Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2024) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces that, pursuant to its 10% rolling equity incentive plan, it has approved the grant of 812,500 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 812,500 stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Equity Grant"). The Options are exercisable until February 2, 2029 a price of $0.25 per Option and are subject to vesting provisions. The RSUs will vest and convert into Common Shares, for no additional consideration, in tranches. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Equity Grant, are subject to a hold period expiring June 3, 2024, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company also announces the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement pursuant to an agreement with Trafigura Pte Ltd ("Trafigura"), whereby Trafigura is to invest USD$970,000 to acquire units at CAD$0.25 (each a "Unit"), is now expected to close on or around March 15, 2024, see press releases dated November 6, 2023, December 8, 2023 and December 21, 2023. Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Trafigura Warrant"). Each Trafigura Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share for $0.37 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

