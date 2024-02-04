Anzeige
WKN: A2PMK5 | ISIN: AT000ADDIKO0 | Ticker-Symbol: ZYE1
Tradegate
02.02.24
17:32 Uhr
15,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ADDIKO BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
ADDIKO BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,30015,80003.02.
15,35015,65002.02.
Firmen im Artikel
ADDIKO BANK
ADDIKO BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDIKO BANK AG15,5000,00 %
UBM DEVELOPMENT AG22,5000,00 %
WARIMPEX FINANZ UND BETEILIGUNGS AG0,800+11,89 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.