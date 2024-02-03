Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2024) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

LBank Weekly Listing, 29th January 2024

Project: SOC

Listing date: 29th January

Key words: SocialFi, Initial Listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.socrates.com/

About: Socrates (SOC) is an innovative Social-Fi platform revolutionizing communication and idea exchange by merging social media with blockchain technology.

Project: CAMLY

Listing date: 29th January

Key words: Web3, BEP20

Official Website: https://camly.co/

About: Camly Coin (CAMLY), the central token of the CamLy Ecosystem, is a multi-dimensional blockchain-based currency powering a diverse array of platforms focused on social networking, investment, entertainment, legal aid, education, and charity, all dedicated to uplifting humanity and the planet, guided by a divinely inspired mission.

Project: 2PED

Listing date: 30th January

Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://2ped.net/

About: 2PED Metaverse (2PED), a metaverse RPG game on the BSC network featuring a secret society at the heart of crypto, captivates a broad audience with its unique strategy, modes, and exciting visuals, while leveraging today's blockchain scalability and exposure.

Project: LZM

Listing date: 31st January

Key words: Others, Mainnet

Official Website: https://milkalliance.io/?lang=en

About: LoungeM (LZM) is a loyalty membership token on the MiL.k platform, awarded to highly contributing users, serving as a standard for determining membership levels and offering premium benefits like discounts and exclusive rewards.

Project: REEL

Listing date: 31st January

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://reelvrcoin.com/

About: REEL (REEL) is building a blockchain-based virtual reality content platform to create a transparent ecosystem for VR creators and users.

Project: BOM

Listing date: 1st February

Key words: AI Mental Healthcare, Initial Listing, KSTA

Official Website: https://www.bomai.io

About: Bit of Mind (BOM) transforms mental health care by leveraging AI and blockchain to enhance accessibility and personalization, offering features like mood tracking and meditation, while prioritizing data privacy and supporting professionals with its Wellness Hub and CareFund.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 22nd January 2024 to 28th January 2024

Weekly Listing Summary January 22 - January 28

Name: STOONE

Weekly gain: 98%

Official Website: https://stoone.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/stoone_usdt/

Name: MOCKJUP

Weekly gain: 136%

Official Website: https://jup.ag/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mockjup_usdt/

Name: HONK

Weekly gain: 59%

Official Website: https://honk.lol/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/honk_usdt/

Name: WEN

Weekly gain: 983%

Official Website: https://www.wenwencoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wen_usdt/

Name: PEAS

Weekly gain: 115%

Official Website: https://peapods.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/peas_usdt/

Name: ASTR

Weekly gain: 125%

Official Website: https://astar.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/astr_usdt/

Name: ONDO

Weekly gain: 114%

Official Website: https://ondo.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ondo_usdt/

Name: AINN

Weekly gain: 155%

Official Website: https://ainn.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ainn_usdt/

Name: AMB

Weekly gain: 91%

Official Website: https://www.ambbi.io/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/amb_usdt/

Name: ECHO

Weekly gain: 479%

Official Website: https://echolink.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/echo_usdt/

Name: ALT

Weekly gain: 312%

Official Website: https://altlayer.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/alt_usdt/

