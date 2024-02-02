bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d) Achieves Milestone with Moodrink Launch Across Canadian Market and Celebrates Moodrink's National Listing with Canada's Largest Grocery Retail Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A, WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is thrilled to finally announce the long and highly anticipated official launch (the "Launch") of its flagship product, Moodrink (the "Product") across the Canadian market. Now is the time Moodrink reaches eagerly waiting consumers. The Launch is the first stage of the Company's Canadian rollout campaign, with subsequent stages leading to the further nationwide expansion of Moodrink's presence into additional stores and retail chains.

The Company also announces the national listing of Moodrink with Canada's largest grocery retail chain (the "Chain") through the Company's distribution partner United Natural Food (UNFI) Canada. This milestone listing will comprise 298 stores under the Chain's various banner stores across the country, ensuring Moodrink's extensive reach throughout the provinces and offering a seamless experience for consumers nationwide.

The Chain holds a dominant position in the Canadian grocery retail landscape, boasting millions of loyal customers and generating approximately 2 billion customer transactions per year[1]. With a 27 percent share of the grocery retail industry in Canada[2], the Chain provides an unparalleled opportunity for bettermoo(d) to tap into a vast consumer base, positioning Moodrink for long-term revenue growth.

Research conducted in 2020 indicated that the Canadian milk alternative beverages market is set to reach US$469.8 million in 2025[3]. The national listing with the Chain presents bettermoo(d) with significant market exposure, establishing the Company as an industry leader in the growing dairy alternative sector.

"We are thrilled to launch of Moodrink across Canada, marking a significant milestone for bettermoo(d). This is a new and exciting beginning as we hope to be in more than 2000 stores by the end of the year. We are currently executing our Canadian rollout plan, and this launch serves as the first step with exciting news to follow. Our next step is to expand Moodrink presence into additional stores and retail chains," Nima Bahrami, bettermoo(d) CEO.

Moodrink distinguishes itself with a remarkable nutritional profile, boasting eight grams of plant-based protein per serving and providing an excellent choice for those seeking a satisfying and nutritious beverage. With a rich source of fibre promoting smoother digestion, Moodrink surpasses most 2% milk in nutritional composition. It offers more calcium, reduced sugar and sodium, zero cholesterol, and lower fat content, making it an ideal option for individuals aiming for a balanced and health-conscious lifestyle. Beyond its nutritional excellence, Moodrink delivers an exceptional taste experience, crafted to emulate the richness of traditional dairy beverages from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France, and Austria.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

Nima Bahrami

Chief Executive Officer and Director

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

For further information please contact:

Email: investors@bettermoodfoodcorporation.com

Website: www.bettermoo.com

Phone: 1-855-715-1865

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated commercial production of Moodrink, are forward-looking statements. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations

[1] https://www.arcternventures.com/author/arctern/

[2] https://www.statista.com/statistics/481019/leading-grocery-retailers-by-market-share-canada/ [3] https://agriculture.canada.ca/en/international-trade/market-intelligence/reports/customized-report-service-milk-alternative-beverages-plant-based-beverages-canada-and-united-states SOURCE: bettermoo(d) Food Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com