolio and largely fixed overheads (excluding any applicable performance fees) which comprise a very small percentage of net assets 0.54% excluding performance fees, 0.87% including performance fees in 2023. The effective performance fee cap in the event that the NAV return exceeds the Benchmark Index return over the performance period is circa 0.90% of the average gross assets over the two years and the applicable percentage to be applied to the outperformance of the NAV total return over the Benchmark Index return is 15%. In addition, the maximum cap on total management and performance fees is 1.25% of average gross assets (measured over a rolling two-year period). Therefore, the Board has concluded that the Company would be able to meet its ongoing operating costs as they fall due.

The Directors have also considered the impact of potential changes in law, regulation and taxation and the matter of foreign exchange risk. They have determined that although there are a number of potential risks associated with the legal, fiscal and regulatory landscape they do not believe that this represents a material threat to the Company's strategy and business model, nor do they believe that the Investment Manager will be materially impeded in achieving the Company's investment objective.

Based on the results of their analysis, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period of their assessment.

SECTION 172 STATEMENT: PROMOTING THE SUCCESS OF BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The Companies (Miscellaneous Reporting) Regulations 2018 require directors to explain more fully how they have discharged their duties under Section 172(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in promoting the success of their companies for the benefit of members as a whole. This enhanced disclosure covers how the Board has engaged with and understands the views of stakeholders and how stakeholders' needs have been taken into account, the outcome of this engagement and the impact that it has had on the Board's decisions.

As the Company is an externally managed investment company and does not have any employees or customers, the Board considers the main stakeholders in the Company to be the shareholders and the key service providers (being the Manager and Investment Manager, the Custodian, Depositary, Registrar and Broker). The reasons for this determination, and the Board's overarching approach to engagement, are set out in the table below:

STAKEHOLDERS

Shareholders

Continued shareholder support and engagement are critical to the continued existence of the Company and the successful delivery of its long-term strategy. The Board is focused on fostering good working relationships with shareholders and on understanding the views of shareholders in order to incorporate them into the Board's strategy and objectives in delivering long-term growth and income.

In turn, portfolio holdings are ultimately shareholders' assets, and the Board recognises the importance of good stewardship and communication with investee companies in meeting the Company's investment objective and strategy.

Manager and Investment Manager

The Board's main working relationship is with the Manager, who is responsible for the Company's portfolio management (including asset allocation, stock and sector selection) and risk management, as well as ancillary functions such as administration, secretarial, accounting and marketing services. The Manager has sub-delegated portfolio management to the Investment Manager. Successful management of shareholders' assets by the Investment Manager is critical for the Company to successfully deliver its investment strategy and meet its objective. The Company is also reliant on the Manager as AIFM to provide support in meeting relevant regulatory obligations under the AIFMD and other relevant legislation.

Other key service providers

In order for the Company to function as an investment trust with a listing on the premium segment of the official list of the FCA and trade on the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) main market for listed securities, the Board relies on a diverse range of advisors for support in meeting relevant obligations and safeguarding the Company's assets. For this reason, the Board considers the Company's Custodian, Depositary, Registrar and Broker to be stakeholders. The Board, either directly or through the Manager, maintains regular contact with its key external providers and receives regular reporting from them through the Board and Committee meetings, as well as outside of the regular meeting cycle.

A summary of the key areas of engagement undertaken by the Board with its key stakeholders in the year under review and how Directors have acted upon this to promote the long-term success of the Company are set out in the table below.

INVESTMENT MANDATE AND OBJECTIVE

Issue

The Board is committed to promoting the role and success of the Company in delivering on its investment mandate to shareholders over the long-term. The Board also has responsibility to shareholders to ensure that the Company's portfolio of assets is invested in line with the stated investment objective and in a way that ensures an appropriate balance between spread of risk and portfolio returns.

Engagement

The Board works closely with the Investment Manager throughout the year in further developing our investment strategy and underlying policies, not simply for the purpose of achieving the Company's investment objective but in the interests of shareholders and future investors.

The Board is kept advised in respect of the Manager's consideration of ESG factors as part of the investment process; a summary of BlackRock's approach to ESG matters is set out within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Impact

Details regarding the Company's NAV and share price performance can be found in the Chairman's Statement and in the Strategic Report above.

The portfolio activities undertaken by the Manager can be found in the Investment Manager's Report above.

MANAGEMENT OF THE SHARE RATING

Issue

The Board believes that the best way of addressing the discount over the longer term is to continue to generate good performance and to create demand for the Company's shares in the secondary market through broadening awareness of the Company's unique structure. The Board believes that it is in shareholders' interests that the share price does not trade at an excessive premium or discount to NAV. Therefore, where deemed to be in shareholders' long-term interests, it may exercise its powers to issue shares or buy back shares with the objective of ensuring that an excessive premium or discount does not arise.

Engagement

The Manager reports total return performance statistics to the Board on a regular basis, along with the portfolio yield and the impact of dividends paid on brought forward distributable reserves.

The Board reviews the Company's discount/premium to NAV on a regular basis and holds regular discussions with the Manager and the Company's broker regarding the discount/premium level.

The Board believes that the best way of maintaining the share rating at an optimal level over the long-term is to create demand for the shares in the secondary market. To this end the Investment Manager is devoting considerable effort to broadening the awareness of the Company, particularly to wealth managers and to the wider retail shareholder market.

The Manager provides the Board with feedback and key performance statistics regarding the success of the Company's marketing initiatives.

Impact

The average discount for the year to 30 November 2023 was 5.2%. During the year the Company's share price has traded between a discount of 9.2% and 1.0%.

SERVICE LEVELS OF THIRD PARTY PROVIDERS

Issue

The Board acknowledges the importance of ensuring that the Company's principal suppliers are providing a suitable level of service including: the Manager in respect of investment performance and delivering on the Company's investment mandate; the Depositary in respect of its duties towards safeguarding the Company's assets; the Registrar in its maintenance of the Company's share register and dealing with investor queries and the Company's Brokers in respect of the provision of advice and acting as a market maker for the Company's shares.

Engagement

The Manager reports to the Board on the Company's performance on a regular basis. The Board carries out a robust annual evaluation of the Manager's performance, their commitment and available resources.

The Board performs an annual review of the service levels of all third party service providers and concludes on their suitability to continue in their role.

The Board has received updates in respect of business continuity planning from the Company's Manager, Depositary, Fund Administrator, Brokers, Registrar and Printers, and is confident that arrangements are in place to ensure that a good level of service will continue to be provided.

Impact

Performance evaluations were performed on a timely basis and the Board concluded that all third party service providers, including the Manager, Depositary and Fund Administrator were operating effectively and providing a good level of service.

BOARD COMPOSITION

Issue

The Board is committed to ensuring that its own composition brings an appropriate balance of knowledge, experience and skills, and that it is compliant with best corporate governance practice under the UK Corporate Governance Code, including guidance on tenure and the composition of the Board's committees.

Engagement

During the year the Board undertook a review of succession planning arrangements and identified the need for action to ensure that the composition of the Board remained appropriate and that there was an ongoing process of refreshment, bringing in new ideas and different perspectives. The Board, through its Nomination Committee, agreed the selection criteria and the method of selection, recruitment and appointment. Board diversity, including factors such as age, ethnicity, and gender, was taken into account when establishing the criteria.

All Directors are subject to a formal evaluation process on an annual basis (more details and the conclusions in respect of the 2023 evaluation process are given within the Annual Report and Accounts). All Directors stand for re-election by shareholders annually. Shareholders may attend the AGM and raise any queries in respect of Board composition or individual Directors in person or may contact the Company Secretary or the Chairman using the details provided within the Annual Report and Accounts if they wish to raise any issues.

Impact

The Directors are not aware of any issues that have been raised directly by shareholders in respect of Board composition in 2023. Details for the proxy voting results in favour and against individual Directors' re-election at the 2023 AGM are given on the Company's website at www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg.

SHAREHOLDERS

Issue

Continued shareholder support and engagement are critical to the continued existence of the Company and the successful delivery of its long-term strategy.

The dividend is funded out of current year revenue and, where deemed appropriate, may be supported from revenue reserves if current year revenue is insufficient. The Company does not have a policy of seeking income, however, the portfolio has, to date, continued to deliver a level of income such that the Board is able to pay an attractive dividend.

Engagement

The Board is committed to maintaining open channels of communication and to engaging with shareholders and welcomes and encourages attendance and participation from shareholders at its Annual General Meetings. Shareholders therefore have the opportunity to meet the Directors and Investment Manager and to address questions to them directly. The Chairman and Senior Independent Director also meet directly with shareholders providing a forum for canvassing their views and enabling the Board to be aware of any issues of concern.

The Annual Report and Half Yearly financial report are available on the BlackRock website and are also circulated to shareholders either in printed copy or via electronic communications. In addition, regular updates on performance, monthly factsheets, the daily NAV and other information are also published on the website at www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg.

The Board also works closely with the Manager to develop the Company's marketing strategy, with the aim of ensuring effective communication with shareholders in respect of the investment mandate and objective. Unlike trading companies, shareholder meetings usually take the form of a meeting with the Investment Manager as opposed to members of the Board. As well as attending regular investor meetings the Investment Manager holds regular discussions with wealth management desks and offices to build on the case for, and understanding of, long-term investment opportunities in the UK smaller companies' sector.

However, the Board is ultimately responsible for communication with shareholders and all substantive matters arising from such communication are referred to the Board.

The Manager also coordinates public relations activity, including meetings between the Investment Manager and relevant industry publications to set out their vision for the portfolio strategy and outlook for the UK equity market. The Manager releases the daily NAV and monthly portfolio updates to the market to ensure that investors are kept up to date in respect of performance and other portfolio developments and maintains a website on behalf of the Company that contains relevant information in respect of the Company's investment mandate and objective. If shareholders wish to raise issues or concerns with the Board, they are welcome to do so at any time.

The Chairman is available to meet directly with shareholders periodically to understand their views on governance and the Company's performance where they wish to do so. He may be contacted via the Company Secretary whose details are given within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Impact

The Board values any feedback and questions from shareholders ahead of and during Annual General Meetings in order to gain an understanding of their views and will take action when and as appropriate. Feedback and questions will also help the Company evolve its reporting, aiming to make reports more transparent and understandable.

Feedback from all substantive meetings between the Investment Manager and shareholders will be shared with the Board. The Directors will also receive updates from the Company's broker on any feedback from shareholders, as well as share trading activity, share price performance and an update from the Investment Manager.

The Investment Manager attended professional investor meetings and held discussions with a range of different wealth management desks and offices in respect of the Company during the year under review. Investors were also impressed with the wide pool of resource available through BlackRock's Emerging Companies team, and the rigorous 'bottom-up' investment approach.

RESPONSIBLE INVESTING

Issue

Consideration of material Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information and sustainability risks are considered when making investment decisions. Sustainbility-related risks, including climate-related risks, are becoming a defining factor in companies' long-term prospects across the investment spectrum, with significant and lasting implications for economic growth and prosperity.

Engagement

The Board believes that responsible investment and sustainability are integral to the longer-term delivery of the Company's success. The Board works closely with the Investment Manager to regularly review the Company's performance, investment strategy and underlying policies to ensure that the Company's investment objective continues to be met in an effective, responsible and sustainable way in the interests of shareholders and future investors.

The Investment Manager's approach to the consideration of ESG factors in respect of the Company's information and consideration of sustainability risks are kept under review by the Board.

The Investment Manager reports to the Board in respect of its consideration of sustainability risks and these are integrated into the investment process; a summary of BlackRock's approach to ESG integration is set out within the Annual Report and Accounts. The Investment Manager's engagement and voting policy is detailed within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Impact

The Investment Manager believes there is often a positive correlation between good ESG practices on the part of portfolio companies and investment performance. Details of the Company's performance in the year are given in the Chairman's Statement above and the Performance Record contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

THE BOARD'S APPROACH TO ESG

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues can present both opportunities and risks to long-term investment performance. The Company does not have an ESG mandate (and accordingly does not have an ESG or impact focused investment strategy and has not adopted any exclusionary screens) but our Investment Manager does take ESG factors into account as part of the investment process as these elements can significantly influence a company's valuation. These ESG issues are a key focus of the Board, and the Board is committed to a diligent oversight of the activities of the Manager in these areas. The Board is aware of the Company's long-term underweight position in extractive industries, where innovative and disruptive business models are rare and the non-participation in some capital raises where ESG factors have been a concern.

The Board believes multi-year engagement and dialogue with management is, in most cases, the most constructive way of building understanding of an investee company's approach to addressing material business risks and opportunities. This is particularly true for our Manager given the extent of BlackRock's shareholder engagement. Further detail of how our Manager has voted and engaged with the companies in our portfolio can be found within the Annual Report and Accounts.

As well as the understanding afforded by its sheer scale, the Board believes that BlackRock is well placed as Manager to fulfil these requirements due to its approach to ESG integration and its application of this to the Company's investment processes, the emphasis it places on sustainability, its investment stewardship approach and its position in the industry as one of the largest suppliers of sustainable investment products in the global market. More information on BlackRock's approach to sustainability and investment stewardship is set out within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Future prospects

The Board's main focus is on the achievement of capital growth and the future of the Company is dependent upon the success of the investment strategy. The outlook for the Company is discussed in the Chairman's Statement and in the Investment Manager's Report above.

Social, community and human rights issues

As an investment trust, the Company has no direct social or community responsibilities. However, the Company believes that it is in shareholders' interests to consider human rights issues, and environmental, social and governance factors when selecting and retaining investments. Details of the Company's approach to socially responsible investment is set out above and within the Annual Report and Accounts.

Modern Slavery Act

As an investment vehicle the Company does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business and does not have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not required to make any slavery or human trafficking statement under the Modern Slavery Act 2015. The Board considers the Company's supply chain, dealing predominantly with professional advisers and service providers in the financial services industry, to be low risk in relation to this matter.

Directors, gender representation and employees

The Directors of the Company on 30 November 2023, all of whom held office throughout the year, are set out within the Annual Report and Accounts. The Board recognises the importance of having a range of experienced Directors who, both individually and collectively, possess a suitable balance of skills, knowledge, independence and diversity to enable it to fulfil its obligations. As at 30 November 2023, the Board consisted of three men and three women, resulting in 50% female representation. The Company has no employees, and all of its Directors are non-executive. Therefore, there are no disclosures to be made in respect of employees.

The Chairman's Statement and the Investment Manager's Report above form part of this Strategic Report.

The Strategic Report was approved by the Board at its meeting on 2 February 2024.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

KEVIN MAYGER

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF

BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED

Company Secretary

2 February 2024

RELATED PARTY AND TRANSACTIONS WITH THE INVESTMENT MANAGER AND AIFM

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) provides management and administration services to the Company under a contract which is terminable on six months' notice. BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Further details of the investment management contract are disclosed in the Directors' Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

The investment management fee due for the year ended 30 November 2023 amounted to £2,518,000 (2022: £3,025,000). At the year end, £1,864,000 was outstanding in respect of management fees.

For the year ended 30 November 2023, there was no performance fee payable (2022: £nil). The total accrual of performance fee for all rolling two year performance periods amounted to £2,014,000 (2022: £nil;), calculated as follows:

• For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2023, the Company has underperformed the benchmark by 5.9% as at 30 November 2023. No performance fee relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report.

• For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2024, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 1.9% as at 30 November 2023. A performance fee of £2,014,000 relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report.

In addition to the above services, BIM (UK) has provided marketing services. The total fees paid or payable for these services for the year ended 30 November 2023 amounted to £149,000 excluding VAT (2022: £153,000). Marketing fees of £269,000 (2022: £120,000) were outstanding at the year end.

The Company has an investment in the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund of £24,328,000 (2022: £58,690,000) which for the year ended 30 November 2023 and 30 November 2022 has been presented in the financial statements as a cash equivalent.

The ultimate holding company of the Manager and the Investment Manager is BlackRock, Inc., a company incorporated in Delaware USA.

As at 30 November 2022, the Board consisted of six non-executive Directors, all of whom were considered to be independent by the Board*. None of the Directors has a service contract with the Company. For the year ended 30 November 2023, the Chairman received an annual fee of £46,700, the Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee received an annual fee of £35,359 and each other Director received an annual fee of £31,700. With effect from 1 December 2023 the Chairman will receive an annual fee of £48,800, the Chairman of the Audit and Management Engagement Committee will receive an annual fee of £38,700, the Senior Independent Director will receive an annual fee of £34,100 and each other Director will receive an annual fee of £33,100.

As at 30 November 2023, all members of the Board held shares in the Company. Christopher Samuel held 65,606 ordinary shares, Louise Nash held 3,900 ordinary shares, Angela Lane held 11,673 ordinary shares, Nigel Burton held 16,570 ordinary shares, Merryn Somerset Webb held 3,727 ordinary shares and Glen Suarez held 4,800 ordinary shares.

All of the holdings of the Directors are beneficial. Since the year end there have been no further changes to the Directors' share interests.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILTIES IN RESPECT OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and Financial Statements, (including the Directors' Remuneration Report) in accordance with applicable United Kingdom law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law, the Directors are required to prepare the financial statements in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

In preparing these Financial Statements, the Directors are required to:

· present fairly the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company;

· select suitable accounting policies in accordance with IAS 8, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors' and then apply them consistently;

· present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

· make judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent;

· state whether the Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the Financial Statements;

· provide additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006, is insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Company's financial position and financial performance; and

· prepare the Financial Statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that the Financial Statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. The Directors are also responsible for preparing the Strategic Report, the Directors' Report, the Directors' Remuneration Report and the Corporate Governance Statement in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 and applicable regulations, including the requirements of the Listing Rules and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Directors have delegated responsibility to the Investment Manager and the AIFM for the maintenance and integrity of the Company's corporate and financial information included on BlackRock's website. Legislation in the United Kingdom governing the preparation and dissemination of Financial Statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

Each of the Directors, whose names are listed within the Annual Report and Accounts, confirms to the best of his or her knowledge that:

· the Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and net loss of the Company; and

· the Annual Report and Financial Statements include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces.

The 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code also requires Directors to ensure that the Annual Report and Financial Statements are fair, balanced and understandable. In order to reach a conclusion on this matter, the Board has requested that the Audit Committee advise on whether it considers that the Annual Report and Financial Statements fulfil these requirements. The process by which the Committee has reached these conclusions is set out in the Audit Committee's report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts. As a result, the Board has concluded that the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provided the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

FOR AND ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

CHRISTOPHER SAMUEL

Chairman

2 February 2024

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2023

2023 2022



Notes Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Income from investments held at fair value through profit or loss 3 15,981 - 15,981 12,585 91 12,676 Net income from derivatives 3 830 - 830 1,526 - 1,526 Other income 3 1,139 - 1,139 749 - 749 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total income 17,950 - 17,950 14,860 91 14,951 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net loss on investments held at fair value through profit or loss - (28,389) (28,389) - (250,583) (250,583) Net loss on foreign exchange - (114) (114) - (676) (676) Net profit/(loss) from derivatives - 242 242 - (55,673) (55,673) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 17,950 (28,261) (10,311) 14,860 (306,841) (291,981) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Expenses Investment management and performance fees 4 (629) (3,903) (4,532) (756) (2,269) (3,025) Other operating expenses 5 (792) (20) (812) (843) (20) (863) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total operating expenses (1,421) (3,923) (5,344) (1,599) (2,289) (3,888) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before finance costs and taxation 16,529 (32,184) (15,655) 13,261 (309,130) (295,869) Finance costs (25) (75) (100) (5) (15) (20) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities before taxation 16,504 (32,259) (15,755) 13,256 (309,145) (295,889) Taxation 6 - 6 1 - 1 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Net profit/(loss) on ordinary activities after taxation 16,510 (32,259) (15,749) 13,257 (309,145) (295,888) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (pence) 7 16.56 (32.36) (15.80) 12.95 (302.05) (289.10) ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The total columns of this statement represent the Company's Statement of Comprehensive Income, prepared in accordance with UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS). The supplementary revenue and capital accounts are both prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations. No operations were acquired or discontinued during the year. All income is attributable to the equity holders of the Company.

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income/(loss) (2022: £nil). The net profit/(loss) for the year disclosed above represents the Company's total comprehensive income/(loss).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2023













Notes Called

up share

capital

£'000 Share

premium

account

£'000 Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000

Special

reserve

£'000

Capital

reserves

£'000

Revenue

reserve

£'000



Total

£'000 For the year ended 30 November 2023 At 30 November 2022 5,160 242,122 11,905 33,038 327,883 13,249 633,357 Total comprehensive (loss)/income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - - (32,259) 16,510 (15,749) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares bought back into treasury 8 - - - (29,646) - - (29,646) Share buyback costs 8 - - - (161) - - (161) Dividends paid1 6 - - - - - (11,876) (11,876) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2023 5,160 242,122 11,905 3,231 295,624 17,883 575,925 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= For the year ended 30 November 2022 At 30 November 2021 5,072 225,660 11,905 44,582 637,028 10,901 935,148 Total comprehensive (loss)/income: Net (loss)/profit for the year - - - - (309,145) 13,257 (295,888) Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares issued 88 16,479 - - - - 16,567 Share issue costs - (17) - - - - (17) Ordinary shares bought back into treasury - - - (11,487) - - (11,487) Share purchase costs - - - (57) - - (57) Dividends paid1 6 - - - - - (10,909) (10,909) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2022 5,160 242,122 11,905 33,038 327,883 13,249 633,357 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

1 Final dividend of 8.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2022, declared on 10 February 2023 and paid on 31 March 2023 and interim dividend of 3.30p per share for the year ended 30 November 2023, declared on 27 July 2023 and paid on 1 September 2023.

2 Final dividend of 8.00p per share for the year ended 30 November 2021, declared on 7 February 2022 and paid on 31 March 2022 and interim dividend of 2.60p per share for the year ended 30 November 2022, declared on 20 July 2022 and paid on 26 August 2022.

For information on the Company's distributable reserves please refer to note 15 contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2023





Notes 2023

£'000 2022

£'000 Non current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 557,594 576,771 --------------- --------------- Current assets Other receivables 2,280 3,131 Derivative financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss 703 4,800 Current tax asset 365 174 Cash collateral pledged with brokers 775 - Cash and cash equivalents 24,328 58,793 --------------- --------------- Total current assets 28,451 66,898 ========= ========= Total assets 586,045 643,669 ========= ========= Current liabilities Other payables (7,740) (2,240) Derivative financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss (1,454) (2,202) Bank overdraft (306) - Liability for cash collateral received (620) (5,870) --------------- --------------- Total current liabilities (10,120) (10,312) ========= ========= Net assets 575,925 633,357 ========= ========= Equity attributable to equity holders Called up share capital 8 5,160 5,160 Share premium account 242,122 242,122 Capital redemption reserve 11,905 11,905 Special reserve 3,231 33,038 Capital reserves 295,624 327,883 Revenue reserve 17,883 13,249 --------------- --------------- Total equity 575,925 633,357 ========= ========= Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 7 600.72 626.10 ========= =========

CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2023



2023

£'000 2022

£'000 Operating activities Net loss on ordinary activities after taxation (15,755) (295,889) Add back finance costs 100 20 Net loss on investments held at fair value through profit or loss (including transaction costs) 28,389 250,583 Net (profit)/loss from derivatives (including transaction costs) (242) 55,673 Financing costs on derivatives (2,324) (1,101) Net loss on foreign exchange 114 676 Sales of investments held at fair value through profit or loss 207,680 325,600 Purchases of investments held at fair value through profit or loss (216,892) (231,750) Net receipts/(payments) on closure of derivatives 5,915 (65,886) Increase in other receivables (470) (279) Increase/(decrease) in other payables 2,892 (8,169) Decrease/(increase) in amounts due from brokers 1,321 (998) Increase/(decrease) in amounts due to brokers 2,365 (2,599) Net cash collateral (pledged)/received (6,025) 13,250 --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow from operating activities before taxation 7,068 39,131 Taxation paid (185) (92) --------------- --------------- Net cash inflow from operating activities 6,883 39,039 ========= ========= Financing activities Interest paid (100) (20) Cash proceeds from ordinary shares issued - 17,680 Cash paid for ordinary shares bought back into treasury (29,564) (11,544) Dividends paid (11,876) (10,909) --------------- --------------- Net cash outflow from financing activities (41,540) (4,793) ========= ========= (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (34,657) 34,246 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (114) (676) --------------- --------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (34,771) 33,570 ========= ========= Cash and cash equivalents at start of year 58,793 25,223 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 24,022 58,793 --------------- --------------- Comprised of: Cash at bank - 103 Bank overdraft (306) - Cash Fund1 24,328 58,690 --------------- --------------- 24,022 58,793 ========= =========

1 Cash Fund represents funds held on deposit with the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2023

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITY

The principal activity of the Company is that of an investment trust company within the meaning of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010.

2. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The principal accounting policies adopted by the Company have been applied consistently, other than where new policies have been adopted and are set out below.

(a) Basis of preparation

On 31 December 2020, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union at that date was brought into UK law and became UK-adopted International Accounting Standards (IAS), with future changes being subject to endorsement by the UK Endorsement Board and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 as applicable to companies reporting under those standards.

The Financial Statements have been prepared under the historic cost convention modified by the revaluation of certain financial assets and financial liabilities held at fair value through profit or loss and in accordance with UK-adopted IAS. All of the Company's operations are of a continuing nature.

Insofar as the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for investment trust companies and venture capital trusts issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC) in October 2019 and updated in July 2022 is compatible with UK-adopted IAS, the Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the guidance set out in the SORP.

Substantially all of the assets of the Company consist of securities that are readily realisable and, accordingly, the Directors are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future for the period to 2 February 2025, being a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of the Financial Statements and therefore consider the going concern assumption to be appropriate. The Directors have reviewed the income and expense projections and the liquidity of the investment portfolio in making their assessment.

The Directors have considered the impact of climate change on the value of the investments included in the Financial Statements and have concluded that:

· there was no further impact of climate change to be considered as the investments are valued based on market pricing as required by IFRS 13; and

· the risk is adequately captured in the assumptions and inputs used in measurement of Level 3 assets, if any, as noted in note 16 of the Financial Statements.

The Directors have considered the impact of climate change on the value of the investments included in the Financial Statements and have concluded that there was no further impact of climate change to be considered as the investments are valued based on market pricing as required by IFRS 13.

None of the Company's other assets and liabilities were considered to be potentially impacted by climate change.

The Company's Financial Statements are presented in Sterling, which is the functional currency of the Company and the currency of the primary economic environment in which the Company operates. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (£'000) except where otherwise indicated.

Adoption of new and amended International Accounting Standards and interpretations:

IFRS 9 - Fees in the '10 per cent' Test for Derecognition of Financial Liabilities (effective 1 January 2022). The InternationalAccounting Standards Board (IASB) has amended IFRS 9 Financial Instruments to clarify the fees that a company includes when assessing whether the terms of a new or modified financial liability are substantially different from the terms of the original financial liability.

Relevant International Accounting Standards that have yet to be adopted:

IFRS 17 - Insurance contracts (effective 1 January 2023). This standard replaces IFRS 4, which currently permits a widerange of accounting practices in accounting for insurance contracts. IFRS 17 will fundamentally change the accounting by all entities that issue insurance contracts and investment contracts with discretionary participation features.

This standard is unlikely to have any impact on the Company as it has no insurance contracts.

IAS 12 - Deferred tax related to assets and liabilities arising from a single transaction (effective 1 January 2023). The IASBhas amended IAS 12 Income Taxes to require companies to recognise deferred tax on particular transactions that, on initial recognition, give rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. According to the amended guidance, a temporary difference that arises on initial recognition of an asset or liability is not subject to the initial recognition exemption if that transaction gave rise to equal amounts of taxable and deductible temporary differences. These amendments might have a significant impact on the preparation of financial statements by companies that have substantial balances of right-of-use assets, lease liabilities, decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities. The impact for those affected would be the recognition of additional deferred tax assets and liabilities.

The amendment of this standard is unlikely to have any significant impact on the Company.

IAS 8 - Definition of accounting estimates (effective 1 January 2023). The IASB has amended IAS 8 Accounting Policies,Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors to help distinguish between accounting policies and accounting estimates, replacing the definition of accounting estimates.

IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 - Disclosure of accounting policies (effective 1 January 2023). The IASB has amendedIAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements to help preparers in deciding which accounting policies to disclose in their financial statements by stating that an entity is now required to disclose material accounting policies instead of significant accounting policies.

IAS 1 Classification of liabilities as current or non-current (effective 1 January 2024). The IASB has amended IAS 1Presentation of Financial Statements to clarify its requirement for the presentation of liabilities depending on the rights that exist at the end of the reporting period. The amendment requires liabilities to be classified as non-current if the entity has a substantive right to defer settlement for at least 12 months at the end of the reporting period. The amendment no longer refers to unconditional rights.

IAS 12 - International Tax Reform Pillar Two Model Rules (effective 1 January 2023). The IASB has published amendmentsto IAS 12 Income Taxes to respond to stakeholders' concerns about the potential implications of the imminent implementation of the OECD pillar two rules on the accounting for income taxes. The amendment is an exception to the requirements in IAS 12 that an entity does not recognise and does not disclose information about deferred tax assets as liabilities related to the OECD pillar two income taxes and a requirement that current tax expenses must be disclosed separately to pillar two income taxes.

None of the standards that have been issued but are not yet effective are expected to have a material impact on the Company.

(b) Presentation of the Statement of Comprehensive Income

In order to better reflect the activities of an investment trust company and in accordance with guidance issued by the AIC, supplementary information which analyses the Statement of Comprehensive Income between items of a revenue and a capital nature has been presented alongside the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

(c) Segmental reporting

The Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business being investment business.

(d) Income

Dividends receivable on equity shares are recognised as revenue for the year on an ex-dividend basis. Where no ex-dividend date is available, dividends receivable on or before the year end are treated as revenue for the year. Provision is made for any dividends not expected to be received. Special dividends, if any, are treated as a capital or a revenue receipt depending on the facts or circumstances of each particular case. The return on a debt security is recognised on a time apportionment basis so as to reflect the effective yield on the debt security.

Deposit interest receivable is accounted for on an accruals basis. Interest income from the Cash Fund is accounted for on an accruals basis.

Where the Company has elected to receive its dividends in the form of additional shares rather than in cash, the cash equivalent of the dividend is recognised as income. Any excess in the value of the shares received over the amount of the cash dividend is recognised in capital.

(e) Expenses

All expenses, including finance costs, are accounted for on an accruals basis. Expenses have been charged wholly to the revenue column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income, except as follows:

· expenses which are incidental to the acquisition or sale of an investment are charged to the capital column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. Details of transaction costs on the purchases and sales of investments are disclosed within note 10 to the Financial Statements contained within the Annual Report and Accounts;

· expenses are treated as capital where a connection with the maintenance or enhancement of the value of the investments can be demonstrated;

· the investment management fee and finance costs have been allocated 25% to the revenue account and 75% to the capital account column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income in line with the Board's expected long term split of returns, in the form of capital gains and income, respectively, from the investment portfolio; and

· performance fees are allocated 100% to the capital column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income as fees are generated in connection with enhancing the value of the investment portfolio.

(f) Taxation

The tax expense represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax. The tax currently payable is based on the taxable profit for the year. Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the Statement of Comprehensive Income because it excludes items of income or expenses that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Company's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that were applicable at the balance sheet date.

Where expenses are allocated between capital and revenue accounts, any tax relief in respect of expenses is allocated between capital and revenue returns on the marginal basis using the Company's effective rate of corporation tax for the accounting period.

Deferred taxation is recognised in respect of all temporary differences that have originated but not reversed at the financial reporting date, where transactions or events that result in an obligation to pay more taxation in the future or right to pay less taxation in the future have occurred at the financial reporting date. This is subject to deferred taxation assets only being recognised if it is considered more likely than not that there will be suitable profits from which the future reversal of the temporary differences can be deducted. Deferred taxation assets and liabilities are measured at the rates applicable to the legal jurisdictions in which they arise.

(g) Investments held at fair value through profit or loss

In accordance with IFRS 9, the Company classifies its investments at initial recognition as held at fair value through profit or loss and are managed and evaluated on a fair value basis in accordance with its investment strategy and business model.

All investments are measured initially and subsequently at fair value through profit or loss. Purchases of investments are recognised on a trade date basis. Sales of investments are recognised at the trade date of the disposal.

The fair value of the financial investments is based on their quoted bid price at the financial reporting date, without deduction for the estimated selling costs. This policy applies to all current and non-current asset investments held by the Company.

Changes in the value of investments held at fair value through profit or loss and gains and losses on disposal are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as "Net profit/(loss) on investments held at fair value through profit or loss". Also included within the heading are transaction costs in relation to the purchase or sale of investments.

For all financial instruments not traded in an active market, the fair value is determined by using various valuation techniques. Valuation techniques include market approach (i.e., using recent arm's length market transactions adjusted as necessary and reference to the current market value of another instrument that is substantially the same) and the income approach (e.g., discounted cash flow analysis and option pricing models making use of available and supportable market data where possible). See note 2(o) below.

(h) Derivatives

The Company can hold long and short positions in contracts for difference (CFDs) and index futures which are held at fair value based on the bid prices of the underlying securities in respect of long positions and the offer prices of the underlying securities in respect of short positions.

Profits and losses on derivative transactions are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income. They are shown in the capital column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income if they are of a capital nature and are shown in the revenue column of the Statement of Comprehensive Income if they are of a revenue nature. To the extent that any profits or losses are of a mixed revenue and capital nature, they are apportioned between revenue and capital accordingly. Derivative assets and derivative liabilities that are subject to netting arrangements are offset in the Statement of Financial Position.

(i) Other receivables and other payables

Other receivables and other payables do not carry any interest and are short term in nature and are accordingly stated on an amortised cost basis.

(j) Dividends payable

Under IAS, final dividends should not be accrued in the Financial Statements unless they have been approved by shareholders before the financial reporting date. Interim dividends should not be recognised in the Financial Statements unless they have been paid.

Dividends payable to equity shareholders are recognised in the Statement of Changes in Equity.

(k) Foreign currency translation

Transactions involving foreign currencies are converted at the rate ruling at the date of the transaction. Foreign currency monetary assets and liabilities and non-monetary assets held at fair value are translated into Sterling at the rate ruling on the financial reporting date. Foreign exchange differences arising on translation are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as a revenue or capital item depending on the income or expense to which they relate. For investment transactions and investments held at the year end, denominated in a foreign currency, the resulting gains or losses are included in the gain on investments held at fair value through profit or loss in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

(l) Cash and cash equivalents

Cash comprises cash in hand and on demand deposits. Cash equivalents are short term, highly liquid investments that are readily convertible to known amounts of cash and that are subject to an insignificant risk of changes in value.

The Cash Fund is managed by BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited and is subject to fees and expenses which are capped at 0.03% of the NAV. The investment is managed as part of the Company's cash and cash equivalents as defined under IAS 7 and is presented as a cash equivalent in the Financial Statements.

(m) Bank borrowings

Bank overdrafts are recorded as the proceeds received. Finance charges, including any premium payable on settlement or redemption and direct issue costs, are accounted for on an accruals basis in the Statement of Comprehensive Income using the effective interest rate method and are added to the carrying amount of the instruments to the extent that they are not settled in the period in which they arise.

(n) Share repurchases, share reissues and new share issues

Shares repurchased and subsequently cancelled - share capital is reduced by the nominal value of the shares repurchased, and the capital redemption reserve is correspondingly increased in accordance with Section 733 of the Companies Act 2006. The full cost of the repurchase is charged to the special reserve.

Shares repurchased and held in treasury - the full cost of the repurchase is charged to the special reserve.

Where treasury shares are subsequently re-issued:

· amounts received to the extent of the repurchase price are credited to the special reserve; and

· any surplus received in excess of the repurchase price is taken to the share premium account.

Where new shares are issued, the par value is taken to called up share capital and amounts received to the extent of any surplus received in excess of the par value are taken to the share premium account.

Share issue costs are charged to the share premium account. Costs on share reissues are charged to the special reserve and capital reserves.

(o) Critical accounting estimates and judgements

The Directors of the Company make estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The resulting accounting estimates and assumptions will, by definition, seldom equal the related actual results. Estimates and judgements are regularly evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. The Directors do not believe that any accounting judgements or estimates have a significant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. There are no critical accounting estimates or judgements.

3. INCOME



2023

£'000 2022

£'000 Investment income: UK dividends 12,201 9,654 UK special dividends 1,464 839 UK REIT dividends 610 509 Overseas dividends 1,706 1,515 UK stock dividends - 68 --------------- --------------- Total investment income1 15,981 12,585 ========= ========= Net income from derivatives 830 1,526 Other income: Deposit interest 3 111 Interest from Cash Fund 1,083 594 Collateral interest 53 44 1,139 749 --------------- --------------- Total income 17,950 14,860 ========= =========

1 UK and overseas dividends are presented based on the country of domicile of the respective underlying portfolio company.

Dividends and interest received in cash during the year amounted to £15,499,000 and £1,191,000 (2022: £12,223,000 and £615,000).

No special dividends have been recognised in capital during the year (2022: £91,000).

4. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AND PERFORMANCE FEES

2023 2022

Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Revenue

£'000 Capital

£'000 Total

£'000 Investment management fee 629 1,889 2,518 756 2,269 3,025 Performance fee - 2,014 2,014 - - - --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total 629 3,903 4,532 756 2,269 3,025 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

Investment Management fees

The investment management fee is calculated at the rate of 0.35% per annum on month end Gross Assets. For the purposes of this note, Gross Assets are defined as the value of the portfolio of the Company, including uninvested cash, with the portfolio valuation based on value at risk (with value at risk being the gross asset value of the long-only portfolio plus the gross value of the underlying equities, long and short, to which the Company is exposed through derivatives including CFDs and index futures). The management fee is charged 25% to the revenue account and 75% to the capital account of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. There is no additional fee for company secretarial and administration services.

Performance fees

The performance fee is calculated at the rate of 15% of the outperformance of the Company. For the purpose of this note, outperformance is defined as the amount by which the annualised percentage Net Asset Value total return of the Company arithmetically exceeds the annualised percentage return of the Benchmark Index, measured over a rolling two-year performance period. This rate is applied to the average Gross Assets, in that rolling two-year performance period. Outperformance is the amount by which the Net Asset Value total return arithmetically exceeds the Benchmark Index total return.

There is a cap on the annual total management and performance fees of 1.25% per financial year of the average Gross Assets over the rolling two-year performance period (the "Cap" or "Capped Amount") which has the effect of capping the annual performance fees at circa 0.9% of average Gross Assets and which means that the performance fee from any performance period will not exceed 0.9% of average Gross Assets for the relevant performance period.

The performance fee is calculated daily for the rolling two-year performance period ending 30 November 2023 and the rolling two-year performance period ending 30 November 2024 and, accruals are made in the NAV subject to the Cap. The performance fee is payable on 30 November each year in relation to the rolling two-year performance period ending on that date. The accrual is calculated applying the following assumptions:

· The Benchmark Index remains unchanged;

· The Net Asset Value total return performs in line with the Benchmark Index total return for the remainder of the respective rolling two-year performance periods ending 30 November 2023 and 30 November 2024; and

· The future value of Gross Assets for performance fee purposes is the same at the balance sheet date.

The amount of outperformance on which a performance fee has not been paid in a financial year due to the application of the Cap will be carried forward to offset against future shortfall returns. As at 1 December 2023, the carried forward unpaid net outperformance, net of prior period shortfall returns, available to offset against future shortfall returns was 4.8% (1 December 2022: 10.7%). On the first day of the financial year, due to the application of the Cap in the prior financial year, any performance fee for the ongoing rolling two-year performance period not yet recognised is accrued in the daily NAV released to the London Stock Exchange on that day.

Performance fees have been wholly allocated to the capital account of the Statement of Comprehensive Income as the performance has been predominantly generated through capital returns from the investment portfolio. For the year ended 30 November 2023, the total accrual of performance fee for all rolling two-year performance periods amounted to £2,014,000 (2022: £nil), calculated as follows:

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2023, the Company has underperformed the benchmark by 5.9% as at 30 November 2023. No performance fee relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report.

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2024, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 1.9% as at 30 November 2023. A performance fee of £2,014,000 relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report, which does not become payable until 30 November 2024, subject to the ongoing performance of the Company.

5. OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES



2023

£'000 2022

£'000 Allocated to revenue: Custody fee 7 8 Auditor's remuneration1 58 52 Registrar's fee 44 45 Directors' emoluments2 224 205 Broker fees 36 35 Depositary fees 70 83 Marketing fees 149 153 FCA fees 27 28 Printing and postage fees 43 42 AIC fees 21 21 Stock exchange listing fees 31 102 Write back of prior year expenses3 (12) (26) Other administrative costs 94 95 --------------- --------------- 792 843 ========= ========= Allocated to capital: Custody transaction charges4 20 20 --------------- --------------- 812 863 ========= ========= The Company's ongoing charges5, calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding performance fees, finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation, prior year expenses written back and certain non-recurring items, were: 0.54% 0.54% The Company's ongoing charges5, calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses and including performance fees but excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation, prior year expenses written back and certain non-recurring items, were: 0.87% 0.54% ========= =========

1 No non-audit services were provided by the Company's auditors.

2 Further information on Directors' emoluments can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts. The Company has no employees.

3 Relates to Directors' recruitment fees, miscellaneous fees and postage fees written back during the year (2022: Directors' expenses, legal fees, registration fees and miscellaneous fees).

4 For the year ended 30 November 2023, expenses of £20,000 (2022: £20,000) were charged to the capital account of the Statement of Comprehensive Income. These relate to transaction costs charged by the Custodian on sale and purchase trades.

5 Alternative Performance Measures, see Glossary contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

6. DIVIDENDS



Dividends paid on equity shares:

Record date

Payment date 2023

£'000 2022

£'000 Final dividend of 8.50p per share for the year ended 30 November 2022 (2021: 8.00p) 24 February 2023 31 March 2023 8,595 8,255 Interim dividend of 3.30p per share for the year ended 30 November 2023 (2022: 2.60p) 4 August 2023 1 September 2023 3,281 2,654 --------------- --------------- 11,876 10,909 ========= =========

The total dividends payable in respect of the year ended 30 November 2023 which form the basis of Section 1158 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 and Section 833 of the Companies Act 2006, and the amounts proposed, meet the relevant requirements as set out in this legislation.



Dividends paid or declared on equity shares: 2023

£'000 2022

£'000 Interim dividend of 3.30p per share for the year ended 30 November 2023 (2022: 2.60p) 3,281 2,654 Final dividend of 11.45p per share for the year ended 30 November 20231 (2022: 8.50p) 10,911 8,595 --------------- --------------- 14,192 11,249 ========= =========

1 Based on 95,291,492 ordinary shares in issue on 31 January 2024.

7. EARNINGS AND NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

Total revenue, capital loss and net asset value per ordinary share are shown below and have been calculated using the following:





Year ended

30 November

2023 Year ended

30 November

2022 Net revenue profit attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) 16,510 13,257 Net capital loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) (32,259) (309,145) --------------- --------------- Total loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (£'000) (15,749) (295,888) ========= ========= Equity shareholders' funds (£'000) 575,925 633,357 --------------- --------------- The weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year on which the earnings per ordinary share was calculated was: 99,704,909 102,346,782 The actual number of ordinary shares in issue at the year end on which the net asset value per ordinary share was calculated was: 95,872,161 101,158,864 --------------- --------------- Loss per ordinary share Revenue earnings per share (pence) - basic and diluted 16.56 12.95 Capital loss per share (pence) - basic and diluted (32.36) (302.05) --------------- --------------- Total loss per share (pence) - basic and diluted (15.80) (289.10) ========= =========





As at

30 November

2023 As at

30 November

2022 Net asset value per ordinary share (pence) 600.72 626.10 Ordinary share price (pence) 579.00 595.00 ========= =========

There were no dilutive securities at the year end.

8. CALLED UP SHARE CAPIAL





Ordinary shares

in issue

number Treasury

shares

number Total

shares

number Nominal

value

£'000 Allotted, called up and fully paid share capital comprised: Ordinary shares of 5 pence each At 30 November 2022 101,158,864 2,051,000 103,209,864 5,160 Ordinary shares bought back into treasury (5,286,703) 5,286,703 - - --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2023 95,872,161 7,337,703 103,209,864 5,160 ========= ========= ========= =========

During the year ended 30 November 2023, the Company bought back 5,286,703 shares into treasury (2022: 2,051,000) for a total consideration of £29,807,000 (2022: £11,544,000) including costs.

During the year ended 30 November 2023, no new shares were issued (2022: 1,773,900 new shares for a total consideration of £16,550,000 including costs).

Since 30 November 2023 and up to 31 January 2024, no shares have been reissued. 580,669 shares have been bought back into treasury for a total consideration of £3,519,000.

The ordinary shares give shareholders voting rights, the entitlement to all of the capital growth in the Company's assets and to all income from the Company that is resolved to be distributed.



9. RESERVES

Distributable reserves





















Share

premium

account

£'000







Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000









Special

reserve

£'000



Capital

reserve

arising on

investments

sold

£'000 Capital

reserve

arising on

revaluation

of

investments

held

£'000









Revenue

reserve

£'000 At 30 November 2022 242,122 11,905 33,038 321,274 6,609 13,249 Movement during the year: Total comprehensive income/(loss): Profit/(loss) for the year - - - 1,455 (33,714) 16,510 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares bought back into treasury - - (29,646) - - - Share buyback costs - - (161) - - - Dividends paid - - - - - (11,876) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2023 242,122 11,905 3,231 322,729 (27,105) 17,883 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= Distributable reserves





















Share

premium

account

£'000







Capital

redemption

reserve

£'000









Special

reserve

£'000



Capital

reserve

arising on

investments

sold

£'000 Capital

reserve

arising on

revaluation

of

investments

held

£'000









Revenue

reserve

£'000 At 30 November 2021 225,660 11,905 44,582 398,865 238,163 10,901 Movement during the year: Total comprehensive (loss)/income: (Loss)/profit for the year - - - (77,591) (231,554) 13,257 Transactions with owners, recorded directly to equity: Ordinary shares issued 16,479 - - - - - Share issue costs (17) - - - - - Ordinary shares bought back into treasury - - (11,487) - - - Share purchase costs - - (57) - - - Dividends paid - - - - - (10,909) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- At 30 November 2022 242,122 11,905 33,038 321,274 6,609 13,249 ========= ========= ========= ========= ========= =========

The share premium account and capital redemption reserves are not distributable reserves under the Companies Act 2006. In accordance with ICAEW Technical Release 02/17BL on Guidance on Realised and Distributable Profits under the Companies Act 2006, the special reserve and capital reserves may be used as distributable reserves for all purposes and, in particular, the repurchase by the Company of its ordinary shares and for payments such as dividends. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, the special reserve, capital reserves and the revenue reserve may be distributed by way of dividend. As 30 November 2023, there was no gain on capital reserve arising on the revaluation of investments (2022: gain of £6,609,000). The gain on revaluation of investments is subject to fair value movements and may not be readily realisable at short notice, as such any gains may not be entirely distributable. The investments are subject to financial risks; as such capital reserves (arising on investments sold) and the revenue reserve may not be entirely distributable if a loss occurred during the realisation of these investments.

10. VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Financial assets and financial liabilities are either carried in the Statement of Financial Position at their fair value (investments and derivatives) or at an amount which is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends and interest receivable, due to brokers, accruals, cash at bank and bank overdrafts). IFRS 13 requires the Company to classify fair value measurements using a fair value hierarchy that reflects the significance of inputs used in making the measurements. The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note 2(g) to the Financial Statements above.

Categorisation within the hierarchy has been determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of the relevant asset or liability.

The fair value hierarchy has the following levels:

Level 1 - Quoted market price for identical instruments in active markets

A financial instrument is regarded as quoted in an active market if quoted prices are readily available from an exchange, dealer, broker, industry group, pricing service or regulatory agency and those prices represent actual and regularly occurring market transactions on an arm's length basis. The Company does not adjust the quoted price for these instruments.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques using observable inputs

This category includes instruments valued using quoted prices for similar instruments in markets that are considered less than active, or other valuation techniques where all significant inputs are directly or indirectly observable from market data.

Valuation techniques used for non-standardised financial instruments such as options, currency swaps and other over-the-counter derivatives include the use of comparable recent arm's length transactions, reference to other instruments that are substantially the same, discounted cash flow analysis, option pricing models and other valuation techniques commonly used by market participants making the maximum use of market inputs and relying as little as possible on entity specific inputs.

As at the year end the long and short derivative positions were valued using the underlying equity bid price (offer price in respect of short positions) and the contract price at the inception of the trade or at the trade reset date. There have been no changes to the valuation technique since the previous year or as at the date of this report.

Contracts for difference have been classified as Level 2 investments as their valuation has been based on market observable inputs represented by the market prices of the underlying quoted securities to which these contracts expose the Company.

Level 3 - Valuation techniques using significant unobservable inputs

This category includes all instruments where the valuation technique includes inputs not based on market data and these inputs could have a significant impact on the instrument's valuation.

This category also includes instruments that are valued based on quoted prices for similar instruments where significant entity determined adjustments or assumptions are required to reflect differences between the instruments and instruments for which there is no active market. The Investment Manager considers observable data to be that market data that is readily available, regularly distributed or updated, reliable and verifiable, not proprietary, and provided by independent sources that are actively involved in the relevant market.

The level in the fair value hierarchy within which the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirety is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. If a fair value measurement uses observable inputs that require significant adjustment based on unobservable inputs, that measurement is a Level 3 measurement.

Assessing the significance of a particular input to the fair value measurement in its entirety requires judgement, considering factors specific to the asset or liability including an assessment of the relevant risks including but not limited to credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk, business risk and sustainability risk. The determination of what constitutes 'observable' inputs requires significant judgement by the Investment Manager and these risks are adequately captured in the assumptions and inputs used in measurement of Level 3 assets or liabilities.

Fair values of financial assets and financial liabilities

The table below sets out fair value measurements using the IFRS 13 fair value hierarchy.

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss at 30 November 2023 Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 557,594 - - 557,594 Contracts for difference (fair value) - 703 - 703 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Liabilities: - Contracts for difference (fair value) - (1,352) - (1,352) Index future (102) - - (102) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 557,492 (649) - 556,843 ========= ========= ========= =========

Financial assets/(liabilities) at fair value through profit or loss at 30 November 2022 Level 1

£'000 Level 2

£'000 Level 3

£'000 Total

£'000 Assets: Equity investments 576,771 - - 576,771 Contracts for difference (fair value) - 4,800 - 4,800 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Liabilities: Contracts for difference (fair value) - (2,202) - (2,202) --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- 576,771 2,598 - 579,369 ========= ========= ========= =========

There were no transfers between levels for financial assets and financial liabilities during the year recorded at fair value as at 30 November 2023 and 30 November 2022. The Company did not hold any Level 3 securities throughout the financial year or as at 30 November 2023 (2022: nil).

For exchange listed equity investments, the quoted price is the bid price. Contracts for difference are valued based on the bid price of the underlying quoted securities that the contracts relate to. Substantially, all investments are valued based on unadjusted quoted market prices. Where such quoted prices are readily available in an active market, such prices are not required to be assessed or adjusted for any price related risks, including climate risk, in accordance with the fair value related requirements of the Company's financial reporting framework.

11. RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURE

Directors' emoluments

At the date of this report, the Board consists of six Non-executive Directors, all of whom are considered to be independent of the Manager by the Board.

Disclosures of the Directors' interests in the ordinary shares of the Company and fees and expenses payable to the Directors are set out in the Directors' Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts. At 30 November 2023 £18,000 (2022: £17,000) was outstanding in respect of Directors' fees.

Significant Holdings

The following investors are:

a. funds managed by the BlackRock Group or are affiliates of BlackRock, Inc. (Related BlackRock Funds) or

b. investors (other than those listed in (a) above) who held more than 20% of the voting shares in issue in the Company and are as a result, considered to be related parties to the Company (Significant Investors).

As at 30 November 2023



Total % of shares held by Related

BlackRock Funds Total % of shares held by Significant

Investors who are not affiliates of

BlackRock Group or BlackRock, Inc. Number of Significant Investors who

are not affiliates of BlackRock Group or

BlackRock, Inc. 1.34 n/a n/a

As at 30 November 2022



Total % of shares held by Related

BlackRock Funds Total % of shares held by Significant

Investors who are not affiliates of

BlackRock Group or BlackRock, Inc. Number of Significant Investors who

are not affiliates of BlackRock Group or

BlackRock, Inc. 1.84 n/a n/a

12. TRANSACTIONS WITH THE INVESTMENT MANAGER AND AIFM

BlackRock Fund Managers Limited (BFM) provides management and administration services to the Company under a contract which is terminable on six months' notice. BFM has (with the Company's consent) delegated certain portfolio and risk management services, and other ancillary services, to BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited (BIM (UK)). Further details of the investment management contract are disclosed in the Directors' Report contained within the Annual Report and Accounts.

The investment management fee due for the year ended 30 November 2023 amounted to £2,518,000 (2022: £3,025,000). At the year end, £1,864,000 was outstanding in respect of management fees.

For the year ended 30 November 2023, there was no performance fee payable (2022: £nil). The total accrual of performance fee for all rolling two-year performance periods amounted to £2,014,000 (2022: £nil), calculated as follows:

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2023, the Company has underperformed the benchmark by 5.9% as at 30 November 2023. No performance fee relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report.

· For the annualised rolling two-year performance period to 30 November 2024, the Company has outperformed the benchmark by 1.9% as at 30 November 2023. A performance fee of £2,014,000 relating to this performance period has been accrued at the date of this report.

In addition to the above services, BIM (UK) has provided marketing services. The total fees paid or payable for these services for the year ended 30 November 2023 amounted to £149,000 excluding VAT (2022: £153,000). Marketing fees of £269,000 (2022: £120,000) were outstanding at the year end.

The Company has an investment in the BlackRock Institutional Cash Series plc - Sterling Liquid Environmentally Aware Fund of £24,328,000 (2022: £58,690,000) which for the year ended 30 November 2023 and 30 November 2022 has been presented in the financial statements as a cash equivalent.

The ultimate holding company of the Manager and the Investment Manager is BlackRock, Inc., a company incorporated in Delaware USA.

13. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

There were no contingent liabilities at 30 November 2023 (2022: none).

14. PUBLICATION OF NON-STATUTORY ACCOUNTS

The financial information contained in this announcement does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in the Companies Act 2006. The Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023 will be filed with the Registrar of Companies after the Annual General Meeting.

The figures set out above have been reported upon by the auditor, whose report for the year ended 30 November 2023 contains no qualification or statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The comparative figures are extracts from the audited financial statements of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc for the year ended 30 November 2022, which have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor on those financial statements contained no qualification or statement under Section 498 of the Companies Act.

15. ANNUAL REPORT

Copies of the Annual Report and Financial Statements will be sent to members shortly and will be available from the registered office, c/o The Company Secretary, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc, 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL.

16. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

ENDS

The Annual Report will also be available on the BlackRock website at blackrock.com/uk/thrg. Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

