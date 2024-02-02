Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 03.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Die große Meldung ist da! Große Kursexplosion gleich am Montag erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTXY | ISIN: CA4104991076 | Ticker-Symbol: 04U1
Frankfurt
02.02.24
08:22 Uhr
0,003 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANNA CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANNA CAPITAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0020,01511:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2024 | 22:36
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hanna Capital Corp.: Hanna Announces Transfer of Listing to NEX

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSX Venture Exchange: HCC) (Frankfurt: 04U1) announces that it has been advised by the TSX Venture Exchange that its listing will be transferred to the NEX Board (the "NEX") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective as of the opening of trading on February 5, 2024. The transfer of the listing to NEX is being made as a result of the Corporation not meeting the TSXV's Tier 2 continued listing requirements. NEX is a separate trading board of the TSXV which provides a trading forum for companies that have fallen below the TSXV's ongoing listing standards.

The Corporation's trading symbol will change from HCC to HCC.H on the effective date as a result of the transfer. The .H symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from other symbols on the main stock list of the TSXV. There is no change in the Company's name or CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

Corporation contact:

Herb Brugh
Director

Tel:
Email:
+1 416.216.0964
info@hannacapitalcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.