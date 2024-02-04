Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5300/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly. The Austrian ATX went lower in week 5, we saw a fall of 0,43 percent to 3440 points. In our Private Investor Relations Universe consisting of 35 shares Warimpex, Addiko Bank and UBM were the best performers. News came from Pierer Mobility, FACC, Porr (2), CA Immo (2), Vienna Insurance Group, RBI, UBM, Agrana (2), Bawag and S ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...