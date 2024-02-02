Telkonet, Inc.: Telkonet Announces Board Member Resignation

WAUKESHA, WI / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Telkonet, Inc. (OTC PINK:TKOI), (the "Company"), announced today Edward L. Helvey resigned as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board) effective January 31, 2024. Mr. Helvey's decision to resign from the Board did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies, or practices. The Company will commence a search to identify a suitable candidate to fill the Board vacancy.

ABOUT TELKONET

Telkonet Inc. is a U.S. company headquartered in Waukesha, WI. An IoT innovator focused on smart automation and energy management, Telkonet enables guests (occupants) to intelligently control energy use based on their preferences, reducing energy consumption, and improving facility management capabilities. In 2022, VDA Group S.p.A. became the Company's majority shareholder. VDA Group S.p.A. is an Italian corporation with 40 years of experience in Guest Room Management Services (GRMS) for the hospitality market with sales companies in the United Kingdom, Middle East, and Asia Pacific operating in more than 50 countries.

