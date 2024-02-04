LANZAJET CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF THE WORLD'S FIRST ETHANOL TO SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL PRODUCTION FACILITY

Leaders Mark Historic Milestone as LanzaJet Launches Next-Gen SAF Technology

SOPERTON, Ga., Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LanzaJet, a leading sustainable fuels technology company and sustainable fuels producer, joined government officials, industry leaders, partners, and supporters to open LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels, the world's first ethanol to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production facility on January 24, 2024.

LanzaJet's ethanol-based technology is the world's first next-generation SAF technology capable of scaling production to the levels needed to decarbonize aviation.

Located in Georgia, USA, LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels will produce 10 million gallons of SAF and renewable diesel per year from low carbon and certified ethanol, meeting U.S. and global standards. LanzaJet Freedom Pines Fuels serves as a blueprint for utilizing first-of-its-kind innovation to scale SAF production and enables LanzaJet's aspiration for 1 billion gallons of SAF production by 2030.

"This historic milestone is testament to the conviction required by industry, government, and funders to advance innovation and stretch the boundaries of what is achievable to tackle climate change," said LanzaJet CEO Jimmy Samartzis. "Between feedstock versatility, efficiency, and economics that enable scale globally, we stand ready to meet aviation's decarbonization goals."

LanzaJet was joined at the event by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk, climate leaders, industry executives, and state and local officials in Georgia.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to harnessing the full potential of SAF as we continue to build a strong economy that is sustainable, resilient, competitive, and keeps rural places thriving," said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. "LanzaJet's facility will help accelerate the SAF industry and provide new economic opportunities for producers for a more sustainable future."

The opening of Freedom Pines Fuels also featured LanzaJet shareholders British Airways, LanzaTech, Mitsui & Co, Shell, and Suncor Energy and funders such as Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Breakthrough Energy, and All Nippon Airways (ANA).

ABOUT LANZAJET

LanzaJet is a leading sustainable fuels technology company dedicated to accelerating the clean energy transition. As a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) technology provider and producer with patented ethanol-based alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology, LanzaJet is creating an opportunity for future generations by accelerating the deployment of SAF and other clean technologies critical to addressing the climate crisis and transforming the global economy. Further information is available at https://www.lanzajet.com/

