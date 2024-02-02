Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 03.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Die große Meldung ist da! Große Kursexplosion gleich am Montag erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSM8 | ISIN: US87978U1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OS
Tradegate
02.02.24
21:17 Uhr
3,900 Euro
+0,160
+4,28 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPEST THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6803,82011:13
3,6603,80002.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.02.2024 | 22:36
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tempest Therapeutics: Tempest Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted two employees nonqualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 45,500 shares of its common stock under the Company's 2023 Inducement Plan.

The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of each of the options vesting on the first anniversary of such employee's start date, and 1/48th of the total shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued employment on each vesting date.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company has a diverse portfolio of novel programs ranging from early research to investigation in a randomized global study in first-line cancer patients. The company's two novel clinical programs, TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, target PPARa and EP2/EP4, respectively, and are advancing through trials designed to study the agents as monotherapies and in combination with approved agents. Tempest is also developing an orally available inhibitor of TREX1, a target that controls activation of the cGAS/STING pathway. Tempest is headquartered in Brisbane, California. More information about Tempest can be found on the company's website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contacts:

Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

1 If approved by the FDA


Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.