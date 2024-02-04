The Austrian ATX went lower in week 5, we saw a fall of 0,43 percent to 3440 points. In our Private Investor Relations Universe consisting of 35 shares Warimpex, Addiko Bank and UBM were the best performers. News came from Pierer Mobility, FACC, Porr (2), CA Immo (2), Vienna Insurance Group, RBI, UBM, Agrana (2), Bawag and S Immo. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,43% to 7.628,81 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 0,17%. Up to now there were 14 days with a positive and 10 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,45% away, from the low 3,42%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2024 is Thursday with 0,22%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,28%. These are the best-performers this week: Warimpex 7,98% in front of Addiko Bank 6,55% and UBM 4,63%. And the ...

