Samstag, 03.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute noch handeln!? - Kommt hier zum Wochenende die "Hebelmeldung"?
Regency Silver Corp.: Regency Silver Announces Extension of Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / Regency Silver Corp. ("Regency Silver" or the "Company", (TSXV:RSMX) and (OTCQB:RSMXF) announces that further to its news release dated January 17, 2024, the Company has extended the closing of its private placement. The closing of the private placement is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further details about Regency Silver please visit the Company's website at www.Regency-Silver.com.

Contact Information
Regency Silver Corp.
Kin Communications Inc.
Phone: 1-604-684-6730
Email: RSMX@kincommunications.com

Bruce Bragagnolo, Executive Chairman
Phone: 1-604-417-9517
Email: bruce@regency-silver.com

Gijsbert Groenewegen, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 1-646-247-1000
Email: gijs@regency-silver.com

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.:
Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to widen at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG 23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG 22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG 23-14.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Regency Silver Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

